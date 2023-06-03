Advanced search
    HEN3   DE0006048432

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:17 2023-06-02 am EDT
74.80 EUR   +0.40%
Persil manufacturer Henkel announces further price increases

06/03/2023 | 04:48am EDT
DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Persil manufacturer Henkel has announced further price increases. Increases are necessary this year for consumer goods, Group CEO Carsten Knobel told the "Rheinische Post" (Saturday). Price negotiations with retail chains are not easy, he said. "It can also happen that individual products are no longer supplied by us if no agreement is reached."

The manager referred to raw material and energy prices. He said these had increased by three billion euros for Henkel in 2021 and 2022. "That has put a significant strain on our profit margin - despite all our efforts to cut costs."

The group, which is also behind brands such as Spee, Pritt and Schwarzkopf, had already announced last year that it would cut 2,000 jobs. "We have already found individual solutions for more than 1300 of the positions affected, including the 300 jobs in Germany," Knobel now said. At the same time, he professed his support for the Düsseldorf site, where Henkel is based. Since he took office, the number of jobs there has risen from 5600 to around 5900, he said. "We stand by Düsseldorf as our most important site."/sey/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
