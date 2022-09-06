Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEN3   DE0006048432

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:21 2022-09-06 am EDT
62.23 EUR   -0.11%
03:10a"RETHINK THE FUTURE" : sustainable and cost-effective surface treatments for aluminum
PU
09/05HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/02HENKEL VORZUEGE : Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Sell
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

"Rethink the future": sustainable and cost-effective surface treatments for aluminum

09/06/2022 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sep 6, 2022Düsseldorf / Germany

Henkel Adhesive Technologies at ALUMINIUM 2022

"Rethink the future": sustainable and cost-effective surface treatments for aluminum

Are your current aluminum processes fit for the future? This is the question that Henkel Adhesive Technologies will be asking visitors during the ALUMINIUM trade fair in Düsseldorf from September 27 to 29, 2022, at booth F03 in hall 7a. The focus of the surface treatment portfolio is on high-quality, high-performance solutions that reduce the carbon footprint as well as water and energy consumption in the long term.

As the world's leading trade fair, ALUMINIUM brings together producers, processors, end users and technology suppliers from the aluminum industry and its most important application industries. Henkel Adhesive Technologies, one of the world's leading experts in adhesives, sealants and functional coatings, will present its surface treatments for aluminum. These include light metal pretreatment, electroceramic coating, battery treatments, and anodizing. The goal of these technologies is to improve the properties of the material and thus significantly increase performance and service life.

This is particularly important in view of the growing demand for the sustainable use of recycled aluminum alloys in the e-mobility, sports and leisure, urbanization and architecture sectors. The challenge here is to keep the quality of the end product constant. "Under the motto 'Rethink the Future,' we want to trigger a rethink throughout the industry: As an expert in surface treatments, how can we contribute to saving water, CO2 and energy? By developing sustainable solutions for sustainable applications that also require fewer process steps and save costs in the long term," says Raul Hernandez, Senior European Technical Manager GI Light Metal Finishing at Henkel.

One example of this is Bonderite: Conversion coating for aluminum replaces chrome VI products or traditional alternative pretreatment systems - even under the most difficult working conditions such as long exposure times or high temperatures. "The pretreatment of aluminum housings offers a great deal of potential to increase the handling and efficiency of e-mobility batteries," says Julien Bardin, Technical Manager Functional Coatings Electrical Vehicles at Henkel. "Bonderite M-NT 2040 R2 increases the corrosion resistance of parts and provides a better welding result - the quality improvement is 95 percent compared to 60 percent for untreated aluminum components." The product meets QUALICOAT and REACH standards, which also makes it much safer for production line workers.

At ALUMINIUM, visitors can see the diverse technologies and end-use applications offered by Henkel Adhesive Technologies for themselves. A mini version of a battery case and a bicycle control box exemplify how the right metal pretreatment processes meet various architectural, OEM, and industry standards. Henkel's team of experts provides information on sustainable and cost-effective applications and gives advice on challenges throughout the value chain.

Disclaimer

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 07:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
03:10a"RETHINK THE FUTURE" : sustainable and cost-effective surface treatments for aluminum
PU
09/05HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/02HENKEL VORZUEGE : Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Sell
MD
09/02HENKEL VORZUEGE : Goldman Sachs gives a Sell rating
MD
08/29HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/25HENKEL VORZUEGE : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
08/24Henkel Recognized by Forbes as One of America's Best-in-State Employers
AQ
08/24HENKEL VORZUEGE : UBS remains Neutral
MD
08/24HENKEL : Korea inaugurates Songdo Plant, delivering world class production capacity for el..
PU
08/24HENKEL VORZUEGE : Gets a Neutral rating from Bernstein
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 727 M 21 555 M 21 555 M
Net income 2022 1 200 M 1 191 M 1 191 M
Net Debt 2022 1 164 M 1 155 M 1 155 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 2,99%
Capitalization 26 004 M 25 797 M 25 797 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 51 800
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 62,30 €
Average target price 68,46 €
Spread / Average Target 9,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Knobel Chairman-Management Board
Marco Swoboda Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Simone Bagel-Trah Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Gerd Kuehn Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Michael Kaschke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-12.43%25 797
H.B. FULLER COMPANY-21.15%3 396
SHANDONG DONGYUE ORGANOSILICON MATERIALS CO., LTD.-16.19%2 651
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.3.29%1 190
LINTEC CORPORATION-12.49%1 116
DAEJOO ELECTRONIC MATERIALS CO., LTD.-11.26%1 027