The tailor-made suit among shipping cartons: Henkel presents hot melts for automated packaging in e-commerce

Dec 13, 2023Düsseldorf / Germany

Adhesive innovations for sustainable packaging at LogiMAT 2024

Ordered today, delivered tomorrow: consumers are becoming increasingly demanding when shopping online. They expect fast delivery and sustainable packaging. For logistics this means eliminating plastic, using appropriate package sizes with as little wasted space as possible, and using packaging materials that are easy to recycle. Henkel Adhesive Technologies will present two innovative solutions at LogiMAT 2024: automated packaging and palletizing with hot melt adhesives. Visitors to Stand 4A53 in Hall 4 can find out how they can save time and packaging material in the future.

With the Technomelt E-COM portfolio for e-commerce packaging, Henkel Adhesive Technologies offers hot melt adhesive solutions for right-sized cartons and envelopes. This significantly increases the productivity of on-demand packaging technologies. Automated, right-sized packaging captures the size of the products to be packaged and then precisely matches the shipping cartons and envelopes to them. By eliminating fill material, material and transportation costs can be significantly reduced. At the same time, output is greatly increased: up to 1,000 cartons per hour can be packed using the automated process. Henkel's Technomelt adhesives are 100% compatible with the paper recycling process according to the guidelines of the European Paper Recycling Council ‏(EPRC) and are certified by all leading machine and dispensing equipment manufacturers. The portfolio is available worldwide, ensuring short transportation routes to the customer.

Henkel Adhesive Technologies also offers an innovative solution for palletizing: instead of large quantities of plastic film, hot melt adhesives from the Technomelt Supra PS product range stabilize stacked goods during transport on pallets. The adhesive is applied to the packaged goods and prevents them from slipping. This ensures safe transportation, allows higher stacking and reduces the use of stretch film by up to 90 percent. It also eliminates the need for intermediate layers, reducing overall material costs by up to 80 percent. This elimination allows for automated depalletizing, increasing process efficiency. The hot melt adhesive is compatible with the recycling process according to EPRC guidelines. It can be used for packaging cartons, boxes, plastic bottles, cans, multi-piece packaging, and paper and plastic bags.

"We don't just produce adhesives, we offer solutions to specific problems faced by logistics companies, distributors, manufacturers and retailers," says Eike Dominiak, Business Development Manager E-Commerce Packaging. "With our Technomelt E-COM portfolio for right-sized e-commerce packaging and our palletizing solution, we are making an important contribution to a more sustainable packaging industry."