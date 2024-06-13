ZURICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - The major Swiss bank UBS has left its rating for Henkel at "Neutral" with a target price of 81 euros. Raw material prices and optimization measures ensured a strong first half-year for the Düsseldorf-based company, wrote analyst Guillaume Delmas in his commentary published on Thursday. The company was "best in class" in terms of margin improvement.

