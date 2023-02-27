Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Hennes & Mauritz AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HM B   SE0000106270

HENNES & MAURITZ AB

(HM B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:31:44 2023-02-27 am EST
129.68 SEK   +3.35%
04:06aEuropean shares open higher, retailers jump
RE
02/20H&M : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
02/15H&M Teams Up With Remondis to Collect, Sell Used Clothes
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares open higher, retailers jump

02/27/2023 | 04:06am EST
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - Retailers pulled European shares higher on Monday, after their worst weekly performance this year on worries of higher interest rates for longer in the United States and the eurozone.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index added 0.8% by 0811 GMT, after falling 1.4% last week.

U.S. inflation data came in hotter than expected fuelling bets that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise rates. Headline price pressures in the eurozone have shown signs of easing recently, but worries lingered that inflation could be stickier than previously anticipated.

The European retail sector index rose 1.5%, with Hennes & Mauritz shares gaining 3.9%.

Primark owner Associated British Foods climbed 2.0% as it raised its financial outlook for the full year 2022-23 after a strong firs-half performance from the clothing retailer.

Also on the radar is the final estimate of the euro area consumer confidence for February which will be released later in the day.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC 1.18% 1972.5 Delayed Quote.23.51%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.21% 0.63634 Delayed Quote.0.19%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.03% 1.13264 Delayed Quote.0.20%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.04% 0.697078 Delayed Quote.1.07%
HENNES & MAURITZ AB 3.01% 129.44 Delayed Quote.11.80%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.06% 0.011442 Delayed Quote.1.37%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) 0.91% 462 Delayed Quote.7.72%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.91% 1069.6 Delayed Quote.7.93%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.01% 0.947598 Delayed Quote.1.51%
Analyst Recommendations on HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Financials
Sales 2022 223 B 21 238 M 21 238 M
Net income 2022 7 651 M 730 M 730 M
Net Debt 2022 44 946 M 4 290 M 4 290 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,3x
Yield 2022 5,12%
Capitalization 204 B 19 519 M 19 519 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 106 522
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 125,48 SEK
Average target price 118,32 SEK
Spread / Average Target -5,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gudrun Helena Lundberg Helmersson Chief Executive Officer
Adam Gustav Karlsson Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Johan Erling Persson Chairman
Alan Boehme Chief Technology Officer
Elise Fahlén Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ AB11.80%19 519
INDITEX13.60%92 682
KERING16.47%71 413
ROSS STORES, INC.-3.97%38 384
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-0.42%20 046
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.10.62%14 518