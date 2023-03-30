Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Hennes & Mauritz AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HM B   SE0000106270

HENNES & MAURITZ AB

(HM B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:33 2023-03-29 am EDT
122.86 SEK   +0.79%
02:25aH&M's nomination committee proposes Christina Synnergren as new board member
AQ
02:11aFashion retailer H&M posts surprise Dec-Feb profit
RE
02:11aH & M Hennes & Mauritz AB's Annual and Sustainability Report 2022 is published
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fashion retailer H&M posts surprise Dec-Feb profit

03/30/2023 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The H&M clothing store is seen in Times Square in Manhattan in New York

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Thursday a surprise operating profit for the December-February period, lifted by one-offs despite weak demand as consumers curtailed spending amid soaring inflation.

Operating profit in the Swedish group's fiscal first quarter was 725 million Swedish crowns ($69.73 million) against a profit of 458 million a year earlier and a mean forecast of 1.10 billion loss in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

While H&M showed signs of bringing its costs under control, it still struggled to compete with major rival Inditex, owner of Zara and other brands, as well as rapidly expanding fast fashion online retailers such as SHEIN and Temu.

($1 = 10.3975 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HENNES & MAURITZ AB 0.79% 122.86 Delayed Quote.9.46%
INDITEX 1.19% 29.75 Delayed Quote.19.72%
All news about HENNES & MAURITZ AB
02:25aH&M's nomination committee proposes Christina Synnergren as new board member
AQ
02:11aFashion retailer H&M posts surprise Dec-Feb profit
RE
02:11aH & M Hennes & Mauritz AB's Annual and Sustainability Report 2022 is published
AQ
02:01aH & M Hennes & Mauritz AB Three-month report
AQ
03/29Shell pays first UK tax for five years after record profit in 2022
AN
03/22UK PM Sunak releases long-awaited personal tax documents
AN
03/20H&M : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
03/20H&M : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03/16H&M : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
03/16Switzerland's Holcim Buys Polish Precast Concrete Maker HM Factory
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HENNES & MAURITZ AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 223 B 21 387 M 21 387 M
Net income 2022 7 651 M 735 M 735 M
Net Debt 2022 44 946 M 4 320 M 4 320 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,7x
Yield 2022 5,23%
Capitalization 200 B 19 245 M 19 245 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 106 522
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 122,86 SEK
Average target price 124,08 SEK
Spread / Average Target 0,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gudrun Helena Lundberg Helmersson Chief Executive Officer
Adam Gustav Karlsson Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Johan Erling Persson Chairman
Alan Boehme Chief Technology Officer
Elise Fahlén Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ AB9.46%19 245
INDITEX19.72%99 192
KERING22.86%76 250
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.4.22%65 487
ROSS STORES, INC.-11.72%35 279
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-2.53%12 981
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer