STOCKHOLM, March 27 (Reuters) - H&M, the world's second-biggest listed fashion retailer, reported on Wednesday a larger-than-expected operating profit for the December-February period.
Operating profit in the Swedish group's fiscal first quarter was 2.08 billion crowns ($196.3 million), up from 725 million a year earlier, against a mean forecast of 1.43 billion in an LSEG poll of analysts. (Reporting by Marie Mannes in Stockholm and Helen Reid in London, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Louse Rasmussen)