Fashion retailer H&M's Sept-Nov sales beat forecast

COPENHAGEN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - H&M, the world's
second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Thursday a 10%
increase year-on-year in September-November net sales, slightly
exceeding market expectations of a 9.5% rise.
Net sales for September-November, H&M's fiscal fourth
quarter, stood at 62.5 billion Swedish crowns ($6.13 billion),
up from 56.8 billion crowns a year ago, while
analysts polled by Refinitiv
had on average forecast 62.17 billion crowns.
"The H&M group's operations in Russia and Belarus were
wound up during the quarter, with the remaining stock being sold
off and the last stores having closed on 30 November," the
company said in a statement.
"During the quarter around 25–50 stores in China were
temporarily closed due to new Covid outbreaks."
Measured in local currencies, sales in the quarter were
unchanged, it said.
H&M, which has struggled to keep up with bigger rival
Zara, last month became the first big European retailer to lay
off staff in response to the cost-of-living crisis as it tries
to save 2 billion Swedish crowns a year.
($1 = 10.1963 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)