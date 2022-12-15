Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Hennes & Mauritz AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HM B   SE0000106270

HENNES & MAURITZ AB

(HM B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-12-14 am EST
119.42 SEK   -1.03%
02:09aFashion retailer H&M's Sept-Nov sales beat forecast
RE
02:07aFashion retailer H&M's Sept-Nov sales beat forecast
RE
02:01aThe H&M group's sales development for full-year 2022 including fourth quarter
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fashion retailer H&M's Sept-Nov sales beat forecast

12/15/2022 | 02:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COPENHAGEN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Thursday a 10% increase year-on-year in September-November net sales, slightly exceeding market expectations of a 9.5% rise.

Net sales for September-November, H&M's fiscal fourth quarter, stood at 62.5 billion Swedish crowns ($6.13 billion), up from 56.8 billion crowns a year ago, while

analysts polled by Refinitiv

had on average forecast 62.17 billion crowns.

"The H&M group's operations in Russia and Belarus were wound up during the quarter, with the remaining stock being sold off and the last stores having closed on 30 November," the company said in a statement.

"During the quarter around 25–50 stores in China were temporarily closed due to new Covid outbreaks."

Measured in local currencies, sales in the quarter were unchanged, it said.

H&M, which has struggled to keep up with bigger rival Zara, last month became the first big European retailer to lay off staff in response to the cost-of-living crisis as it tries to save 2 billion Swedish crowns a year. ($1 = 10.1963 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HENNES & MAURITZ AB -1.03% 119.42 Delayed Quote.-32.94%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.62% 63.7 Delayed Quote.-15.66%
All news about HENNES & MAURITZ AB
02:09aFashion retailer H&M's Sept-Nov sales beat forecast
RE
02:07aFashion retailer H&M's Sept-Nov sales beat forecast
RE
02:01aThe H&M group's sales development for full-year 2022 including fourth quarter
AQ
12/14Four dead after migrant boat capsizes off England
RE
12/14Four people confirmed dead after incident in English Channel - UK government statement
RE
12/14Inditex profit jumps as Zara owner lifts prices
RE
12/13FRP Advisory interim profit falls on higher costs; raises dividend
AN
12/13France's Neoen Strikes Deal To Supply Green Energy To Swedish Fashion Retailer H&M
MT
12/07Factbox-European companies cuts jobs as economy sputters
RE
12/06H&M slashing workforce to cut costs
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HENNES & MAURITZ AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 223 B 21 838 M 21 838 M
Net income 2022 8 052 M 790 M 790 M
Net cash 2022 2 832 M 278 M 278 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,7x
Yield 2022 5,36%
Capitalization 195 B 19 101 M 19 101 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 155 000
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 119,42 SEK
Average target price 112,68 SEK
Spread / Average Target -5,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gudrun Helena Lundberg Helmersson Chief Executive Officer
Adam Gustav Karlsson Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Johan Erling Persson Chairman
Alan Boehme Chief Technology Officer
Elise Fahlén Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-32.24%19 101
INDITEX-10.55%84 615
KERING-25.77%68 398
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.30.42%64 639
ROSS STORES, INC.2.75%40 436
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-32.71%12 698