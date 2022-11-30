Fashion retailer H&M to cut 1,500 jobs in cost saving drive

OSLO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Swedish fashion retailer H&M
will cut some 1,500 jobs as part of its cost cutting
drive and book a restructuring charge of 800 million Swedish
crowns ($75.80 million) in the fourth quarter, it said on
Wednesday.
In September, H&M, the world's No. 2 fashion retailer,
launched a plan to save 2 billion Swedish crowns per year.
"The cost and efficiency program that we have
initiated involves reviewing our organization and we are very
mindful of the fact that colleagues will be affected by this,"
Chief Executive Helena Helmersson said in a statement.
"We will support our colleagues in finding the best
possible solution for their next step," she added.
($1 = 10.5546 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen and
Louise Heavens)