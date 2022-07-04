Giambattista Valli goes big with haute couture outing in Paris

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - Giambattista Valli went full
throttle for his namesake label’s Paris fashion show Monday
night, marking 10 years on the official French haute couture
calendar by sending mountains of tulle and billowing trains for
a spin under bright lights, and the gaze of cheering fans.
Models drifted out from a wall of shiny, party balloons –
pink flamingos squeezed against rainbow ponies — wearing wide
cat-eyed sunglasses and teased-out hair extensions. They lifted
their skirts as they criss-crossed the runway and rounded the
mirrored columns while a robot camera rolled back and forth.
Silhouettes were ample and varied, with volumes that
shifted. Sleeves puffed out from the shoulders, and skirts were
cast wide, built in tiers like layered cakes, or fitted, then
suddenly splayed out at the bottom in a burst of yellow, pink or
turquoise.
In a nod to his signature topiary dresses, Valli sent out a
shimmery, silver sequined body suit with rings of white ostrich
feathers around the legs.
“It’s like the generosity of the hug. It’s a hug of flowers,
a hug of feathers, a hug of tulle. There are all these bouquets
that hug you; it’s this kind of pleasure to share happy times
together,” Vallie told Reuters.
The collection was about living in the moment, he explained.
“I don’t look too much in the future, or too much in the past,”
he said. “I think this is the big lesson from the past couple
of years.”
Popular with socialites and known for serving the red carpet
set, the label has financial backing from the Pinault family
holding Groupe Artemis. It broadened its consumer base with an
H&M collaboration in 2019.
Valli trotted out on the runway for his bow, stopping to
greet Bianca Brandolini, who modeled a pink dress with a hooded
cape.
After the show, guests including Robbie Williams and Olivia
Palermo swarmed backstage.
(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by David Gregorio)