    HM B   SE0000106270

HENNES & MAURITZ AB

(HM B)
03:29am EDT
126.24 SEK   -6.02%
03:29aH&M 1Q Sales Increased 12% on Year, Beating Forecasts
DJ
03:21aH&M Logs 12% Growth in Fiscal Q1 Net Sales
MT
03:10aFashion retailer H&M's December-February sales up 12%
RE
H&M 1Q Sales Increased 12% on Year, Beating Forecasts

03/15/2023 | 03:29am EDT
By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--Sweden's H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter sales that were just above expectations.

The fashion retailer said sales for the quarter ended Feb. 28 increased by 12% on year to 54.87 billion Swedish kronor ($5.24 billion), while net sales in local currencies rose 3%.

Analysts polled by FactSet had expected quarterly sales at SEK54.34 billion.

Excluding Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, the year-on-year increase in first quarter sales was 16% in Swedish kronor and 7% in local currencies, it said.

H&M wound up its operations in Russia and Belarus during the fourth quarter, with remaining stock sold off and the last stores closed on Nov. 30.

The company said figures are provisional and could deviate slightly when full first-quarter earnings are published on March 30.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-23 0328ET

