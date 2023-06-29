By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Sweden's Hennes & Mauritz said Thursday its fiscal third quarter has got off to a good start thanks to well-received summer collections after it reported a smaller-than-expected drop in second-quarter net profit.

The fashion retailer posted a net profit of 3.3 billion Swedish kronor ($306 million) for the quarter to May 31 compared with SEK3.68 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected SEK2.89 billion.

Sales rose 6% to SEK57.62 billion, as previously announced, and sales between June 1-27 rose 10% in local currencies on the year.

High raw-materials and freight costs and a strong U.S. dollar had a negative impact on earnings compared to last year, but H&M is working through a cost and efficiency program to save SEK2 billion a year. It said the actions started to have an effect toward the end of the second quarter. Further effects are expected to materialize in the second half, it added.

Its 10% operating margin target in 2024 was maintained, after it reported an 8.2% margin in 2Q compared with 9.2% last year.

"The external factors that affect our purchasing costs continue to improve," Chief Executive Helena Helmersson said.

"The conditions for increased growth as well as profitability continue to develop in a favorable direction."

