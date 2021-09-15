Log in
    HM B   SE0000106270

HENNES & MAURITZ AB

(HM B)
H&M 3Q Sales Rose on Pandemic Recovery, But Fell Short of Expectations

09/15/2021
By Ed Frankl

Sweden's Hennes & Mauritz AB said Wednesday that third-quarter sales grew as stores reopened following the easing of restrictions put in place to combat the pandemic.

The fast-fashion retailer said sales were 55.59 billion Swedish kronor ($6.46 billion) in the three months to Aug. 31. That figure is slightly below estimates of SEK57.23 billion, according to a FactSet poll.

Third-quarter sales in local currencies increased 14% compared with the same period in 2020, and ticked up 9% in krona, the company said.

Lockdowns and restrictions have continued to hamper sales development, particularly in Asia, H&M said. It added that as restrictions eased, sales in store have picked up, while online sales have continued to rise.

Excluding Asia and Oceania, sales in local currencies reached pre-pandemic levels, the Stockholm-based company said.

One hundred stores were closed at the end of the quarter, compared with 180 at the beginning of it, H&M said. The open stores still had restrictions, for example on opening hours, customer numbers, and store space, the retailer said.

Final results for the quarter will be published on Sept. 30.

Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com

Financials
Sales 2021 204 B 23 668 M 23 668 M
Net income 2021 9 897 M 1 149 M 1 149 M
Net Debt 2021 42 212 M 4 902 M 4 902 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 3,55%
Capitalization 290 B 33 721 M 33 619 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 153 000
Free-Float 31,8%
Managers and Directors
Gudrun Helena Lundberg Helmersson Chief Executive Officer
Adam Gustav Karlsson Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Johan Erling Persson Chairman
Alan Boehme Chief Technology Officer
Anders Gunnar Dahlvig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ AB1.70%33 721
INDITEX15.90%111 161
KERING10.75%97 056
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-18.32%70 340
ROSS STORES, INC.-7.54%39 950
ZALANDO SE4.33%28 198