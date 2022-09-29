Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Hennes & Mauritz AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HM B   SE0000106270

HENNES & MAURITZ AB

(HM B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:46 2022-09-29 am EDT
102.33 SEK   -3.33%
07:33aH&M : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
06:57aTrending : H&M Profit Plummets After Russia Exit
DJ
05:23aH&M : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
H&M : Buy rating from RBC

09/29/2022 | 07:36am EDT
RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at SEK 120.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Analyst Recommendations on HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Financials
Sales 2022 218 B 19 315 M 19 315 M
Net income 2022 9 743 M 862 M 862 M
Net Debt 2022 3 918 M 347 M 347 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 6,14%
Capitalization 174 B 15 376 M 15 376 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 155 000
Free-Float 43,6%
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 105,86 SEK
Average target price 124,69 SEK
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gudrun Helena Lundberg Helmersson Chief Executive Officer
Adam Gustav Karlsson Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Johan Erling Persson Chairman
Alan Boehme Chief Technology Officer
Anders Gunnar Dahlvig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-40.55%15 376
INDITEX-25.03%64 185
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.24.50%55 092
KERING-34.55%54 824
ROSS STORES, INC.-23.86%30 198
PRADA S.P.A.-24.35%11 572