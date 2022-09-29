Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
Sweden
Nasdaq Stockholm
Hennes & Mauritz AB
News
Summary
HM B
SE0000106270
HENNES & MAURITZ AB
(HM B)
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
07:46 2022-09-29 am EDT
102.33
SEK
-3.33%
07:33a
H&M : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
06:57a
Trending : H&M Profit Plummets After Russia Exit
DJ
05:23a
H&M : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
H&M : Buy rating from RBC
09/29/2022 | 07:36am EDT
RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at SEK 120.
All news about HENNES & MAURITZ AB
07:33a
H&M : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
06:57a
Trending : H&M Profit Plummets After Russia Exit
DJ
05:23a
H&M : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
03:48a
Swedish Retail Giant H&M Moves to Save Costs as Russian Exit, Inflation Shrink Third-qu..
MT
03:47a
Sweden's H&M Tanks 5% as Russian Exit Costs Hit Fiscal Q3 Profit
MT
02:51a
H&M June-August profits dive as Russia exit stings
MR
02:33a
UK's Next warns of second cost of living crisis from sterling plunge
RE
02:22a
Fashion Retailer H&M's Fiscal Q3 Profit Sinks Amid Russian-exit Related Costs
MT
02:06a
Fashion retailer H&M's June-August pretax profit falls much more than expected
RE
02:01a
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB Nine-month report
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HENNES & MAURITZ AB
07:36a
H&M : Buy rating from RBC
MD
07:33a
H&M : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
05:23a
H&M : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
More recommendations
Financials
SEK
USD
Sales 2022
218 B
19 315 M
19 315 M
Net income 2022
9 743 M
862 M
862 M
Net Debt 2022
3 918 M
347 M
347 M
P/E ratio 2022
18,0x
Yield 2022
6,14%
Capitalization
174 B
15 376 M
15 376 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,81x
EV / Sales 2023
0,79x
Nbr of Employees
155 000
Free-Float
43,6%
More Financials
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
105,86 SEK
Average target price
124,69 SEK
Spread / Average Target
17,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gudrun Helena Lundberg Helmersson
Chief Executive Officer
Adam Gustav Karlsson
Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Johan Erling Persson
Chairman
Alan Boehme
Chief Technology Officer
Anders Gunnar Dahlvig
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ AB
-40.55%
15 376
INDITEX
-25.03%
64 185
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
24.50%
55 092
KERING
-34.55%
54 824
ROSS STORES, INC.
-23.86%
30 198
PRADA S.P.A.
-24.35%
11 572
More Results
