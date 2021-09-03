Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Hennes & Mauritz AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HM B   SE0000106270

HENNES & MAURITZ AB

(HM B)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 09/02 11:29:53 am
178.6 SEK   -0.95%
02:41aH&M : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
08/27H&M : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
08/26H&M : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

H&M : Gets a Buy rating from RBC

09/03/2021 | 02:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains unchanged at SEK 250.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about HENNES & MAURITZ AB
02:41aH&M : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
08/27H&M : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
08/26H&M : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
08/25H&M : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
08/18HENNES & MAURITZ : Supreme Court To Hear Case Regarding When Providing Inaccurat..
AQ
08/17HENNES & MAURITZ : Fast fashion spurs bleach-like pollution of Africa's rivers -..
RE
08/06HENNES & MAURITZ : Levi Strauss sustainability chief leaves Better Cotton Initia..
RE
08/06Chinese retailer Shein lacks disclosures, made false statements about factori..
RE
07/30H&M : Credit Suisse reiterates its Sell rating
MD
07/29From Facebook to Twitter, Big Tech sees social commerce driving sales growth
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HENNES & MAURITZ AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 205 B 23 907 M 23 907 M
Net income 2021 10 080 M 1 177 M 1 177 M
Net Debt 2021 43 780 M 5 110 M 5 110 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,1x
Yield 2021 3,41%
Capitalization 296 B 34 450 M 34 503 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 153 000
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 178,60 SEK
Average target price 212,43 SEK
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gudrun Helena Lundberg Helmersson Chief Executive Officer
Adam Gustav Karlsson Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Johan Erling Persson Chairman
Alan Boehme Chief Technology Officer
Anders Gunnar Dahlvig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ AB3.84%34 450
INDITEX14.44%110 021
KERING17.03%101 704
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-20.84%68 073
ROSS STORES, INC.-4.30%41 972
ZALANDO SE4.77%28 020