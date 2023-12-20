H&M : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Sell rating
December 20, 2023 at 03:54 am EST
Share
Goldman Sachs is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price remains unchanged at SEK 175.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|181.24 SEK
|-0.42%
|+4.15%
|+62.03%
|09:54am
|H&M : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Sell rating
|ZD
|Dec. 19
|Bolt's UK tax tribunal win could prove good news for Uber
|RE
|H&M : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Sell rating
|ZD
|Bolt's UK tax tribunal win could prove good news for Uber
|RE
|H&M : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating
|ZD
|Hennes & Mauritz AB: Optical effect
|H&M : Sell rating from Bernstein
|ZD
|H&M : JP Morgan maintains a Sell rating
|ZD
|Under pressure from Shein, H&M reaches for upmarket shoppers
|RE
|H&M : UBS remains Neutral
|ZD
|H&M : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating
|ZD
|H&M: sales down 4% in Q4
|CF
|H&M Sales Miss Views After Warm Weather Hits Autumn Demand -- Update
|DJ
|H&M : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
|ZD
|H&M's Flat Sales Slightly Miss Forecasts
|DJ
|Swedish Fashion Retailer H&M Logs Higher FY23 Sales
|MT
|H&M's Q4 sales fall slightly more than expected
|RE
|H&M's Q4 local-currency sales fall slightly more than expected
|RE
|H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB Announces Sales Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 30 November 2023
|CI
|European stocks toil ahead of Fed decision
|AN
|Stocks up as US Fed decision edges closer
|AN
|Stocks in green as all eyes on US Fed
|AN
|CEO leaves after Entain reaches settlement on bribery charge
|AN
|UK economy shrinks in October; Entain CEO leaves
|AN
|How Shein outgrew Zara and H&M and pioneered fast-fashion 2.0
|RE
|H&M : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
|ZD
|H&M : Gets a Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
|ZD
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+62.03%
|29 044 M $
|+56.34%
|133 B $
|+39.10%
|76 700 M $
|-14.67%
|54 212 M $
|+17.06%
|45 743 M $
|+41.37%
|12 519 M $
|-7.95%
|11 934 M $
|-3.10%
|8 457 M $
|+91.49%
|8 010 M $
|+57.75%
|7 760 M $