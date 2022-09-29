H&M June-August profits dive as Russia exit stings

STOCKHOLM, Sept 29 (Reuters) - H&M, the world's
second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Thursday a much
smaller-than-expected June-August pretax profit amid cost
inflation, slowing consumer spending and one-off expenses
related to its exit from Russia.
Pretax profit in the period, the Swedish group's fiscal
third quarter, fell to 689 million crowns ($60.9 million) from a
year-earlier 6.09 billion. Five analysts polled by Refinitiv on
average forecast a 2.98 billion crowns profit.
A one-time cost of 2.1 billion crowns related to the winding
down of H&M's Russian operations impacted the result, accounting
for half of the decrease in profits, the company said in a
statement.
H&M announced in July it was
winding down
its business in Russia as a result of the country's
invasion of Ukraine.
In Europe, where H&M has the bulk of business, a
worsening security situation, record energy prices and high
inflation are weighing on consumer confidence, and households
are cutting back on shopping as they brace for tougher times.
H&M announced a cost cutting program that it predicted
would result in annual savings of around 2 billion crowns, with
savings expected to become visible in the second half of 2023.
It said autumn collections had been well received, with
sales up 7% year-on-year in local currencies in the period Sept.
1–27.
($1 = 11.3104 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Marie Mannes in Gdansk, Anna Ringstrom in
Stockholm, editing by Terje Solsvik)