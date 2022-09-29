Advanced search
    HM B   SE0000106270

HENNES & MAURITZ AB

(HM B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:12 2022-09-29 am EDT
99.01 SEK   -6.47%
02:51aH&M June-August profits dive as Russia exit stings
MR
02:22aFashion Retailer H&M's Fiscal Q3 Profit Sinks Amid Russian-exit Related Costs
MT
02:06aFashion retailer H&M's June-August pretax profit falls much more than expected
RE
H&M June-August profits dive as Russia exit stings

09/29/2022 | 02:51am EDT
STOCKHOLM, Sept 29 (Reuters) - H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Thursday a much smaller-than-expected June-August pretax profit amid cost inflation, slowing consumer spending and one-off expenses related to its exit from Russia.

Pretax profit in the period, the Swedish group's fiscal third quarter, fell to 689 million crowns ($60.9 million) from a year-earlier 6.09 billion. Five analysts polled by Refinitiv on average forecast a 2.98 billion crowns profit.

A one-time cost of 2.1 billion crowns related to the winding down of H&M's Russian operations impacted the result, accounting for half of the decrease in profits, the company said in a statement.

H&M announced in July it was

winding down

its business in Russia as a result of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

In Europe, where H&M has the bulk of business, a worsening security situation, record energy prices and high inflation are weighing on consumer confidence, and households are cutting back on shopping as they brace for tougher times.

H&M announced a cost cutting program that it predicted would result in annual savings of around 2 billion crowns, with savings expected to become visible in the second half of 2023.

It said autumn collections had been well received, with sales up 7% year-on-year in local currencies in the period Sept. 1–27.

($1 = 11.3104 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Marie Mannes in Gdansk, Anna Ringstrom in Stockholm, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© MarketScreener with Reuters 2022
