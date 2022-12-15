Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Hennes & Mauritz AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HM B   SE0000106270

HENNES & MAURITZ AB

(HM B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:23 2022-12-15 am EST
114.01 SEK   -4.53%
08:17aH&M : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
08:16aH&M : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07:40aH&M : UBS remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

H&M : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating

12/15/2022 | 08:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RBC confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price remains set at SEK 115.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about HENNES & MAURITZ AB
08:17aH&M : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
08:16aH&M : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07:40aH&M : UBS remains Neutral
MD
07:07aH&M : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
04:53aEurope shares slump on jitters ahead of ECB rate decision
RE
02:35aH&M 4Q Sales Increased 10% on Year, Beating Forecasts
DJ
02:12aFashion Retailer H&M's FY22 Sales Jump 12% Despite Russian Exit
MT
02:09aH&M shares drop as Sept-Nov sales fail to impress
RE
02:07aFashion retailer H&M's Sept-Nov sales beat forecast
RE
02:01aThe H&M group's sales development for full-year 2022 including fourth quarter
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HENNES & MAURITZ AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 223 B 21 838 M 21 838 M
Net income 2022 8 052 M 790 M 790 M
Net cash 2022 2 832 M 278 M 278 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,7x
Yield 2022 5,36%
Capitalization 195 B 19 101 M 19 101 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 155 000
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 119,42 SEK
Average target price 112,68 SEK
Spread / Average Target -5,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gudrun Helena Lundberg Helmersson Chief Executive Officer
Adam Gustav Karlsson Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Johan Erling Persson Chairman
Alan Boehme Chief Technology Officer
Elise Fahlén Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-32.94%19 101
INDITEX-10.55%84 615
KERING-25.77%68 398
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.30.52%64 639
ROSS STORES, INC.2.75%40 436
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-32.71%12 698