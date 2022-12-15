Advanced search
Equities
Sweden
Nasdaq Stockholm
Hennes & Mauritz AB
News
Summary
HM B
SE0000106270
HENNES & MAURITZ AB
(HM B)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
08:23 2022-12-15 am EST
114.01
SEK
-4.53%
08:17a
H&M : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
08:16a
H&M : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07:40a
H&M : UBS remains Neutral
MD
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
H&M : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
12/15/2022 | 08:16am EST
RBC confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price remains set at SEK 115.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
08:17a
H&M : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
08:16a
H&M : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07:40a
H&M : UBS remains Neutral
MD
07:07a
H&M : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
04:53a
Europe shares slump on jitters ahead of ECB rate decision
RE
02:35a
H&M 4Q Sales Increased 10% on Year, Beating Forecasts
DJ
02:12a
Fashion Retailer H&M's FY22 Sales Jump 12% Despite Russian Exit
MT
02:09a
H&M shares drop as Sept-Nov sales fail to impress
RE
02:07a
Fashion retailer H&M's Sept-Nov sales beat forecast
RE
02:01a
The H&M group's sales development for full-year 2022 including fourth quarter
AQ
More news
08:17a
H&M : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
08:16a
H&M : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07:40a
H&M : UBS remains Neutral
MD
Financials
SEK
USD
Sales 2022
223 B
21 838 M
21 838 M
Net income 2022
8 052 M
790 M
790 M
Net cash 2022
2 832 M
278 M
278 M
P/E ratio 2022
24,7x
Yield 2022
5,36%
Capitalization
195 B
19 101 M
19 101 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,86x
EV / Sales 2023
0,85x
Nbr of Employees
155 000
Free-Float
41,5%
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gudrun Helena Lundberg Helmersson
Chief Executive Officer
Adam Gustav Karlsson
Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Johan Erling Persson
Chairman
Alan Boehme
Chief Technology Officer
Elise Fahlén
Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ AB
-32.94%
19 101
INDITEX
-10.55%
84 615
KERING
-25.77%
68 398
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
30.52%
64 639
ROSS STORES, INC.
2.75%
40 436
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.
-32.71%
12 698
