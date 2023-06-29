H&M : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
Today at 04:10 am
RBC analyst Richard Chamberlain maintains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price is unchanged and still at SEK 155.
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04:57:21 2023-06-29 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|174.93 SEK
|+11.11%
|+10.85%
|+53.46%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-29
|174.54 kr
|+11.12%
|3 611 567
|2023-06-28
|157.44 kr
|+0.32%
|3,439,074
|2023-06-27
|156.94 kr
|+0.20%
|2,107,723
|2023-06-26
|156.62 kr
|+0.80%
|3,695,544
|2023-06-22
|155.38 kr
|+1.68%
|3,372,171
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+53.46%
|23 739 M $
|-6.66%
|36 907 M $
|+18.88%
|10 501 M $
|+2.56%
|10 159 M $
|+12.32%
|9 914 M $
|-25.46%
|9 735 M $
|+32.11%
|6 335 M $
|-37.98%
|4 173 M $
|+2.20%
|4 123 M $
|-6.23%
|3 714 M $