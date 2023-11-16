H&M : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating
November 16, 2023 at 02:13 pm EST
Richard Chamberlain from RBC retains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price is unchanged at SEK 170.
Market Closed -
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|160.08 SEK
|-2.27%
|+1.02%
|+42.62%
|08:13pm
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+42.62%
|25 285 M $
|+41.29%
|120 B $
|+37.28%
|74 990 M $
|-16.07%
|54 202 M $
|+3.38%
|41 980 M $
|+31.35%
|11 652 M $
|-36.12%
|8 705 M $
|-21.21%
|7 077 M $
|+42.82%
|6 831 M $
|-16.19%
|5 597 M $