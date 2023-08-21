H&M : RBC remains Neutral
Today at 05:46 am
Initially Neutral on the company, RBC's analyst Manjari Dhar maintained his recommendation. The target price continues to be set at SEK 185.
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06:20:46 2023-08-21 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|164.43 SEK
|-0.26%
|-1.24%
|+46.60%
