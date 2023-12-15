Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) specializes in designing and distributing clothes, accessories and cosmetics for men, women and children. The products are sold primarily under the H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Afound, & Other Stories and ARKET brands. Products are manufactured by subcontractors. At the end of November 2021, products are marketed through a network of 4,801 points of sale (of which 273 franchises) located mainly in Sweden (148), the United States (548), China (445), Germany (441), the United Kingdom (265), France (216), Italy (169), Russia (168), Spain (146) and the Netherlands (121). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe and Africa (66.6%), Americas (20.2%), Asia and Oceania (13.2%).