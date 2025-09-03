UBS indicates in its study today that sales are expected to remain weak in Q4. The analyst confirms his neutral rating on the stock and trimming his target price to SEK 132 (from SEK 133).
UBS expects Q3 EBIT to be SEK 3.5bn lower.
All eyes will likely turn to Q4 business, where we are seeing +11% growth compared to last year's strong start to the year, it adds.
H&M: UBS adjusts its target price
Published on 09/03/2025 at 04:37 am EDT
Share
UBS indicates in its study today that sales are expected to remain weak in Q4. The analyst confirms his neutral rating on the stock and trimming his target price to SEK 132 (from SEK 133).
© MarketScreener.com - 2025
Share