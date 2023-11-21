H&M : UBS remains Neutral
November 21, 2023 at 01:31 pm EST
UBS's research confirms his advice and maintains his neutral opinion on the stock. The target price is still set at SEK 187.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|168.52 SEK
|+0.41%
|+6.48%
|+50.14%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+50.14%
|26 051 M $
|+48.41%
|124 B $
|+36.16%
|76 088 M $
|+12.71%
|43 829 M $
|+32.83%
|11 674 M $
|-18.75%
|8 763 M $
|-20.33%
|7 050 M $
|-23.87%
|7 034 M $
|+36.81%
|6 930 M $
|+66.45%
|6 817 M $