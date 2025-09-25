Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-largest ready-to-wear clothing retailer behind Inditex (Zara), reported better-than-expected Q3 operating profit on Thursday, a finding that also applies to its gross margin, but also announced that its fall collection had been well received despite an uncertain economic environment.



For the three months ended August, its operating profit was SEK 4.9bn, compared with SEK 3.5bn a year earlier, while analysts had expected a profit of around SEK 4.3bn.



We continue to make progress, CEO Daniel Ervér said, adding that by offering a more attractive range, improving our gross margin and controlling our costs, we have increased our operating profit by 40% compared to the same period last year, while reducing our inventories.



The clothing group reported net sales of SEK 57bn for the past quarter, down from SEK 59bn for the same period last year, but up 2% when expressed in local currencies.



Its gross margin also improved over the period, rising to 52.9% from 51.1% a year earlier, again exceeding the consensus estimate of 51.6%.



The retailer said its latest collections had been well received, leading it to anticipate sales for September at roughly the same level as last year's sales for the same month, which had resulted in an 11% rise in revenue.



In our view, H&M has taken several steps to make its offering more attractive, which should ultimately support its sales, RBC analysts said.



That said, many factors still need to come together, and so far, the recovery seems a little uneven to us, the Canadian broker added.



The company will have to boost its sales growth more strongly in order to hope for a better valuation on the stockmarket, it highlighted.



On the Nasdaq Nordic, H&M shares jumped over 9% on Thursday morning, returning to their highest levels in almost a year.