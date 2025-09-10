H&M announces the launch of its H&M Atelier Fall/Winter 2025 collection, focused on a modern and sophisticated menswear wardrobe.
The line blends workwear influences, classic tailoring references, and utilitarian touches in loose, layered silhouettes.
Luxurious materials such as velvet, wool, and dense cotton are available in an autumnal palette ranging from beige to cognac, with emerald green accents.
H&M announces the ease with which the collection combines contrasting elements.
The range will be available online and on the shelves in selected H&M stores from October 2, 2025.
Published on 09/10/2025 at 01:48 am EDT
