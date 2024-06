H&M: share price down, analyst reduces target

H&M lost more than 1% in Frankfurt. While UBS confirmed its 'buy' recommendation on the stock, the analyst reduced its price target from SEK 212 to SEK 195, a new target which nevertheless implies a potential upside of around 15%.



The broker points out that on the occasion of its half-yearly publication on Thursday, the Swedish group maintained its target of a 10% margin for the current financial year, but warned that conditions are difficult to achieve this this year.



