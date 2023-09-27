Stock HM B HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Hennes & Mauritz AB

HM B

SE0000106270

Apparel & Accessories Retailers

 11:29:45 2023-09-27 am EDT
160.26 SEK +3.39% +0.20% +42.78%
06:32pm Global markets live: Costco, Amazon, Tesla, Target, Pendragon... ZB
06:28pm HENNES & MAURITZ : Encouraging margin progression Alphavalue

HENNES & MAURITZ : Encouraging margin progression

September 27, 2023 at 12:28 pm EDT

Latest news about Hennes & Mauritz AB

Global markets live: Costco, Amazon, Tesla, Target, Pendragon... ZB
HENNES & MAURITZ : Encouraging margin progression Alphavalue
H&M profits impress despite September sales slowdown RE
H&M : UBS gives a Neutral rating MD
H&M CEO: too early to say if Sept sales drop is a blip RE
European shares snap 4-day losing streak, insurers lag as NN Group falls RE
H&M : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating MD
Swedish Retailer H&M Boosts Quarterly Earnings as Demand Grows Despite Decreased Store Count MT
H&M CFO: shoplifting has risen in recent months RE
European shares open marginally lower; H&M's September sales slide RE
H&M to Reopen Most of Its Stores in Ukraine DJ
H&M 3Q Earnings Beat Forecasts But Hot Weather Hit September Sales DJ
H&M Posts Growth in Fiscal Q3 Attributable Profit, Net Sales MT
H&M Launches SEK3 Billion Share Buyback to Trim Capital MT
H&M's September sales fall, Q3 profit up slightly more than expected RE
H&M : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating MD
Victoria shares floored by auditor's fraud warning for Hanover unit AN
Annual UK house price growth slows to 0.6% in July - ONS AN
H&M : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating MD
H&M : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating MD
H&M : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating MD
Startups with electric vans race to fill demand for zero-emissions delivery RE
European shares log weekly gains on China optimism, hopes for pause at ECB RE
H&M : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS MD
H&M : Bernstein gives a Sell rating MD

Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) specializes in designing and distributing clothes, accessories and cosmetics for men, women and children. The products are sold primarily under the H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Afound, & Other Stories and ARKET brands. Products are manufactured by subcontractors. At the end of November 2021, products are marketed through a network of 4,801 points of sale (of which 273 franchises) located mainly in Sweden (148), the United States (548), China (445), Germany (441), the United Kingdom (265), France (216), Italy (169), Russia (168), Spain (146) and the Netherlands (121). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe and Africa (66.6%), Americas (20.2%), Asia and Oceania (13.2%).
Apparel & Accessories Retailers
03:00am - Q3 2023 Earnings Call
Ratings for Hennes & Mauritz AB

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
155.00SEK
Average target price
175.17SEK
Spread / Average Target
+13.01%
Sector Other Apparel & Accessories Retailers

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ AB Stock Hennes & Mauritz AB
+42.78% 22 906 M $
NEXT PLC Stock Next plc
+27.25% 10 864 M $
ROSS STORES, INC. Stock Ross Stores, Inc.
-6.32% 37 097 M $
BURBERRY GROUP PLC Stock Burberry Group plc
-7.14% 8 487 M $
BURLINGTON STORES, INC. Stock Burlington Stores, Inc.
-35.12% 8 487 M $
TAPESTRY, INC. Stock Tapestry, Inc.
-26.27% 6 448 M $
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock Capri Holdings Limited
-8.50% 6 073 M $
LPP SA Stock LPP SA
+23.19% 5 900 M $
VEDANT FASHIONS LIMITED Stock Vedant Fashions Limited
-2.75% 3 855 M $
THE GAP, INC. Stock The Gap, Inc.
-7.93% 3 773 M $
Other Apparel & Accessories Retailers
