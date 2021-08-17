Hennes & Mauritz : Fast fashion spurs bleach-like pollution of Africa's rivers - report

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Global fast fashion brands
are helping drive pollution that has dyed African rivers blue or
turned their waters as alkaline as bleach, according to a report
published on Tuesday.
Water Witness International's (WWI) report featured the
polluted rivers in Lesotho in southern Africa and Tanzania to
highlight the risks posed as global brands increasingly source
garments from contractors in Africa, attracted by cheap labour
and tax incentives.
Global brands could force better practices, but so far their
presence in Africa has done little to stem rife pollution, water
hoarding by contracting factories or even ensure adequate water
and sanitation for factory staff, Nick Hepworth, director of WWI
and author of the report, said.
"The flipside is that (fast fashion) could be a force for
change," he continued, but brands and investors needed to take
the lead.
In Lesotho, researchers found a river visibly polluted with
blue dye for denim jeans. Samples taken from Tanzania's Msimbazi
river in Dar es Salaam meanwhile tested a pH of 12 - the same as
bleach - near a textiles factory, the report said, adding local
communities use the Msimbazi for washing, irrigation and more.
It identified some 50 international brands that source or
have sourced their clothes from African nations, including
Inditex's Zara, ASOS and H&M, but
didn't tie the pollution to any company's supply chain.
Zara did not provide a comment. ASOS and H&M confirmed they
source from Africa but pointed to initiatives to ensure
sustainability or address water risks.
Brands can and do make environmentally sustainable clothing,
and consumer pressure was key to encouraging more, said Katrina
Charles, an expert on water security and quality at the
University of Oxford who has worked with governments in Africa
and Asia.
The textiles sector offered opportunities for African
nations, including growth and jobs, but these would not pay off
if pollution management and adequate working conditions weren't
ensured, she said.
"Making the textile industry a force for good in Africa is a
very delicate balance," she said.
(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Nick Macfie)