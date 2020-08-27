Hennes & Mauritz : H&M Group appoints new Chief Technology Officer

News article

The H&M group continues to accelerate its digitalisation work and announces the appointment of Alan Boehme as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Alan Boehme will, together with Daniel Claesson, Chief Product Officer, be co-leading the new organisation Business Tech. The organisation is designed to strengthen the ability to innovate and develop the business, ensuring an improved and smoother shopping experience for customers all over the world.

27 Aug, 2020

'Alan's long experience from previous technology driven transformations at global consumer-oriented companies will contribute to the entire H&M group as we continue to digitalise and transform our business. We look forward to a strong addition to H&M Group and our new function Business Tech,' says Helena Helmersson, CEO H&M Group.

Alan Boehme has extensive experience of various technology and management roles with multinational companies, most recently with Procter & Gamble and prior to that with Coca Cola. He also holds a solid track record of leading global transformations and driving innovation work.

'The fashion industry is facing great changes, new opportunities and experiences for customers and societies because of technology advances at an ever-increasing pace. Combining technology advancements, will serve as a driver for H&M Group to become an even more customer centric company where new growth opportunities are enabled. I'm excited about being part of accelerating H&M Group's digital transformation', says Alan Boehme, new CTO at H&M Group.

Until now, the CTO position has been held by Joel Ankarberg who now fully assumes the role as Head of Group Strategy & Transformation.

