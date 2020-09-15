Log in
Hennes & Mauritz : H&M Sees Bumper 3Q Pretax Profit Amid Better-Than-Expected Recovery

09/15/2020 | 02:46am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Sweden's Hennes & Mauritz AB said Tuesday that its recovery from the coronavirus-led slump in retail has been better than expected, with preliminary results showing profit before tax of approximately 2 billion Swedish kronor ($228 million) in its fiscal third quarter.

The fashion retailer said well-received collections, rapid and decisive actions in response to Covid-19, more full-price sales and strong cost control all helped the company to achieve profit in the three months to Aug. 31.

The SEK2 billion pretax profit compares with SEK396 million expected in a FactSet poll and follows a SEK6.48 billion loss in the second quarter.

H&M posted a SEK5.01 billion profit in the third quarter of 2019.

Sales in the quarter fell 19% to SEK50.87 billion, compared with SEK51.53 billion expected by a FactSet poll. Sales in local currencies decreased by 16% year-on-year.

H&M said that at the beginning of the quarter approximately 900 of its more than 5,000 stores were temporarily closed, but at the end of the quarter just above 200 stores were temporarily closed.

Final results for the third quarter will be published on Oct. 1, it added.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 192 B 22 004 M 22 004 M
Net income 2020 490 M 56,1 M 56,1 M
Net Debt 2020 73 477 M 8 407 M 8 407 M
P/E ratio 2020 389x
Yield 2020 1,73%
Capitalization 236 B 26 967 M 27 032 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,61x
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 179 000
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 149,53 SEK
Last Close Price 142,75 SEK
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Helena Helmersson Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Karl-Johan Erling Persson Chairman
Adam Karlsson Chief Financial Officer
Joel Ankarberg Chief Technology Officer
Anders Gunnar Dahlvig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-25.06%26 967
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-27.79%85 716
KERING SA-1.40%84 438
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.1.68%64 591
ROSS STORES, INC.-19.46%32 119
ZALANDO SE62.51%21 397
