Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Hennes & Mauritz AB    HM B   SE0000106270

HENNES & MAURITZ AB

(HM B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hennes & Mauritz : H&M warns on Q1 sales after annual profit plummets

01/29/2021 | 03:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The H&M clothing store is seen in Times Square in Manhattan in New York

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - H&M reported an 88% fall in profit for the year through November on Friday and warned the pandemic was still hitting sales at the world's second-biggest fashion group.

The Swedish fashion retailer said its full-year pretax profit fell to 2.05 billion Swedish crowns ($245.29 million) from 17.4 billion, hurt by restrictions and lockdowns.

In its final quarter, profit fell to 3.67 billion crowns from 5.40 billion, less than expected, helped by large cost cuts. That beat the 3.07 billion expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

H&M had already reported a 10% fall in sales for the fourth quarter.

"The ongoing restrictions, along with the many temporary store closures, will have a substantial negative impact on the first quarter," CEO Helena Helmersson said.

"However, it is clear that when customers have opportunity to shop - online and in certain markets with lesser restrictions - they are showing that the collections are appreciated," she said in a statement.

Sales in December through Jan. 27, the first two months of its first quarter, were down 23% in local currencies.

Up to a third of H&M's around 5,000 stores were temporarily closed in the period.

The company said due to uncertainty, its board would come back later with a proposed date and level for resuming H&M's dividend. H&M did not pay a dividend for 2019.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
All news about HENNES & MAURITZ AB
03:42aHENNES & MAURITZ : H&M warns on Q1 sales after annual profit plummets
RE
02:22aHENNES & MAURITZ : Pandemic Takes Chunk Off H&M Group FY20 Earnings; 350 Stores ..
MT
02:01aHENNES & MAURITZ : H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB Full-year report
AQ
01/27Bangladesh garment sector struggles as pandemic empties order books
RE
01/14HENNES & MAURITZ : Andreas Eriksson succeeds Kristina Stenvinkel as Communicatio..
PU
2020HENNES & MAURITZ : Testing a new normal for packaging
PU
2020EUROPE : Brexit, vaccine optimism buoy European shares; FTSE 100 lags on new pan..
RE
2020H&M : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
2020HENNES & MAURITZ : November lockdowns frustrate Zara owner Inditex's recovery
RE
2020HENNES & MAURITZ : Virus resurgence hits H&M sales, cuts promising recovery
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 187 B 22 364 M 22 364 M
Net income 2020 1 098 M 131 M 131 M
Net Debt 2020 70 670 M 8 450 M 8 450 M
P/E ratio 2020 279x
Yield 2020 1,21%
Capitalization 312 B 37 473 M 37 305 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,05x
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 179 000
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 178,90 SEK
Last Close Price 188,50 SEK
Spread / Highest target 11,4%
Spread / Average Target -5,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Helena Helmersson Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Karl-Johan Erling Persson Chairman
Adam Karlsson Chief Financial Officer
Joel Ankarberg Chief Technology Officer
Anders Gunnar Dahlvig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ AB9.59%37 473
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-3.61%94 792
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-2.17%88 532
KERING SA-6.48%84 173
ROSS STORES, INC.-12.15%40 562
ZALANDO SE5.51%29 334
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ