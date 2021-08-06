Log in
Hennes & Mauritz : Levi Strauss leaves Better Cotton Initiative's board - WSJ

08/06/2021 | 01:09pm EDT
Aug 6 (Reuters) - Denim maker Levi Strauss & Co is standing down from the leadership of cotton trade body Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Earlier this year, several brands including Swedish fashion chain H&M and sportswear maker Nike as well as BCI, a group that promotes sustainable cotton production, became targets of some Chinese internet users after they raised concerns about alleged forced labor in Xinjiang.

BCI members include Nike, Adidas, H&M and Japan's Fast Retailing.

The China branch of BCI, however, said in March it had found no signs of forced labor in Xinjiang. The Journal said BCI deleted from its website a statement about its concerns in Xinjiang four months ago and has not commented since.

Members of the coalition remain torn over how and when to respond to the Chinese attacks, with some wanting BCI to swiftly and forcefully rebut the attacks and others pushing for a slower and more cautious approach, the Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3isu2Mj.

Levi and BCI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG -1.72% 310.55 Delayed Quote.4.25%
HENNES & MAURITZ AB 0.14% 180.4 Delayed Quote.4.88%
Financials
Sales 2021 206 B 23 774 M 23 774 M
Net income 2021 10 287 M 1 187 M 1 187 M
Net Debt 2021 44 385 M 5 122 M 5 122 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 3,41%
Capitalization 298 B 34 416 M 34 407 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 153 000
Free-Float 31,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 180,14 SEK
Average target price 216,49 SEK
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gudrun Helena Lundberg Helmersson Chief Executive Officer
Adam Gustav Karlsson Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Johan Erling Persson Chairman
Alan Boehme Chief Technology Officer
Anders Gunnar Dahlvig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ AB4.73%34 640
KERING31.01%115 001
INDITEX10.52%106 155
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-20.71%68 057
ROSS STORES, INC.-3.35%43 094
ZALANDO SE1.78%27 548