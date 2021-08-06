Hennes & Mauritz : Levi Strauss leaves Better Cotton Initiative's board - WSJ

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Denim maker Levi Strauss & Co is
standing down from the leadership of cotton trade body Better
Cotton Initiative (BCI), the Wall Street Journal reported on
Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Earlier this year, several brands including Swedish fashion
chain H&M and sportswear maker Nike as well as
BCI, a group that promotes sustainable cotton production, became
targets of some Chinese internet users after they raised
concerns about alleged forced labor in Xinjiang.
BCI members include Nike, Adidas, H&M and
Japan's Fast Retailing.
The China branch of BCI, however, said in March it had found
no signs of forced labor in Xinjiang. The Journal said BCI
deleted from its website a statement about its concerns in
Xinjiang four months ago and has not commented since.
Members of the coalition remain torn over how and when to
respond to the Chinese attacks, with some wanting BCI to swiftly
and forcefully rebut the attacks and others pushing for a slower
and more cautious approach, the Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3isu2Mj.
Levi and BCI did not immediately respond to Reuters'
requests for comments.
(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)