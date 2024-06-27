H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Press and telephone conference 27 June 2024

Six-month report 2024

General Information

Daniel Ervér

CEO

Adam Karlsson

CFO

Joseph Ahlberg

Head of Investor Relations

Second quarter 2024

  • Strong profitability development
  • Improved sales trend
  • Strengthened gross margin
  • Continued good cost control
  • Well received spring and summer collections

Net sales

SEK m

120,000

+ 1%

112,488 113,274

80,000

+ 3%

2023

57,616

59,605

2024

40,000

0

Q2

Six months

Gross profit

SEK m

50.0%

54.0%

60,000

61,224

56,224

40,000

56.3%

2023

52.7%

2024

33,569

30,338

20,000

0

Q2

Six months

Selling and administrative expenses

SEK m

60,000

+ 1%

51,745

52,010

40,000

+ 3%

2023

26,446

20,000

25,585

2024

0

Q2

Six months

Operating profit

SEK m

10,000

+ 68%

8,000

9,175

+ 50%

6,000

7,098

2023

5,466

4,000

4,741

2024

2,000

0

Q2

Six months

