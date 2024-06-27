Hennes & Mauritz : Presentation material Press and telephone conference Six-month report 2024
June 27, 2024 at 08:05 am EDT
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
Press and telephone conference 27 June 2024
Six-month report 2024
Daniel Ervér
CEO
Adam Karlsson
CFO
Joseph Ahlberg
Head of Investor Relations
Second quarter 2024
Strong profitability development
Improved sales trend
Strengthened gross margin
Continued good cost control
Well received spring and summer collections
Net sales
SEK m
120,000
+ 1%
112,488 113,274
80,000
+ 3%
2023
57,616
59,605
2024
40,000
0
Q2
Six months
Gross profit
SEK m
50.0%
54.0%
60,000
61,224
56,224
40,000
56.3%
2023
52.7%
2024
33,569
30,338
20,000
0
Q2
Six months
Selling and administrative expenses
SEK m
60,000
+ 1%
51,745
52,010
40,000
+ 3%
2023
26,446
20,000
25,585
2024
0
Q2
Six months
Operating profit
SEK m
10,000
+ 68%
8,000
9,175
+ 50%
6,000
7,098
2023
5,466
4,000
4,741
2024
2,000
0
Q2
Six months
Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) specializes in designing and distributing clothes, accessories and cosmetics for men, women and children. The products are sold primarily under the H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Afound, & Other Stories and ARKET brands. Products are manufactured by subcontractors.
At the end of November 2023, products are marketed through a network of 4,369 points of sale (of which 282 franchises) located mainly in Sweden (91), the United States (508), Germany (420), the United Kingdom (238), France (197), Italy (160) and the Netherlands (107).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (14.9%), the United States (14%), the United Kingdom (7.4%), France (4.8%), Sweden (3.7%), Italy (3.2%), the Netherlands (3.1%), Poland (3.1%), Switzerland (2.9%), Canada (2.9%) and other (40%).