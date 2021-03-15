Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB  >  Hennes & Mauritz AB    HM B   SE0000106270

HENNES & MAURITZ AB

(HM B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hennes & Mauritz : Fashion giant H&M's sales recover in March as stores reopen after lockdowns

03/15/2021 | 04:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Clients wait in front of a re-opened H&M store after the Swiss government relaxed some of its COVID-19 restrictions in Zurich

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sales at fashion group H&M fell slightly less than expected in the three months through February and rose in the first half of March as pandemic restrictions were eased in some markets, allowing hundreds of stores to reopen.

The world's second-biggest apparel retailer said on Monday net sales fell 27% from a year earlier, or 21% when measured in local currencies, to 40.1 billion crowns ($4.72 billion).

Analysts had on average forecast a 30% decline in net sales for the period - the Swedish group's fiscal first quarter - according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

"Sales development was significantly affected by the COVID-19 situation, with extensive restrictions and at most over 1,800 stores temporarily closed," H&M said in a statement.

"Since the beginning of February, a number of markets have gradually allowed stores to reopen and at the end of the quarter around 1,300 stores remained temporarily closed," it said, adding that online sales had continued to develop very well.

RBC analyst Richard Chamberlain, who has a "sector perform" rating on H&M's shares, said the figures implied that online sales had provided a stronger-than-expected boost in February.

H&M said sales in the March 1-13 period were up 10% in local currencies as many countries, including single-biggest market Germany, began allowing some stores to reopen. However, about 900 of H&M's approximately 5,000 stores remained closed due to pandemic lockdowns as of March 13.

Chamberlain said most stores should be open by mid-April bar new lockdowns in Europe, H&M's main market.

"As such, we see potential for a strong sales recovery in the remainder of the year, with potential for gross margin to surprise on the upside, due to the weaker U.S. dollar," he said.

Market leader Inditex, the owner of Zara, last week forecast a return to healthy sales as soon as lockdown are lifted, as it reported a 70% fall in profit for its fiscal year through January. It predicted all its shops would be open by mid-April.

H&M, whose full December-February earnings report is due on March 31, is bracing for a loss in the quarter after the pandemic slashed 2020 profits by 88%.

Shares in H&M were up 3% in early trading, taking a year-to-date rise to 32%

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard, Kirsten Donovan)

By Anna Ringstrom


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HENNES & MAURITZ AB 1.27% 222.9 Delayed Quote.27.91%
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. 0.30% 30.19 Delayed Quote.15.44%
All news about HENNES & MAURITZ AB
04:38aHENNES & MAURITZ  : Fashion giant H&M's sales recover in March as stores reopen ..
RE
04:36aHENNES & MAURITZ  : Fashion giant H&M's sales recover in March as stores reopen ..
RE
04:32aEuropean shares rise, Danone jumps after CEO ouster
RE
03:01aHENNES & MAURITZ  : The H&M group's sales development in the first quarter and e..
AQ
03/11HENNES & MAURITZ  : H&M says one fifth of stores still shuttered by pandemic
RE
03/10Inditex looks post-lockdown with 'optimistic' spring range
RE
03/10Inditex looks post-lockdown with 'optimistic' spring range
RE
03/10Inditex looks post-lockdown with 'optimistic' spring range
RE
03/09FACTBOX : The foreign firms doing business in Myanmar
RE
03/09ANALYSIS : From land of promise to pariah state - Myanmar coup rattles foreign f..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 187 B 21 989 M 21 989 M
Net income 2020 1 098 M 129 M 129 M
Net Debt 2020 70 670 M 8 309 M 8 309 M
P/E ratio 2020 325x
Yield 2020 1,04%
Capitalization 364 B 42 886 M 42 810 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 153 000
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 190,37 SEK
Last Close Price 220,00 SEK
Spread / Highest target 9,09%
Spread / Average Target -13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Helena Helmersson Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Adam Karlsson Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Johan Erling Persson Chairman
Stefan Persson Chairman
Joel Ankarberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ AB27.91%42 886
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.15.44%111 829
KERING SA0.34%88 886
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.2.41%88 713
ROSS STORES, INC.-0.15%43 710
ZALANDO SE-6.22%25 684
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ