Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Hennes & Mauritz AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HM B   SE0000106270

HENNES & MAURITZ AB

(HM B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hennes & Mauritz : H&M's online second-hand shop Sellpy launches in 20 more countries

05/31/2021 | 03:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STOCKHOLM, May 31 (Reuters) - Swedish online second-hand shop Sellpy, which is majority-owned by fashion giant H&M , said on Monday it was opening in 20 more European countries, in a bet demand for sustainable fashion will keep growing.

The start-up handles the entire sales process from picking up the goods from sellers' homes, to photographing, selling and shipping. The expansion will take its number of markets to 24 after it first launched in 2014 in Sweden.

Sellpy said in a statement second-hand was one of the fastest growing market segments within the fashion industry.

"Every garment bought pre-owned saves resources for our planet. Demand in our new markets is growing rapidly", Head of Expansion Gustav Wessman said.

As consumers become increasingly conscious about the origins and sustainability of their clothes, the fashion industry is coming under scrutiny for fuelling a throwaway culture.

The H&M group, which is on the outlook for additional revenue streams following a few rough years with slowing sales in many H&M stores, bought its first stake in Sellpy in 2015.

Sellpy said it had started a collaboration with H&M that gives it access to an H&M warehouse in Poland, as well as service around distribution, quality control of garments and order handling.

Earlier this month, Lithuania-based Vinted raised 250 million euros ($305 million) to expand further in Europe and beyond, and said the fundraising put a pre-money valuation on the business of 3.5 billion euros.

Sellpy said more than nine million garments had been sold in total on its platform. It did not say how much H&M had invested in the company.

($1 = 0.8201 euros) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
All news about HENNES & MAURITZ AB
04:15aHENNES & MAURITZ  : H&M's online second-hand shop Sellpy launches in 20 more cou..
RE
03:49aHENNES & MAURITZ  : H&M's online second-hand shop Sellpy launches in 20 more cou..
RE
05/25HENNES & MAURITZ  : Modern Slavery Statement
PU
05/24TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Applied Materials, easyJet, Pfizer, Ralph Laur..
05/24H&M  : RBC gives a Buy rating
MD
05/06HENNES & MAURITZ  : Information from the 2021 AGM of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
AQ
05/06HENNES & MAURITZ  : H&M CEO says group will exit coronavirus crisis stronger
RE
05/06HENNES & MAURITZ AB  : Proxy Statments
CO
04/13U.S., European firms, investors pile pressure on Biden to hike climate target
RE
04/13U.S., European firms, investors pile pressure on Biden to hike climate target
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 207 B 24 934 M 24 934 M
Net income 2021 10 296 M 1 239 M 1 239 M
Net Debt 2021 43 069 M 5 182 M 5 182 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,7x
Yield 2021 2,83%
Capitalization 356 B 42 780 M 42 781 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 153 000
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 207,88 SEK
Last Close Price 214,85 SEK
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target -3,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gudrun Helena Lundberg Helmersson Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Adam Karlsson Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Johan Erling Persson Chairman
Alan Boehme Chief Technology Officer
Anders Gunnar Dahlvig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ AB24.91%42 780
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.22.58%121 180
KERING25.98%113 820
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-2.85%83 469
ROSS STORES, INC.2.92%45 072
ZALANDO SE-3.65%27 041