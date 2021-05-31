Hennes & Mauritz : H&M's online second-hand shop Sellpy launches in 20 more countries

STOCKHOLM, May 31 (Reuters) - Swedish online second-hand
shop Sellpy, which is majority-owned by fashion giant H&M
, said on Monday it was opening in 20 more European
countries, in a bet demand for sustainable fashion will keep
growing.
The start-up handles the entire sales process from picking
up the goods from sellers' homes, to photographing, selling and
shipping. The expansion will take its number of markets to 24
after it first launched in 2014 in Sweden.
Sellpy said in a statement second-hand was one of the
fastest growing market segments within the fashion industry.
"Every garment bought pre-owned saves resources for our
planet. Demand in our new markets is growing rapidly", Head of
Expansion Gustav Wessman said.
As consumers become increasingly conscious about the origins
and sustainability of their clothes, the fashion industry is
coming under scrutiny for fuelling a throwaway culture.
The H&M group, which is on the outlook for additional
revenue streams following a few rough years with slowing sales
in many H&M stores, bought its first stake in Sellpy in 2015.
Sellpy said it had started a collaboration with H&M that
gives it access to an H&M warehouse in Poland, as well as
service around distribution, quality control of garments and
order handling.
Earlier this month, Lithuania-based Vinted raised 250
million euros ($305 million) to expand further in Europe and
beyond, and said the fundraising put a pre-money valuation on
the business of 3.5 billion euros.
Sellpy said more than nine million garments had been sold in
total on its platform. It did not say how much H&M had invested
in the company.
($1 = 0.8201 euros)
