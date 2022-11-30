Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Hennes & Mauritz AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HM B   SE0000106270

HENNES & MAURITZ AB

(HM B)
  Report
11/30/2022
117.88 SEK   +0.22%
03:14aHennes & Mauritz to Book 4Q Restructuring Charge of Around $76 Million
DJ
02:51aH&M Plans 1,500 Layoffs to Boost Efficiency, Save Costs
MT
02:42aRetailer H&M to cut 1,500 jobs
RE
Hennes & Mauritz to Book 4Q Restructuring Charge of Around $76 Million

11/30/2022 | 03:14am EST
By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--Sweden's Hennes & Mauritz AB said Wednesday that it expects to book a restructuring charge of just over 800 million Swedish kronor ($75.6 million) in the fourth quarter related to its cost-cutting program.

The fashion retailer has previously outlined plans to reduce annual administrative and overhead costs by around SEK2 billion in a move that will see the loss of 1,500 jobs.

Cost savings are expected to become visible in the second half of 2023, it said.

H&M's fiscal fourth quarter runs from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 0314ET

Financials
Sales 2022 222 B 20 993 M 20 993 M
Net income 2022 8 416 M 796 M 796 M
Net cash 2022 3 726 M 352 M 352 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,4x
Yield 2022 5,31%
Capitalization 192 B 18 127 M 18 127 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 155 000
Free-Float 41,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gudrun Helena Lundberg Helmersson Chief Executive Officer
Adam Gustav Karlsson Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Johan Erling Persson Chairman
Alan Boehme Chief Technology Officer
Elise Fahlén Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-33.95%18 127
INDITEX-12.65%80 182
KERING-21.83%70 013
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.22.60%60 160
ROSS STORES, INC.2.20%40 533
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-33.97%12 459