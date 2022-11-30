Hennes & Mauritz to Book 4Q Restructuring Charge of Around $76 Million

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Sweden's Hennes & Mauritz AB said Wednesday that it expects to book a restructuring charge of just over 800 million Swedish kronor ($75.6 million) in the fourth quarter related to its cost-cutting program.

The fashion retailer has previously outlined plans to reduce annual administrative and overhead costs by around SEK2 billion in a move that will see the loss of 1,500 jobs.

Cost savings are expected to become visible in the second half of 2023, it said.

H&M's fiscal fourth quarter runs from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30.

