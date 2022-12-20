Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Hennes & Mauritz AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HM B   SE0000106270

HENNES & MAURITZ AB

(HM B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:24 2022-12-20 am EST
110.37 SEK   -1.42%
04:19aJustin Bieber slams H&M "trash" merchandise featuring his image
RE
12/16H&M : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
12/15H&M : Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Justin Bieber slams H&M "trash" merchandise featuring his image

12/20/2022 | 04:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of H&M is on display outside a store in Moscow

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Pop singer Justin Bieber lashed out at H&M over clothes featuring the Canadian artist's image and lyrics, saying the Swedish fashion giant had not obtained his approval.

"The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn't approve it," Bieber wrote in an Instagram story on Monday, encouraging his 270 million followers not to buy it.

"As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures," an H&M spokesperson said in a written comment to Reuters.

The online store of the world's second biggest fashion retailer is offering hoodies, t-shirts and sweatshirts with pictures of Bieber or quotes from his lyrics like "I miss you more than life" from the song "Ghost" for prices between 79.99 and 349 Danish crowns ($49.8-$114).

($1 = 7.0100 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about HENNES & MAURITZ AB
04:19aJustin Bieber slams H&M "trash" merchandise featuring his image
RE
12/16H&M : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
12/15H&M : Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
12/15H&M : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
12/15H&M : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
12/15H&M : UBS remains Neutral
MD
12/15H&M : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
12/15Euro zone shares fall to one-month lows as ECB signals more rate hikes
RE
12/15H&M 4Q Sales Increased 10% on Year, Beating Forecasts
DJ
12/15Fashion Retailer H&M's FY22 Sales Jump 12% Despite Russian Exit
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HENNES & MAURITZ AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 223 B 21 419 M 21 419 M
Net income 2022 8 037 M 774 M 774 M
Net cash 2022 4 918 M 473 M 473 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,2x
Yield 2022 5,72%
Capitalization 182 B 17 561 M 17 561 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 155 000
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 111,96 SEK
Average target price 112,28 SEK
Spread / Average Target 0,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gudrun Helena Lundberg Helmersson Chief Executive Officer
Adam Gustav Karlsson Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Johan Erling Persson Chairman
Alan Boehme Chief Technology Officer
Elise Fahlén Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-37.13%17 561
INDITEX-14.09%80 913
KERING-31.27%63 058
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.23.56%60 203
ROSS STORES, INC.-0.29%39 575
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-35.63%12 145