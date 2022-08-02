Log in
    HM B   SE0000106270

HENNES & MAURITZ AB

(HM B)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:23 2022-08-02 am EDT
125.50 SEK   -1.54%
Russians flock to H&M as fashion retailer opens stores to sell inventory
RE
08/01Buybacks of shares by H&M during week 30, 2022
AQ
08/01HENNES & MAURITZ AB : Share buyback
CO
Russians flock to H&M as fashion retailer opens stores to sell inventory

08/02/2022 | 01:21pm EDT
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A long queue of Russians snaked through a Moscow shopping centre on Tuesday, waiting to get into H&M as the fashion retailer flung open its doors for a final time to sell inventory before making a full exit from the Russian market.

Scores of consumer brands suspended operations in Russia after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, with H&M, IKEA and Nike among the companies to have announced plans for a permanent exit.

"Well, it is closing, that's why we are standing here," one customer, Irina, told Reuters. "I'm going to buy whatever there is."

"Sadly, the reason why all this is happening is awful," another customer, Ekaterina said. "Everything else is meaningless, like how we are going to manage (without H&M)."

Furniture giant IKEA has reopened for an online-only sale, but H&M opted to allow customers back in person. Exiting Russia, H&M's sixth-biggest market, is expected to cost the company almost $200 million and affect 6,000 staff.

H&M did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

A company spokesperson in July said H&M would temporarily reopen physical stores in August to sell the remaining inventory in Russia. H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, rents its 170 physical stores in the country and operates them directly.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HENNES & MAURITZ AB -1.54% 125.5 Delayed Quote.-28.43%
NIKE, INC. -1.67% 112.34 Delayed Quote.-31.42%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -4.53% 58 Delayed Quote.-17.93%
Financials
Sales 2022 221 B 21 915 M 21 915 M
Net income 2022 11 518 M 1 141 M 1 141 M
Net cash 2022 2 010 M 199 M 199 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 5,30%
Capitalization 210 B 20 625 M 20 831 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 155 000
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 127,46 SEK
Average target price 144,74 SEK
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gudrun Helena Lundberg Helmersson Chief Executive Officer
Adam Gustav Karlsson Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Johan Erling Persson Chairman
Alan Boehme Chief Technology Officer
Anders Gunnar Dahlvig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-28.43%20 831
INDITEX-16.33%76 324
KERING-21.79%69 733
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.22.52%62 074
ROSS STORES, INC.-28.89%28 799
PRADA S.P.A.-12.93%14 163