WASHINGTON -- The U.S. condemned Chinese boycotts against international businesses due to their avoidance of cotton produced in China's Xinjiang region, State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said.

As of Thursday, Hennes & Mauritz AB's H&M had been wiped off China's leading e-commerce, ride-hailing, daily-deals and map applications, as Chinese consumers continued to rage over the Swedish clothing brand's decision to stop sourcing from Xinjiang.

China has denied allegations of forced labor and other human-rights violations in the northwestern region of the country, describing the vast network of internment camps there as vocational training centers aimed at countering terrorism and religious extremism.

