HENNES & MAURITZ AB

HENNES & MAURITZ AB

(HM B)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

U.S. Condemns Chinese Boycotts of Companies That Avoid Xinjiang Production

03/26/2021 | 02:57pm EDT
By William Mauldin

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. condemned Chinese boycotts against international businesses due to their avoidance of cotton produced in China's Xinjiang region, State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said.

As of Thursday, Hennes & Mauritz AB's H&M had been wiped off China's leading e-commerce, ride-hailing, daily-deals and map applications, as Chinese consumers continued to rage over the Swedish clothing brand's decision to stop sourcing from Xinjiang.

China has denied allegations of forced labor and other human-rights violations in the northwestern region of the country, describing the vast network of internment camps there as vocational training centers aimed at countering terrorism and religious extremism.

Write to William Mauldin at william.mauldin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-26-21 1457ET

Financials
Sales 2020 187 B 21 638 M 21 638 M
Net income 2020 1 098 M 127 M 127 M
Net Debt 2020 70 670 M 8 176 M 8 176 M
P/E ratio 2020 299x
Yield 2020 1,13%
Capitalization 339 B 39 242 M 39 255 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,19x
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 153 000
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 200,16 SEK
Last Close Price 202,70 SEK
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Helena Helmersson Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Adam Karlsson Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Johan Erling Persson Chairman
Stefan Persson Chairman
Joel Ankarberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ AB17.85%42 699
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.7.37%111 922
KERING SA-4.81%89 824
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-8.19%89 322
ROSS STORES, INC.-3.11%44 654
ZALANDO SE-6.63%25 945
