U.S. Condemns Chinese Boycotts of Companies That Avoid Xinjiang Production -- Update

By Alex Leary and William Mauldin

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration condemned Chinese boycotts against international businesses due to their avoidance of cotton produced in China's Xinjiang region over forced labor concerns.

"The United States condemns the PRC's state-led social-media campaign and corporate and consumer boycott against companies, including American, European and Japanese businesses" for their decisions to avoid cotton from China's Xinjiang region, State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said Friday, using an acronym for the People's Republic of China.

The statement came after Hennes & Mauritz AB's H&M was wiped off China's leading e-commerce, ride-hailing, daily-deals and map applications amid Chinese consumer anger over the Swedish clothing brand's decision to stop sourcing from Xinjiang.

"We commend and stand with companies that adhere to the U.S. law and ensure products we are consuming are not made with forced labor," Ms. Porter said.

The Chinese embassy didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

China has previously denied allegations of forced labor and other human-rights violations in Xinjiang, describing the vast network of internment camps there as vocational training centers aimed at countering terrorism and religious extremism.

The Commerce Department was also expected to issue a statement Friday. White House press secretary Jen Psaski said the administration is watching the situation closely.

"American consumers and consumers everywhere deserve to know that the goods they are buying are not made with forced labor," Ms. Psaki said. "Many companies are standing up for consumers' rights. The international community, in our view, should oppose China's weaponizing of private companies' dependence on its markets to stifle free expression and inhibit ethical business practices."

