(Alliance News) - UK house price growth slowed in June on an annual basis, according to official data on Wednesday.

The Office for National Statistics said, on an annual basis, house prices rose 1.7% in June, cooling slightly from a revised reading of 1.8% in May. The reading for May was first estimated at 1.9%.

The average UK house GBP288,000 in June, which was up GBP5,000 from a year before. However, it was GBP5,000 below the recent peak in November of last year.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the average UK house price rose 0.3% month-on-month in June, having fallen 0.3% in May.

Without seasonal adjustment, the average UK house price rose 0.7% in June from the month before, having risen 0.2% in May.

The data comes from HM Land Registry records.

