  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Hennes & Mauritz AB
  News
  Summary
    HM B   SE0000106270

HENNES & MAURITZ AB

(HM B)
  Report
Zara owner Inditex closes Russian stores and online platform

03/05/2022 | 06:15am EST
A building is reflected in the window of a Zara clothes store in Bilbao

MADRID, March 5 (Reuters) - Spanish fashion retailer Inditex has halted trading in Russia, closing its 502 shops and stopping online sales, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

The Zara owner is following some of the biggest western brands which have suspended operations in Russia, including its main rival H&M, following the invasion of Ukraine and the imposition of economic sanctions.

"In the current circumstances Inditex cannot guarantee the continuity of the operations and commercial conditions in the Russian Federation and temporarily suspends its activity," the world's biggest fashion company said.

Russia accounts for around 8.5% of the group's global EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) and all the Inditex stores operate on a rental basis, Inditex said. "The investment is not relevant from a financial point of view."

Inditex said it would give its workforce of more than 9,000 people a special support plan, without giving any details. The group had said its 79 stores in Ukraine have already been temporarily closed.

Spain's second-largest fashion retailer Mango said on Thursday it was temporarily closing its 120 Russian shops, and Tendam, the third-largest clothing group, said it had taken a similar decision on Saturday.

"The combination of the weakness in the rouble resulting in large price increases for the Russian consumer and increased logistical difficulties will make operations difficult for all retailers importing into Russia, even if there are no direct sanctions on their product categories," Adam Cochrane, analyst at Deutsche Bank Research, said.

"Russia was an important element of the sales growth in 2021 for Inditex," Cochrane added. (Reporting by Corina Pons; Editing by Louise Heavens and David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HENNES & MAURITZ AB -2.03% 139.74 Delayed Quote.-21.53%
INDITEX -3.78% 20.36 Delayed Quote.-28.64%
Financials
Sales 2021 199 B 20 165 M 20 165 M
Net income 2021 10 279 M 1 039 M 1 039 M
Net Debt 2021 28 109 M 2 842 M 2 842 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 5,21%
Capitalization 231 B 23 386 M 23 386 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 155 000
Free-Float -
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 139,74 SEK
Average target price 193,55 SEK
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gudrun Helena Lundberg Helmersson Chief Executive Officer
Adam Gustav Karlsson Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Johan Erling Persson Chairman
Alan Boehme Chief Technology Officer
Anders Gunnar Dahlvig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-21.53%23 386
KERING-20.98%75 644
INDITEX-28.64%69 221
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-6.16%54 582
ROSS STORES, INC.-18.16%31 602
PRADA S.P.A.-15.83%13 754