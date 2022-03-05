Zara owner Inditex closes Russian stores and online platform

MADRID, March 5 (Reuters) - Spanish fashion retailer Inditex
has halted trading in Russia, closing its 502 shops and
stopping online sales, the company said in a statement on
Saturday.
The Zara owner is following some of the biggest western
brands which have suspended operations in Russia, including its
main rival H&M, following the invasion of Ukraine and
the imposition of economic sanctions.
"In the current circumstances Inditex cannot guarantee the
continuity of the operations and commercial conditions in the
Russian Federation and temporarily suspends its activity," the
world's biggest fashion company said.
Russia accounts for around 8.5% of the group's global EBIT
(earnings before interest and tax) and all the Inditex stores
operate on a rental basis, Inditex said. "The investment is not
relevant from a financial point of view."
Inditex said it would give its workforce of more than 9,000
people a special support plan, without giving any details. The
group had said its 79 stores in Ukraine have already been
temporarily closed.
Spain's second-largest fashion retailer Mango said on
Thursday it was temporarily closing its 120 Russian shops, and
Tendam, the third-largest clothing group, said it had taken a
similar decision on Saturday.
"The combination of the weakness in the rouble resulting in
large price increases for the Russian consumer and increased
logistical difficulties will make operations difficult for all
retailers importing into Russia, even if there are no direct
sanctions on their product categories," Adam Cochrane, analyst
at Deutsche Bank Research, said.
"Russia was an important element of the sales growth in 2021
for Inditex," Cochrane added.
(Reporting by Corina Pons; Editing by Louise Heavens and David
Holmes)