(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Tuesday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

Capricorn Energy PLC, up 14% at 195.00 pence, 12-month range 109.20p-298.80p. The oil and gas exploration company confirms that first production from the Sangomar Field development offshore Senegal has commenced. It says that it has received confirmation from Woodside that the first oil condition under the sale and purchase agreement has been satisfied.

Henry Boot PLC, up 2.4% at 212.00p, 12-month range 170.00p-244.00p. The land development, property and construction business sees its shares rise. Henry Boot says that its land promotion and planning business, Hallam Land Management, hold sold a site in Oxfordshire. It adds that the freehold site has planning permission for 75 homes. Tim Roberts, CEO of Henry Boot, comments: "The recent site sale to Mulberry Homes underscores both our land promotion business's expertise in securing planning permission for complex sites and the continued demand from housebuilders, who are showing encouraging levels of interest for sites in our prime portfolio. As a result of Hallam's efforts, 75 new homes can now be delivered in an area of acute housing shortage, and we have also been able to generate attractive returns for our shareholders."

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd, down 4.1% at 75.00p, 12-month range 51.20p-80.24p. Shares in the Jersey-based investment company fall. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund redeems 159.6 million shares at the price of 89.67p per share.

