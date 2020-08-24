Log in
HENRY BOOT PLC

(BHY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/24 03:57:29 am
267.3325 GBX   +4.84%
03:37aHENRY BOOT : 2020 Interim Results Investor Presentation
PU
08/10HENRY BOOT : Acquisition of site in Manchester
PU
06/30HENRY BOOT : AGM 2020 Results and Presentation
PU
Henry Boot : 2020 Interim Results Investor Presentation

08/24/2020

Investor

Presentation

2020 Interim Results

August 2020

Agenda

Investment Proposition

3

Operational Update

4

Financial Update

5

Land Promotion

9

Property Investment

& Development

11

Construction

15

Summary

17

Appendices

18

The Henry Boot Way

30

2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration

Investment

Proposition

Total shareholder return over 20 years, up to H1 2020, is 14% p.a. vs an average 4% p.a. for the 'All Share Index'.

Efficient capital structure with robust return on capital employed with a target of 12-15% p.a. (2019 13.9%).

History of managing gearing, and the balance sheet, effectively through the cycle. Progressive dividend policy and NAV growth all driven by retained earnings.

15,456 acres of strategic land holdings, with a strong record of converting to planning and then generating significant sales.

£296m committed development, 95% pre-sold, let or under offer. Further £1.4bn of development opportunities with 74% in industrial and logistics.

Cash generative construction business with proven record of selecting and identifying profitable work.

Full Year Dividend

Net Assets

TSR

12.00

350,000

500

450

10.00

300,000

400

8.00

250,000

350

300

200,000

250

6.00

150,000

200

4.00

100,000

150

2.00

50,000

100

50

0.00

0

0

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

June

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

June

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

20

20

2020

2020

Page 3

2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration

Operational

Update

15,456

2,000

£296m

24

£1.4bn

£7.1m

Strategic Land acres

Strategic Land

Committed Gross

Number of

Gross Development

Average construction

plots sold

Development Value

plots sold by

Value (GDV) Pipeline

contract size won

Pipeline (GDV)

Stonebridge

Schemes

Homes

CV-19 has materially impacted our performance, but activity is recovering.

Strategic Land sold 2,000 plots across 9 sites and increased the land portfolio to 15,456 acres.

Completed on £42m of industrial developments, all pre-sold/let.

Committed to £296m of developments, 95% pre-sold/let.

Development pipeline grown to £1.4bn with Manchester acquisition. 74% of the pipeline is in industrial and logistics.

Stonebridge Homes achieved 24 completions, plus a further 61 secured reservations.

Construction activity at around 90% of pre-CV-19 activity levels.

Focused on public sector work and successfully tendered for a £40m BTR scheme in the city of Sheffield.

Aim to withdraw from CJRS by end of August.

Page 4

2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration

Financial

Update

Dividend

Per Share

Earnings

NAV Per

5 Year Net

HY

FY

Revenue

Profit Before Tax

Per Share

Share

Cash/(Net Debt)

2020

£108.7m

2020

£7.2m

2020

2.2p

2020

4.1p

2020

232p

2020

£42.3m

2019

£189.0m

2019

£24.1m

2019

3.7p

1.3p

5.0p

2019

14.2p

2019

233p

2019

(£50.3)m

2018

£196.2m

2018

£26.2m

2018

3.2p

5.8p

9.0p

2018

15.7p

2018

217p

2018

(£26.0)m

2017

£195.4m

2017

£22.6m

2017

2.8p

5.2p

8.0p

2017

13.1p

2017

184p

2017

(£62.2)m

2016

£107.3m

2016

£20.8m

2016

2.5p

4.5p

7.0p

2016

11.9p

2016

171p

2016

(£56.2)m

Revenue reduced to £108.7m, prior year benefiting from final stage of Aberdeen project but all operations impacted by UK lockdown.

Profit before tax at £7.2m reflects a creditable result in the current circumstances.

Interim dividend of 2.2p, being 44% of the 5.0p paid for FY19.

Earnings per share provide 1.86x dividend cover. NAV per share robust at 232p.

Net cash increased to £42.3m.

Page 5

2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration

Financial

Segmental Revenue & PBT

Property

Land Promotion

Investment

Construction

& Development

HY2020 £19.8m

HY2020 £33.7m

HY2020 £55.7m

HY2019 £38.7m

HY2019 £96.3m

HY2019 £60.9m

Segmental Revenue

Land Promotion revenues down due to a higher proportion of promotion agreement sales and lower sales of owned land.

Property Investment and Development revenue down as TECA concluded in prior year and Stonebridge house sales delayed in Q2.

Construction activity was underpinned by the continuing delivery of the Phase 2 Barnsley town centre urban development project, despite disruption.

Property

Land Promotion

Investment

Construction

& Development

HY2020 £11.4m

HY2020 (£0.8)m

HY2020 (£0.7)m

HY2019 £15.3m

HY2019 £6.4m

HY2019 £5.4m

Segmental PBT

Land Promotion decreased despite disposing of 2,000 plots, but at

  1. lower blended gross profit per plot sold due to increased level of promotion agreement sales.

Property Investment and Development down as prior year benefited from TECA but also affected by Investment property revaluation deficit and delayed commencement of scheme's in Q2.

Construction returns impacted by UK lockdown with pause on all sites/depots but now recovering productivity.

Page 6

2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration

Financial

Balance Sheet

2020

2019

Half Year

Full Year

(£m)

(£m)

Cash and cash equivalents

58.9

42.3

Borrowings

(13.0)

(10.7)

Lease liabilities

(3.4)

(4.6)

Net Cash/(Debt) Total

42.3

27.0

Completed investment property

59.2

61.8

Investment property under construction

11.0

8.2

Investment Properties Total

70.2

70.0

Developments in progress

29.5

31.7

House builder land and work in progress

36.2

36.3

Land held for development or sale

55.2

50.7

Options to purchase land

14.2

14.9

Planning promotion agreements

38.7

36.1

Inventories Total

173.8

169.7

2020

2019

Half Year

Full Year

(£m)

(£m)

Intangible assets

5.0

6.8

Property, Plant and Equipment

21.6

22.0

Right-of-use assets

4.8

6.1

Investment Properties

70.2

70.0

Investment in joint ventures

6.5

6.6

Trade and other receivables

19.2

17.3

Deferred tax assets

7.5

4.5

Fixed Assets

134.8

133.3

Inventories

173.8

169.7

Contract assets

10.9

19.1

Trade and other receivables

74.2

90.8

Cash and cash equivalents

58.9

42.3

Current Assets

317.8

321.9

Borrowings

(13.0)

(10.7)

Lease liabilities

(3.4)

(4.6)

Retirement benefit obligations

(36.2)

(23.0)

Other liabilities

(90.7)

(103.0)

Total Liabilities

(143.3)

(136.7)

Shareholder equity

308.0

315.5

Minority interests

2.2

3.0

Total Equity

309.3

318.5

Gearing (net debt/equity)

nil%

nil%

NAV per share

232p

239p

Page 7

2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration

Financial

Cash Generation & Movement in Net Debt

Non-cash adjustment for depreciation of plant, amortisation of Road Link investment and goodwill impairment £4.8m.

Inventories increased reflecting further investment in strategic land, and most notably, owned land.

Receivables decreased following collection of land sale debtors from a number of disposals in prior years.

Nil net interest expense reflects low interest rates and average net cash of £43.5m.

Tax paid of £4.4m.

Dividends £1.2m to minority interests, final ordinary dividend for 2019 delayed to July 2020 due to CV-19.

Net Capital outflow £1.6m as we start to reinvest in assets under construction.

Resulting in net cash inflow of £15.4m ending the period with £42.3m net cash.

Operating

Depreciation,

Inventories

Profit

Amortisation

& Impairment

£5.3m £4.8m £4.1m

Net

Net

Tax

Payables/

Interest

Receivables

Expense

£16.6m £nil

£4.4m

Net

NetCash Inflow

Dividends

£1.2m£15.4m

Page 8

2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration

Land

Promotion

Profit £11.4m (HY19: £15.3m), having opened the year in a strong position.

9 deals completed and 2,000 units sold (HY19: 2,148) at an average £7k per plot (HY19: £7k).

Strategic land holdings increased to 15,456 acres (FY19: 14,898) with investment totalling circa £108m (FY19: £102m).

82% of company land interests in South or Midlands.

Sites with planning permission for 12,939 units (FY19: 14,713).

Planning consent won in the period for 226 units (HY19: 1,086).

Planning submitted and in progress on 23 schemes, circa 10,511 units.

Continuing to acquire new schemes to replenish land bank. Board approval granted for 10 new sites in the period, over 3,800 plots and 313 net acres.

Page 9

2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration

Strategic Land Progress

Pagham West Sussex

45.5 acres of agricultural land located 6 miles south of Chichester secured by HLM under a Planning Promotion Agreement in July 2015.

The site was allocated for 300 new homes and an 80 bed Care Home in the Adopted Local Plan July 2018.

The Sale Contract was conditionally exchanged with Bellway on 26 May 2020.

Scalby

20.6 acres of garden and agricultural land located to the north-west of Scalby, in Scarborough District

HLM secured a PPA on the land in May 2018 and then subsequently purchased the land in July 2020.

Land continuing to be promoted for a residential allocation of c.200 units in the emerging Local Plan.

Bridport

163 acres of agricultural land located to the south west of the town secured by HLM under a PPA in April 2009.

The site was allocated for 760 new homes, 4 hectares of employment, a local centre, care home and a new primary school.

Planning permission was granted in May 2019 and marketing of the site has since commenced, with sale of the residential anticipated in 2021.

Page 10

2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration

Property

Investment &

Development

Loss £0.8m (2019: profit £6.4m), impacted by £2.1m fall in valuation of investment properties.

Investment portfolio fell by 3.0% compared to industry average of 6.9%. H1 80% rent collection expected by end of current quarter.

Completed GDV of £42m (377,878 sq ft), all pre-sold/let. Committed schemes a total GDV of £296m, 95% pre-sold,pre-let or under offer.

£1.4bn development pipeline made up of 74% industrial and the rest in urban residential or office development.

Acquired income producing building in central Manchester for £10m with potential for 170,000 sq ft redevelopment in Q3.

Stonebridge Homes completed on 24 sales, 11 secured in lockdown. Further 61 sales so on track to hit full year target of 112.

c.£30m land identified subject to planning, growing land bank to 1,060 plots.

Page 11

2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration

Project Delivery

Property Development Analysis 2020

Completed Schemes

HBD Share

Commercial

Residential

Scheme

GDV (£m)

of GDV (£m)

Size (sq ft)

Size (Units)

Status at 30 June

Industrial

Southend, IPECO

13

13

121,815

-

Sold under forward funding contract

Sunderland, Faltec

12

12

124,441

-

Sold under forward funding contract

Sunderland, CESAM

17

17

131,622

-

Sold under forward funding contract

42

42

377,878

Total

42

42

377,878

-

% sold or pre-let

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

Committed Schemes

Industrial

A speculative 50/50 joint venture

Enfield

16

8

55,530

-

development, with Enfield Borough

council

Pool, MKM

4

4

15,000

-

Pre-let

Luton, Eden Foods

10

10

73,528

-

Pre-let

Markham Vale, Aver

23

23

297,018

-

Conditional contract to forward fund

Wakefield

7

4

65,000

-

Conditional contract to forward fund

60

49

506,076

-

Residential

Manchester, Kampus

216

11

44,000

533

Sold under forward funding contract

Skipton, Bellway

14

14

-

184

Sold under conditional contract

230

25

44,000

717

Retail

Huyton, Aldi

6

3

18,750

-

Pre-let

Total for year

296

77

568,826

717

% sold or pre-let

94.59%

89.61%

90.24%

Page 12

2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration

Industrial Land Capability

Henry Boot have control over 900 acres of manufacturing, commercial and industrial land capable of delivering more than 20 million sq ft.

JV with Local authorities with potential to provide 4 million sq ft

of advanced manufacturing space.

Infrastructure works commenced 2018 with Phase 1 and capable of 1.6 million sq ft.

Delivered two units c.255,000 sq ft both forward funded. PC delivered Q2 20.

International Advanced

Manufacturing Park (IAMP),

Tyne & Wear

Butterfield Business Park, Luton

ABPS, Southend

JV with landowners with potential to provide 650,000 sq ft of high quality light manufacturing and distribution.

Recently completed 83,000 sq ft, and commenced with 73,000 sq ft design and build.

Next phase of

80,000 sq ft is a

5 unit scheme waiting to start speculatively.

JV with Local authority with potential to deliver 1 million sq ft

JV with local developer

Wakefield Hub

to provide 2 million sq

ft of logistics.

Contracts exchanged

and committed to

65,000 sq ft

distribution space.

Strong occupier

interest for large units.

of commercial and industrial space.

First occupier, IPECO secured for 122,000 sq ft HQ and manufacturing unit. Delivered Q2 20.

Majority of site infrastructure planned to be finished end 2020.

Page 13

2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration

Urban Development Capability

Kampus

Manchester City Centre

£216m forward sold 533 build to rent apartments, two new public squares and 40,000 sq ft of F & B.

PC Q1 2021.

Henry Boot to retain 5% equity stake and PM role.

Cornwall House

Birmingham City Centre

Existing site and office building. Plan to develop 95 high quality build to sell apartments. Planning to be submitted Q3 2020.

Potential GDV £31m.

St Johns

Manchester City Centre

Acquired a £10m building in a key city centre location. Subject to planning, the site could have capacity to develop up to 170,000 sq ft

The income producing building gives optionality for either refurbishment or redevelopment.

Page 14

2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration

Construction

CV-19 has had a material effect on Construction division: loss in the period of £0.7m (HY19: profit £5.4m).

Recent Starfish acquisition has been materially impacted by CV-19.

Productivity on construction sites is nearly 90% of pre- CV-19 planned activity levels.

After reopening depots, Banner Plant sales are now at 82% of those achieved in the previous year.

Following restructuring, the Group will withdraw from CJRS by end of August.

Road Link (A69) performance has been marginally affected by reduced traffic, but cash will not be impacted until 2021.

Focused on public sector work and secured a £40m BTR scheme in Sheffield commencing in spring 2021.

9%

Turnover

Return on Sales in 2020

-9%

Construction

8%

Plant

47%

Road Link

Page 15

2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration

Royce

Discovery

Centre

Construction Completed Site

Henry Boot Construction completed on the new £11m state-of-the-art materials science research laboratory, Royce Discovery Centre, for the University of Sheffield in July 2020.

The new 3,000 sq m facility was built on Sheffield University's City Campus on Orange Street and will focus on early-stage research into engineering materials discovery and processing.

The Discovery Centre is a four-storey research building, including a mezzanine area which contains a double- height workshop and plant room. The building also includes a lobby, showcase/exhibition area, workshops and meeting rooms, six laboratories, a laser room and offices.

Page 16

2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration

Summary

Priority remains the welfare of our stakeholders, liquidity and maintaining our strong financial position.

Robust balance sheet, net cash of £42.3m, plus £7.2m profit in H1 is a creditable performance.

Enabled us to make selective investments in our key markets.

15,456 acres of strategic land leaves us well positioned to convert plots through planning.

Development pipeline of c£1.4bn with 74% in industrial and logistics.

Stonebridge Homes has potential to grow into a multi-regional premium housebuilder.

Recovering and reshaped Construction division with encouraging order book and public sector bias.

Focused on sustainable markets: residential, industrial and logistics, and urban development.

Page 17

2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration

Appendices

Group Structure - Segment Composition Group Structure - Board of Directors Group Structure - Senior Management Investing for the Future

Corporate Social Responsibility

Land Promotion Inventory

Shareholding as at 1 August 2020

Five-year Track Record of Strong Growth

Henry Boot PLC Share Price vs Benchmark Indices The Henry Boot Way

Page 18

2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration

Group

Structure

Henry Boot PLC, established over 130 years ago, is one of the UK's leading and long-standing property investment and development, land promotion and construction companies. Based in Sheffield, with regional offices throughout the UK, the Group comprises three segments.

Land Promotion Hallam Land Management Limited is the strategic land and planning promotion arm of the Henry Boot Group. The company has been acquiring, promoting, developing and trading in land since 1990.

Property Investment and Development Henry Boot Developments Limited (now trading as HBD) is a major establishedleading force in the UK with its considerable experience and reputation in allsectors of property development. Stonebridge Homes is a jointly owned companyengaged in residential development and serviced office space.

Construction Henry Boot Construction Limited specialises in servicing both public and privateclients in all construction and civil engineering sectors with strong partnering relationships in education, healthcare and custodial services, delivering newbuild and refurbishment works. Banner Plant Limited offers a wide range ofconstruction equipment and services for sale and hire. Road Link (A69) Limited, a 30-year contract with Highways England to operate and maintain the A69 trunk road between Carlisle and Newcastle upon Tyne, with six years remaining.

Page 19

2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration

Group Structure

Board of Directors

Back row, left to right

Tim Roberts

Chief Executive Officer

Amy Stanbridge

Company Secretary

Gerald Jennings

Non-executive Director

and Chairman of the

Remuneration Committee

Peter Mawson

Senior Independent

Non-executive Director

and Chairman of the

Nomination Committee

Front row, left to right

Darren Littlewood

Group Finance Director

Joanne Lake

Non-executive Director,

Deputy Chairman and

Chairman of the Audit and

Risk Committee

Jamie Boot

Chairman

James Sykes

Non-executive Director

Page 20

2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration

Group Structure

Senior Management

Land

Property

Construction

Promotion

Investment &

Development

Nick Duckworth

Edward Hutchinson

Darren Stubbs

Simon Carr

Giles Boot

Trevor Walker

Hallam Land

Henry Boot

Stonebridge

Henry Boot

Banner Plant

Road Link (A69)

Management Limited

Developments

Homes Limited

Construction

Limited

Limited

Limited (now

Limited

trading as HBD)

Page 21

2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration

Investing for the Future

Strategic Land

3,485 plots

9,022 plots

12,572 plots

8,702 plots

6,433 plots

HY 2019 2018 2017 2016 2020

New Site Board approvals

£33m

£130m

£136m

£80m

£86m

HY 2019 2018 2017 2016 2020

Appraised returns of approvals

Property

Construction

£4m Industrial, 2%

£42m Commercial/Retail, 18%

£4m Civil Engineering, 2%

1,060plots

1,023plots

868plots

880plots

679plots

£229m

£7m Custodial, 3%

2020 workload

tendered

£36m Education, 16%

£2m Health, 1%

HY 2019 2018 2017 2016

2020

£134m Housing, 58%

Stonebridge Homes

Residential Land Portfolio

Recent HBD Board approvals working towards planning

St Johns, Manchester: acquisition of building for 170,000 sq ft office redevelopment.

Butterfields Business Park, Luton: 82,000 sq ft Speculative Development.

Montagu Industrial Estate, Enfield: 55,530 sq ft Speculative Development.

Page 22

2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration

Corporate Social Responsibility

People

Our people are vital to the delivery of our strategic priorities.

Engagement with our employees and employee satisfaction are crucial to continued improvement and success across all our businesses.

We have established policies for recruitment, learning and the development of our employees.

As our businesses continue to develop and grow, we understand that by retaining and inspiring effective

and committed employees, we can continue to deliver excellence to all.

Community

We continue to contribute social and economic impacts to the communities in which we operate.

We offer support to a wide range of charities and organisations of all sizes, by working to provide them with donations that are of most benefit to them.

We support an annual Charity of the Year which is elected by our employees. In 2019 our Charity of the Year was Mind UK and a total of over £28,000 was donated.

Health & Safety

Henry Boot PLC continues to focus on health and safety as our primary business priority.

We remain committed to providing a safe and healthy working environment for our employees, stakeholders and contractors.

We operate all our business activities on the principle that good management of health and safety is fundamental in creating a safe and healthy working environment and contributes to improving our business performance.

Our Accident Frequency Rate performance remains strong with an overall score (including subcontractors) of 0.09 per 100,000 hours.

Environment

We recognise that we have a responsibility and an obligation to reduce the direct impact of all our business operations on the natural environment, both now and in the future.

Reducing our emissions is one way in which we hope to achieve this.

Our aim is to create more sustainable ways of undertaking our business operations to conserve energy, save money and deliver efficiency.

Page 23

2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration

Land Promotion

Inventory

Of Which

Gross Profit per

Plots

Permissioned

Plots Sold in Period

Plot Sold £000s

Profit Before Tax

Jun20

23,450

Jun20

12,939

Jun20

2,000

Jun20

£6.5

Jun20

£11.4m

Dec19

25,378

Dec19

14,713

Dec19

3,427

Dec19

£10.0

Dec19

£31.8m

Dec18

28,418

Dec18

16,489

Dec18

3,573

Dec18

£9.4

Dec18

£28.5m

Dec17

26,511

Dec17

18,529

Dec17

2,169

Dec17

£13.0

Dec17

£23.1m

Dec16

26,869

Dec16

16,417

Dec16

1,609

Dec16

£14.7

Dec16

£17.7m

Land Portfolio

Owned Acres

Agency/Optioned Acres

Total

Jun20

1,683

Jun20

13,773

15,456

Dec19

Dec19

1,718

13,180

14,898

Dec18

Dec18

14,325

1,562

12,763

Dec17

Dec17

1,608

11,665

13,273

Dec16

Dec16

11,888

1,749

10,139

Average cost per acre

Owned £33k

Agency/Optioned £4k

Total £7k

Gross profit of £133m from 12,778 plots over 4.5 years at an average of £10.4k per plot.

Page 24

2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration

Land Promotion

Inventory

Average Returns

June 2020 Half Year

Company Land

Company Land

Interests (Acres)

Control (Acres)

South West

3,235

Agency

11,190

South East

1,839

Optioned

2,583

South Midlands

4,199

Purchased

1,683

North Midlands

3,438

15,456

North West

325

North East

902

Scotland

1,518

15,456

Average Gross Profit per Plot £000

30

23

16

19

19

16

15

13

12

15

11

8

9

10

7

7

8

6

6

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

HY2020

Plots Sold

3,573

3,427

3,000

2,792

2,500

2,169

2,010

2,000

2,000

1,731

1,609

1,144

1,417

1,500

1,186

1,025

781

1,000

423

269

500

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

HY2020

Option/Agency

Owned

Total

Page 25

2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration

Shareholders

28%

24%

31.9m

Other Shareholdings

47%

62.1m

Henry Boot Founding Family (across 91 holdings)

133m

shares in issue

37.3m

Main Institutional Shareholders

7.2m

Unicorn Asset Management

5.5m

London & Amsterdam Trust Company

4.2m

Polar Capital

3.4m

Aberdeen Standard Investments

2.9m

Schroder Investment Management

2.7m

Artemis Investment Management

2.7m

Dimensional Fund Advisors

2.6m

Fidelity Management & Research

2.2m

Hargreaves Lansdown

2.0m

Legal & General

1.9m

Ennismore Fund Management

1%

1.8m

Employees/Directors

Page 26

2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration

Strong

Growth

Five-yearTrack Record 2015-2019

Dividends per

Net Asset Value

Turnover

Profit Before Tax

Ordinary Share

Net Assets

per Share

ROCE

Net Cash (Debt)

2019

£379.7m

2019

£49.1m

2019

5.0p

2019

£318.5m

2019

239p

2019

13.9%

2019

£27.0m

2018

£397.1m

2018

£48.6m

2018

9.0p

2018

£302.3m

2018

227p

2018

14.9%

2018

(£18.4)m

2017

£408.5m

2017

£55.4m

2017

8.0p

2017

£270.0m

2017

203p

2017

18.6%

2017

(£29.0)m

2016

£306.8m

2016

£39.5m

2016

7.0p

2016

£233.6m

2016

177p

2016

14.4%

2016

(£32.9)m

2015

£176.2m

2015

£32.4m

2015

6.1p

2015

£221.5m

2015

168p

2015

12.2%

2015

(£38.9)m

Page 27

2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration

Financial

Pensions

Triennial valuation at 1 January 2019 concluded showing a deficit of £19.8m.

Recovery contributions agreed at £3.25m rising by £0.1m per annum.

IAS 19 deficit £36.2m at 30/06/20, asset performance 1.6%, Discount rate 1.5% (31/12/19 2.0%). Scheme break-even remains at 3.3%.

Long-term investment returns since 31/03/10 7.4%, well ahead of long-term scheme break-even return.

Mismatch between use of UK bonds and gilts for discount rate when Scheme invested globally in return seeking assets.

120%

100%

80%

return

60%

Cumulative

40%

20%

0%

-20%

2010 Dec

2011 Jun

2011 Dec

2012 Jun

2012 Dec

2013 Jun

2013 Dec

2014 Jun

2014 Dec

2015 Jun

2015 Dec

2016 Jun

2016 Dec

2017 Jun

2017 Dec

2018 Jun

2018 Dec

2019 Jun

2019 Dec

2020 Jun

Scheme return

Break-even return

Page 28

2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration

Share

Price

Henry Boot PLC Share Price

vs Benchmark Indices

Henry Boot PLC

FTSE 250

FTSE 100

FTSE All Shares

FTSE All Share/Construction & Materials - SEC

370

320

270

220

170

120

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

2019

2020

Page 29

2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration

The Henry Boot Way

Purpose, Vision and Values

Henry Boot PLC has been in business for over 130 years and our financial results and performance have always been, and will continue to be, dependent on our people. We often use the phrase 'The Henry Boot Way' to explain how we work and to describe what's expected of us and others.

Our Purpose

Our Vision

To empower and develop our

Our people, partners and communities

people to create long-term value

continue to trust our reputation,

and sustainable growth for our

respect our expertise and value us

stakeholders.*

for our forward-thinking approach.

Our Values

Respect

We treat everyone in the way they wish to be treated.

We strive to always meet our commitments and obligations.

Loyalty

We are committed to giving back to our communities.

We value the longevity of our relationships with our people and our partners.

Adaptability

We are open to opportunities to do things differently.

We are resilient, have staying power.

Integrity

We operate with the utmost professionalism.

We champion ethical working.

Delivery

We are relentless in delivering for our customer.

We deliver our best quality work for everyone, no matter what.

Collaboration

We set clear mutual expectations and strive to achieve them.

We work in partnership to make things happen.

*Our stakeholders are our shareholders, employees, pensioners, customers and suppliers. More broadly, we recognise our duties to the environment and the communities in which we operate.

Page 30

2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration

This presentation contains forward-looking statements.

Although the Group believes that the estimates and assumptions on which such statements are based are reasonable, they are inherently uncertain and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond the Group's control. The Group does not make any representation or warranty that the results anticipated by such forward-looking statements will be achieved, and this presentation should not be relied upon as a guide to future performance.

Henry Boot PLC, Company No:160996. Registered in England and Wales. Registered Office - Banner Cross Hall, Ecclesall Road South, Sheffield S11 9PD

Henry Boot PLC • 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020

Disclaimer

Henry Boot plc published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 07:36:26 UTC
