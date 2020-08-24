Henry Boot : 2020 Interim Results Investor Presentation
08/24/2020 | 03:37am EDT
Investor
Presentation
2020 Interim Results
August 2020
2020 Interim Results Presentation
August 2020
| August 2020
Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration
Investment
Proposition
Total shareholder return over 20 years, up to H1 2020, is 14% p.a. vs an average 4% p.a. for the 'All Share Index'.
Efficient capital structure with robust return on capital employed with a target of 12-15% p.a. (2019 13.9%).
History of managing gearing, and the balance sheet, effectively through the cycle. Progressive dividend policy and NAV growth all driven by retained earnings.
15,456 acres of strategic land holdings, with a strong record of converting to planning and then generating significant sales.
£296m committed development, 95% pre-sold, let or under offer. Further £1.4bn of development opportunities with 74% in industrial and logistics.
Cash generative construction business with proven record of selecting and identifying profitable work.
Full Year Dividend
Net Assets
TSR
12.00
350,000
500
450
10.00
300,000
400
8.00
250,000
350
300
200,000
250
6.00
150,000
200
4.00
100,000
150
2.00
50,000
100
50
0.00
0
0
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
June
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
June
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
20
20
2020
2020
2020 Interim Results Presentation
August 2020
| August 2020
Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration
Operational
Update
15,456
2,000
£296m
24
£1.4bn
£7.1m
Strategic Land acres
Strategic Land
Committed Gross
Number of
Gross Development
Average construction
plots sold
Development Value
plots sold by
Value (GDV) Pipeline
contract size won
Pipeline (GDV)
Stonebridge
Schemes
Homes
CV-19 has materially impacted our performance, but activity is recovering.
Strategic Land sold 2,000 plots across 9 sites and increased the land portfolio to 15,456 acres.
Completed on £42m of industrial developments, all pre-sold/let.
Committed to £296m of developments, 95% pre-sold/let.
Development pipeline grown to £1.4bn with Manchester acquisition. 74% of the pipeline is in industrial and logistics.
Stonebridge Homes achieved 24 completions, plus a further 61 secured reservations.
Construction activity at around 90% of pre-CV-19 activity levels.
Focused on public sector work and successfully tendered for a £40m BTR scheme in the city of Sheffield.
Aim to withdraw from CJRS by end of August.
2020 Interim Results Presentation
August 2020
| August 2020
Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration
Financial
Update
Dividend
Per Share
Earnings
NAV Per
5 Year Net
HY
FY
Revenue
Profit Before Tax
Per Share
Share
Cash/(Net Debt)
2020
£108.7m
2020
£7.2m
2020
2.2p
2020
4.1p
2020
232p
2020
£42.3m
2019
£189.0m
2019
£24.1m
2019
3.7p
1.3p
5.0p
2019
14.2p
2019
233p
2019
(£50.3)m
2018
£196.2m
2018
£26.2m
2018
3.2p
5.8p
9.0p
2018
15.7p
2018
217p
2018
(£26.0)m
2017
£195.4m
2017
£22.6m
2017
2.8p
5.2p
8.0p
2017
13.1p
2017
184p
2017
(£62.2)m
2016
£107.3m
2016
£20.8m
2016
2.5p
4.5p
7.0p
2016
11.9p
2016
171p
2016
(£56.2)m
Revenue reduced to £108.7m, prior year benefiting from final stage of Aberdeen project but all operations impacted by UK lockdown.
Profit before tax at £7.2m reflects a creditable result in the current circumstances.
Interim dividend of 2.2p, being 44% of the 5.0p paid for FY19.
Earnings per share provide 1.86x dividend cover. NAV per share robust at 232p.
Net cash increased to £42.3m.
2020 Interim Results Presentation
August 2020
| August 2020
Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration
Financial
Segmental Revenue & PBT
Property
Land Promotion
Investment
Construction
& Development
HY2020 £19.8m
HY2020 £33.7m
HY2020 £55.7m
HY2019 £38.7m
HY2019 £96.3m
HY2019 £60.9m
Segmental Revenue
Land Promotion revenues down due to a higher proportion of promotion agreement sales and lower sales of owned land.
Property Investment and Development revenue down as TECA concluded in prior year and Stonebridge house sales delayed in Q2.
Construction activity was underpinned by the continuing delivery of the Phase 2 Barnsley town centre urban development project, despite disruption.
Property
Land Promotion
Investment
Construction
& Development
HY2020 £11.4m
HY2020 (£0.8)m
HY2020 (£0.7)m
HY2019 £15.3m
HY2019 £6.4m
HY2019 £5.4m
Segmental PBT
Land Promotion decreased despite disposing of 2,000 plots, but at
lower blended gross profit per plot sold due to increased level of promotion agreement sales.
Property Investment and Development down as prior year benefited from TECA but also affected by Investment property revaluation deficit and delayed commencement of scheme's in Q2.
Construction returns impacted by UK lockdown with pause on all sites/depots but now recovering productivity.
2020 Interim Results Presentation
August 2020
| August 2020
Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration
Financial
Balance Sheet
2020
2019
Half Year
Full Year
(£m)
(£m)
Cash and cash equivalents
58.9
42.3
Borrowings
(13.0)
(10.7)
Lease liabilities
(3.4)
(4.6)
Net Cash/(Debt) Total
42.3
27.0
Completed investment property
59.2
61.8
Investment property under construction
11.0
8.2
Investment Properties Total
70.2
70.0
Developments in progress
29.5
31.7
House builder land and work in progress
36.2
36.3
Land held for development or sale
55.2
50.7
Options to purchase land
14.2
14.9
Planning promotion agreements
38.7
36.1
Inventories Total
173.8
169.7
2020
2019
Half Year
Full Year
(£m)
(£m)
Intangible assets
5.0
6.8
Property, Plant and Equipment
21.6
22.0
Right-of-use assets
4.8
6.1
Investment Properties
70.2
70.0
Investment in joint ventures
6.5
6.6
Trade and other receivables
19.2
17.3
Deferred tax assets
7.5
4.5
Fixed Assets
134.8
133.3
Inventories
173.8
169.7
Contract assets
10.9
19.1
Trade and other receivables
74.2
90.8
Cash and cash equivalents
58.9
42.3
Current Assets
317.8
321.9
Borrowings
(13.0)
(10.7)
Lease liabilities
(3.4)
(4.6)
Retirement benefit obligations
(36.2)
(23.0)
Other liabilities
(90.7)
(103.0)
Total Liabilities
(143.3)
(136.7)
Shareholder equity
308.0
315.5
Minority interests
2.2
3.0
Total Equity
309.3
318.5
Gearing (net debt/equity)
nil%
nil%
NAV per share
232p
239p
2020 Interim Results Presentation
August 2020
| August 2020
Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration
Financial
Cash Generation & Movement in Net Debt
Non-cash adjustment for depreciation of plant, amortisation of Road Link investment and goodwill impairment
£4.8m.
Inventories increased reflecting further investment in strategic land, and most notably, owned land.
Receivables decreased following collection of land sale debtors from a number of disposals in prior years.
Nil net interest expense reflects low interest rates and average net cash of £43.5m.
Tax paid of
£4.4m.
Dividends
£1.2m to minority interests, final ordinary dividend for 2019 delayed to July 2020 due to CV-19.
Net Capital outflow
£1.6m as we start to reinvest in assets under construction.
Resulting in net cash inflow of
£15.4m ending the period with £42.3m net cash.
Operating
Depreciation,
Inventories
Profit
Amortisation
& Impairment
£5.3 m £4.8m £4.1m
Net
Net
Tax
Payables/
Interest
Receivables
Expense
Net
Net Cash Inflow
Dividends
£1.2m
£15.4 m
2020 Interim Results Presentation
August 2020
| August 2020
Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration
Land
Promotion
Profit
£11.4m (HY19: £15.3m), having opened the year in a strong position.
9 deals completed and 2,000 units sold (HY19: 2,148) at an average £7k per plot (HY19: £7k).
Strategic land holdings increased to
15,456 acres (FY19: 14,898) with investment totalling circa £108m (FY19: £102m).
82% of company land interests in South or Midlands.
Sites with planning permission for
12,939 units (FY19: 14,713).
Planning consent won in the period for
226 units (HY19: 1,086).
Planning submitted and in progress on
23 schemes, circa 10,511 units.
Continuing to acquire new schemes to replenish land bank. Board approval granted for
10 new sites in the period, over 3,800 plots and 313 net acres.
2020 Interim Results Presentation
August 2020
| August 2020
Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration
Pagham West Sussex
45.5 acres of agricultural land located 6 miles south of Chichester secured by HLM under a Planning Promotion Agreement in July 2015.
The site was allocated for 300 new homes and an 80 bed Care Home in the Adopted Local Plan July 2018.
The Sale Contract was conditionally exchanged with Bellway on 26 May 2020.
Scalby
20.6 acres of garden and agricultural land located to the north-west of Scalby, in Scarborough District
HLM secured a PPA on the land in May 2018 and then subsequently purchased the land in July 2020.
Land continuing to be promoted for a residential allocation of c.200 units in the emerging Local Plan.
Bridport
163 acres of agricultural land located to the south west of the town secured by HLM under a PPA in April 2009.
The site was allocated for 760 new homes, 4 hectares of employment, a local centre, care home and a new primary school.
Planning permission was granted in May 2019 and marketing of the site has since commenced, with sale of the residential anticipated in 2021.
2020 Interim Results Presentation
August 2020
| August 2020
Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration
Property
Investment &
Development
Loss £0.8m (2019: profit £6.4m), impacted by £2.1m fall in valuation of investment properties.
Investment portfolio fell by 3.0% compared to industry average of 6.9%. H1 80% rent collection expected by end of current quarter.
Completed GDV of £42m (377,878 sq ft), all pre-sold/let. Committed schemes a total GDV of £296m, 95% pre-sold,pre-let or under offer.
£1.4bn development pipeline made up of 74% industrial and the rest in urban residential or office development.
Acquired income producing building in central Manchester for £10m with potential for 170,000 sq ft redevelopment in Q3.
Stonebridge Homes completed on 24 sales, 11 secured in lockdown. Further 61 sales so on track to hit full year target of 112.
c.£30m land identified subject to planning, growing land bank to 1,060 plots.
2020 Interim Results Presentation
August 2020
| August 2020
Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration
Project Delivery
Property Development Analysis
2020
Completed Schemes
HBD Share
Commercial
Residential
Scheme
GDV (£m)
of GDV (£m)
Size (sq ft)
Size (Units)
Status at 30 June
Industrial
Southend, IPECO
13
13
121,815
-
Sold under forward funding contract
Sunderland, Faltec
12
12
124,441
-
Sold under forward funding contract
Sunderland, CESAM
17
17
131,622
-
Sold under forward funding contract
42
42
377,878
Total
42
42
377,878
-
% sold or pre-let
100.00%
100.00%
100.00%
Committed Schemes
Industrial
A speculative 50/50 joint venture
Enfield
16
8
55,530
-
development, with Enfield Borough
council
Pool, MKM
4
4
15,000
-
Pre-let
Luton, Eden Foods
10
10
73,528
-
Pre-let
Markham Vale, Aver
23
23
297,018
-
Conditional contract to forward fund
Wakefield
7
4
65,000
-
Conditional contract to forward fund
60
49
506,076
-
Residential
Manchester, Kampus
216
11
44,000
533
Sold under forward funding contract
Skipton, Bellway
14
14
-
184
Sold under conditional contract
230
25
44,000
717
Retail
Huyton, Aldi
6
3
18,750
-
Pre-let
Total for year
296
77
568,826
717
% sold or pre-let
94.59%
89.61%
90.24%
2020 Interim Results Presentation
August 2020
| August 2020
Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration
Industrial Land Capability
Henry Boot have control over 900 acres of manufacturing, commercial and industrial land capable of delivering more than 20 million sq ft.
JV with Local authorities with potential to provide 4 million sq ft
of advanced manufacturing space.
Infrastructure works commenced 2018 with Phase 1 and capable of 1.6 million sq ft.
Delivered two units c.255,000 sq ft both forward funded. PC delivered Q2 20.
International Advanced
Manufacturing Park (IAMP),
Tyne & Wear
Butterfield Business Park, Luton
ABPS, Southend
JV with landowners with potential to provide 650,000 sq ft of high quality light manufacturing and distribution.
Recently completed 83,000 sq ft, and commenced with 73,000 sq ft design and build.
Next phase of
80,000 sq ft is a
5 unit scheme waiting to start speculatively.
JV with Local authority with potential to deliver 1 million sq ft
JV with local developer
Wakefield Hub
to provide 2 million sq
ft of logistics.
Contracts exchanged
and committed to
65,000 sq ft
distribution space.
Strong occupier
interest for large units.
of commercial and industrial space.
First occupier, IPECO secured for 122,000 sq ft HQ and manufacturing unit. Delivered Q2 20.
Majority of site infrastructure planned to be finished end 2020.
2020 Interim Results Presentation
August 2020
| August 2020
Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration
Urban Development Capability
Kampus
Manchester City Centre
£216m forward sold 533 build to rent apartments, two new public squares and 40,000 sq ft of F & B.
PC Q1 2021.
Henry Boot to retain 5% equity stake and PM role.
Cornwall House
Birmingham City Centre
Existing site and office building. Plan to develop 95 high quality build to sell apartments. Planning to be submitted Q3 2020.
Potential GDV £31m.
St Johns
Manchester City Centre
Acquired a £10m building in a key city centre location. Subject to planning, the site could have capacity to develop up to 170,000 sq ft
The income producing building gives optionality for either refurbishment or redevelopment.
2020 Interim Results Presentation
August 2020
| August 2020
Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration
CV-19 has had a material effect on Construction division: loss in the period of £0.7m (HY19: profit £5.4m).
Recent Starfish acquisition has been materially impacted by CV-19.
Productivity on construction sites is nearly 90% of pre- CV-19 planned activity levels.
After reopening depots, Banner Plant sales are now at 82% of those achieved in the previous year.
Following restructuring, the Group will withdraw from CJRS by end of August.
Road Link (A69) performance has been marginally affected by reduced traffic, but cash will not be impacted until 2021.
Focused on public sector work and secured a £40m BTR scheme in Sheffield commencing in spring 2021.
Return on Sales in 2020
-9
%
Construction
8
%
Plant
47
%
Road Link
2020 Interim Results Presentation
August 2020
| August 2020
Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration
Royce
Discovery
Centre
Construction Completed Site
Henry Boot Construction completed on the new £11m state-of-the-art materials science research laboratory, Royce Discovery Centre, for the University of Sheffield in July 2020.
The new 3,000 sq m facility was built on Sheffield University's City Campus on Orange Street and will focus on early-stage research into engineering materials discovery and processing.
The Discovery Centre is a four-storey research building, including a mezzanine area which contains a double- height workshop and plant room. The building also includes a lobby, showcase/exhibition area, workshops and meeting rooms, six laboratories, a laser room and offices.
2020 Interim Results Presentation
August 2020
| August 2020
Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration
Summary
Priority remains the welfare of our stakeholders, liquidity and maintaining our strong financial position.
Robust balance sheet, net cash of £42.3m, plus £7.2m profit in H1 is a creditable performance.
Enabled us to make selective investments in our key markets.
15,456 acres of strategic land leaves us well positioned to convert plots through planning.
Development pipeline of c£1.4bn with 74% in industrial and logistics.
Stonebridge Homes has potential to grow into a multi-regional premium housebuilder.
Recovering and reshaped Construction division with encouraging order book and public sector bias.
Focused on sustainable markets: residential, industrial and logistics, and urban development.
2020 Interim Results Presentation
August 2020
| August 2020
Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration
Appendices
Group Structure - Segment Composition Group Structure - Board of Directors Group Structure - Senior Management Investing for the Future
Corporate Social Responsibility
Land Promotion Inventory
Shareholding as at 1 August 2020
Five-year Track Record of Strong Growth
Henry Boot PLC Share Price vs Benchmark Indices The Henry Boot Way
2020 Interim Results Presentation
August 2020
| August 2020
Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration
Group
Structure
Henry Boot PLC, established over 130 years ago, is one of the UK's leading and long-standing property investment and development, land promotion and construction companies. Based in Sheffield, with regional offices throughout the UK, the Group comprises three segments.
Land Promotion Hallam Land Management Limited is the strategic land and planning promotion arm of the Henry Boot Group. The company has been acquiring, promoting, developing and trading in land since 1990.
Property Investment and Development
Henry Boot Developments Limited (now trading as HBD) is a major established leading force in the UK with its considerable experience and reputation in all sectors of property development. Stonebridge Homes is a jointly owned company engaged in residential development and serviced office space.
Construction Henry Boot Construction Limited specialises in servicing both public and privateclients in all construction and civil engineering sectors with strong partnering relationships in education, healthcare and custodial services, delivering newbuild and refurbishment works. Banner Plant Limited offers a wide range ofconstruction equipment and services for sale and hire. Road Link (A69) Limited, a 30-year contract with Highways England to operate and maintain the A69 trunk road between Carlisle and Newcastle upon Tyne, with six years remaining.
2020 Interim Results Presentation
August 2020
| August 2020
Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration
Group Structure
Board of Directors
Back row, left to right
Tim Roberts
Chief Executive Officer
Amy Stanbridge
Company Secretary
Gerald Jennings
Non-executive Director
and Chairman of the
Remuneration Committee
Peter Mawson
Senior Independent
Non-executive Director
and Chairman of the
Nomination Committee
Front row, left to right
Darren Littlewood
Group Finance Director
Joanne Lake
Non-executive Director,
Deputy Chairman and
Chairman of the Audit and
Risk Committee
Jamie Boot
Chairman
James Sykes
Non-executive Director
2020 Interim Results Presentation
August 2020
| August 2020
Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration
Group Structure
Senior Management
Land
Property
Construction
Promotion
Investment &
Development
Nick Duckworth
Edward Hutchinson
Darren Stubbs
Simon Carr
Giles Boot
Trevor Walker
Hallam Land
Henry Boot
Stonebridge
Henry Boot
Banner Plant
Road Link (A69)
Management Limited
Developments
Homes Limited
Construction
Limited
Limited
Limited (now
Limited
trading as HBD)
2020 Interim Results Presentation
August 2020
| August 2020
Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration
Strategic Land
3,485
plots
9,022
plots
12,572
plots
8,702
plots
6,433
plots
HY 2019 2018 2017 2016 2020
New Site Board approvals
£33
m
£130
m
£136
m
£80
m
£86
m
HY 2019 2018 2017 2016 2020
Appraised returns of approvals
Property
Construction
£4m Industrial, 2%
£42m Commercial/Retail, 18%
£4m Civil Engineering, 2%
1,060
plots
1,023
plots
868plots
880plots
679plots
£229m
£7m Custodial, 3%
2020 workload
tendered
£36m Education, 16%
£2m Health, 1%
HY 2019 2018 2017 2016
2020
£134m Housing, 58%
Stonebridge Homes
Residential Land Portfolio
Recent HBD Board approvals working towards planning
St Johns, Manchester: acquisition of building for 170,000 sq ft office redevelopment.
Butterfields Business Park, Luton: 82,000 sq ft Speculative Development.
Montagu Industrial Estate, Enfield: 55,530 sq ft Speculative Development.
2020 Interim Results Presentation
August 2020
| August 2020
Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration
Corporate Social Responsibility
People
Our people are vital to the delivery of our strategic priorities.
Engagement with our employees and employee satisfaction are crucial to continued improvement and success across all our businesses.
We have established policies for recruitment, learning and the development of our employees.
As our businesses continue to develop and grow, we understand that by retaining and inspiring effective
and committed employees, we can continue to deliver excellence to all.
Community
We continue to contribute social and economic impacts to the communities in which we operate.
We offer support to a wide range of charities and organisations of all sizes, by working to provide them with donations that are of most benefit to them.
We support an annual Charity of the Year which is elected by our employees. In 2019 our Charity of the Year was Mind UK and a total of over £28,000 was donated.
Health & Safety
Henry Boot PLC continues to focus on health and safety as our primary business priority.
We remain committed to providing a safe and healthy working environment for our employees, stakeholders and contractors.
We operate all our business activities on the principle that good management of health and safety is fundamental in creating a safe and healthy working environment and contributes to improving our business performance.
Our Accident Frequency Rate performance remains strong with an overall score (including subcontractors) of 0.09 per 100,000 hours.
Environment
We recognise that we have a responsibility and an obligation to reduce the direct impact of all our business operations on the natural environment, both now and in the future.
Reducing our emissions is one way in which we hope to achieve this.
Our aim is to create more sustainable ways of undertaking our business operations to conserve energy, save money and deliver efficiency.
2020 Interim Results Presentation
August 2020
| August 2020
Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration
Land Promotion
Inventory
Of Which
Gross Profit per
Plots
Permissioned
Plots Sold in Period
Plot Sold £000s
Profit Before Tax
Jun20
23,450
Jun20
12,939
Jun20
2,000
Jun20
£6.5
Jun20
£11.4m
Dec19
25,378
Dec19
14,713
Dec19
3,427
Dec19
£10.0
Dec19
£31.8m
Dec18
28,418
Dec18
16,489
Dec18
3,573
Dec18
£9.4
Dec18
£28.5m
Dec17
26,511
Dec17
18,529
Dec17
2,169
Dec17
£13.0
Dec17
£23.1m
Dec16
26,869
Dec16
16,417
Dec16
1,609
Dec16
£14.7
Dec16
£17.7m
Land Portfolio
Owned Acres
Agency/Optioned Acres
Total
Jun20
1,683
Jun20
13,773
15,456
Dec19
Dec19
1,718
13,180
14,898
Dec18
Dec18
14,325
1,562
12,763
Dec17
Dec17
1,608
11,665
13,273
Dec16
Dec16
11,888
1,749
10,139
Average cost per acre
Owned £33k
Agency/Optioned £4k
Total £7k
Gross profit of
£133m from 12,778 plots over 4.5 years at an average of £10.4k per plot.
2020 Interim Results Presentation
August 2020
| August 2020
Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration
Land Promotion
Inventory
Average Returns
June 2020 Half Year
Company Land
Company Land
Interests
(Acres)
Control
(Acres)
South West
3,235
Agency
11,190
South East
1,839
Optioned
2,583
South Midlands
4,199
Purchased
1,683
North Midlands
3,438
15,456
North West
325
North East
902
Scotland
1,518
15,456
Average Gross Profit per Plot £000
30
23
16
19
19
16
15
13
12
15
11
8
9
10
7
7
8
6
6
0
2016
2017
2018
2019
HY2020
Plots Sold
3,573
3,427
3,000
2,792
2,500
2,169
2,010
2,000
2,000
1,731
1,609
1,144
1,417
1,500
1,186
1,025
781
1,000
423
269
500
0
2016
2017
2018
2019
HY2020
Option/Agency
Owned
Total
2020 Interim Results Presentation
August 2020
| August 2020
Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration
24%
31.9m
Other Shareholdings
47%
62.1m
Henry Boot Founding Family (across 91 holdings)
37.3m
Main Institutional Shareholders
7.2m
Unicorn Asset Management
5.5m
London & Amsterdam Trust Company
4.2m
Polar Capital
3.4m
Aberdeen Standard Investments
2.9m
Schroder Investment Management
2.7m
Artemis Investment Management
2.7m
Dimensional Fund Advisors
2.6m
Fidelity Management & Research
2.2m
Hargreaves Lansdown
2.0m
Legal & General
1.9m
Ennismore Fund Management
1%
1.8m
Employees/Directors
2020 Interim Results Presentation
August 2020
| August 2020
Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration
Strong
Growth
Five-year Track Record 2015-2019
Dividends per
Net Asset Value
Turnover
Profit Before Tax
Ordinary Share
Net Assets
per Share
ROCE
Net Cash (Debt)
2019
£379.7m
2019
£49.1m
2019
5.0p
2019
£318.5m
2019
239p
2019
13.9%
2019
£27.0m
2018
£397.1m
2018
£48.6m
2018
9.0p
2018
£302.3m
2018
227p
2018
14.9%
2018
(£18.4)m
2017
£408.5m
2017
£55.4m
2017
8.0p
2017
£270.0m
2017
203p
2017
18.6%
2017
(£29.0)m
2016
£306.8m
2016
£39.5m
2016
7.0p
2016
£233.6m
2016
177p
2016
14.4%
2016
(£32.9)m
2015
£176.2m
2015
£32.4m
2015
6.1p
2015
£221.5m
2015
168p
2015
12.2%
2015
(£38.9)m
2020 Interim Results Presentation
August 2020
| August 2020
Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration
Financial
Pensions
Triennial valuation at 1 January 2019 concluded showing a deficit of
£19.8m.
Recovery contributions agreed at
£3.25m rising by £0.1m per annum.
IAS 19 deficit
£36.2m at 30/06/20, asset performance 1.6%, Discount rate 1.5% (31/12/19 2.0%). Scheme break-even remains at 3.3%.
Long-term investment returns since 31/03/10
7.4%, well ahead of long-term scheme break-even return.
Mismatch between use of UK bonds and gilts for discount rate when Scheme invested globally in return seeking assets.
120%
100%
80%
return
60%
Cumulative
40%
20%
0%
-20%
2010 Dec
2011 Jun
2011 Dec
2012 Jun
2012 Dec
2013 Jun
2013 Dec
2014 Jun
2014 Dec
2015 Jun
2015 Dec
2016 Jun
2016 Dec
2017 Jun
2017 Dec
2018 Jun
2018 Dec
2019 Jun
2019 Dec
2020 Jun
Scheme return
Break-even return
2020 Interim Results Presentation
August 2020
| August 2020
Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration
Share
Price
Henry Boot PLC Share Price
vs Benchmark Indices
Henry Boot PLC
FTSE 250
FTSE 100
FTSE All Shares
FTSE All Share/Construction & Materials - SEC
370
320
270
220
170
120
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
2019
2020
2020 Interim Results Presentation
August 2020
| August 2020
Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration
The Henry Boot Way
Purpose, Vision and Values
Henry Boot PLC has been in business for over 130 years and our financial results and performance have always been, and will continue to be, dependent on our people. We often use the phrase
'The Henry Boot Way' to explain how we work and to describe what's expected of us and others.
Our Purpose
Our Vision
To empower and develop our
Our people, partners and communities
people to create long-term value
continue to trust our reputation,
and sustainable growth for our
respect our expertise and value us
stakeholders.
*
for our forward-thinking approach.
Our Values
Respect
We treat everyone in the way they wish to be treated.
We strive to always meet our commitments and obligations.
Loyalty
We are committed to giving back to our communities.
We value the longevity of our relationships with our people and our partners.
Adaptability
We are open to opportunities to do things differently.
We are resilient, have staying power.
Integrity
We operate with the utmost professionalism.
We champion ethical working.
Delivery
We are relentless in delivering for our customer.
We deliver our best quality work for everyone, no matter what.
Collaboration
We set clear mutual expectations and strive to achieve them.
We work in partnership to make things happen.
*Our stakeholders are our shareholders, employees, pensioners, customers and suppliers. More broadly, we recognise our duties to the environment and the communities in which we operate.
2020 Interim Results Presentation
August 2020
| August 2020
Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration
This presentation contains forward-looking statements.
Although the Group believes that the estimates and assumptions on which such statements are based are reasonable, they are inherently uncertain and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond the Group's control. The Group does not make any representation or warranty that the results anticipated by such forward-looking statements will be achieved, and this presentation should not be relied upon as a guide to future performance.
Henry Boot PLC, Company No:160996. Registered in England and Wales. Registered Office - Banner Cross Hall, Ecclesall Road South, Sheffield S11 9PD
Henry Boot PLC • 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020
Disclaimer
