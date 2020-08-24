Henry Boot : 2020 Interim Results Investor Presentation 0 08/24/2020 | 03:37am EDT Send by mail :

Investor Presentation 2020 Interim Results August 2020 Agenda Investment Proposition 3 Operational Update 4 Financial Update 5 Land Promotion 9 Property Investment & Development 11 Construction 15 Summary 17 Appendices 18 The Henry Boot Way 30 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration Investment Proposition Total shareholder return over 20 years, up to H1 2020, is 14% p.a. vs an average 4% p.a. for the 'All Share Index'. Efficient capital structure with robust return on capital employed with a target of 12-15% p.a. (2019 13.9%). History of managing gearing, and the balance sheet, effectively through the cycle. Progressive dividend policy and NAV growth all driven by retained earnings. 15,456 acres of strategic land holdings, with a strong record of converting to planning and then generating significant sales. £296m committed development, 95% pre-sold, let or under offer. Further £1.4bn of development opportunities with 74% in industrial and logistics. Cash generative construction business with proven record of selecting and identifying profitable work. Full Year Dividend Net Assets TSR 12.00 350,000 500 450 10.00 300,000 400 8.00 250,000 350 300 200,000 250 6.00 150,000 200 4.00 100,000 150 2.00 50,000 100 50 0.00 0 0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 June 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 June 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 20 20 2020 2020 Page 3 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration Operational Update 15,456 2,000 £296m 24 £1.4bn £7.1m Strategic Land acres Strategic Land Committed Gross Number of Gross Development Average construction plots sold Development Value plots sold by Value (GDV) Pipeline contract size won Pipeline (GDV) Stonebridge Schemes Homes CV-19 has materially impacted our performance, but activity is recovering. Strategic Land sold 2,000 plots across 9 sites and increased the land portfolio to 15,456 acres. Completed on £42m of industrial developments, all pre-sold/let. Committed to £296m of developments, 95% pre-sold/let. Development pipeline grown to £1.4bn with Manchester acquisition. 74% of the pipeline is in industrial and logistics. Stonebridge Homes achieved 24 completions, plus a further 61 secured reservations. Construction activity at around 90% of pre-CV-19 activity levels. Focused on public sector work and successfully tendered for a £40m BTR scheme in the city of Sheffield. Aim to withdraw from CJRS by end of August. Page 4 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration Financial Update Dividend Per Share Earnings NAV Per 5 Year Net HY FY Revenue Profit Before Tax Per Share Share Cash/(Net Debt) 2020 £108.7m 2020 £7.2m 2020 2.2p 2020 4.1p 2020 232p 2020 £42.3m 2019 £189.0m 2019 £24.1m 2019 3.7p 1.3p 5.0p 2019 14.2p 2019 233p 2019 (£50.3)m 2018 £196.2m 2018 £26.2m 2018 3.2p 5.8p 9.0p 2018 15.7p 2018 217p 2018 (£26.0)m 2017 £195.4m 2017 £22.6m 2017 2.8p 5.2p 8.0p 2017 13.1p 2017 184p 2017 (£62.2)m 2016 £107.3m 2016 £20.8m 2016 2.5p 4.5p 7.0p 2016 11.9p 2016 171p 2016 (£56.2)m Revenue reduced to £108.7m, prior year benefiting from final stage of Aberdeen project but all operations impacted by UK lockdown. Profit before tax at £7.2m reflects a creditable result in the current circumstances. Interim dividend of 2.2p, being 44% of the 5.0p paid for FY19. Earnings per share provide 1.86x dividend cover. NAV per share robust at 232p. Net cash increased to £42.3m. Page 5 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration Financial Segmental Revenue & PBT Property Land Promotion Investment Construction & Development HY2020 £19.8m HY2020 £33.7m HY2020 £55.7m HY2019 £38.7m HY2019 £96.3m HY2019 £60.9m Segmental Revenue Land Promotion revenues down due to a higher proportion of promotion agreement sales and lower sales of owned land. Property Investment and Development revenue down as TECA concluded in prior year and Stonebridge house sales delayed in Q2. Construction activity was underpinned by the continuing delivery of the Phase 2 Barnsley town centre urban development project, despite disruption. Property Land Promotion Investment Construction & Development HY2020 £11.4m HY2020 (£0.8)m HY2020 (£0.7)m HY2019 £15.3m HY2019 £6.4m HY2019 £5.4m Segmental PBT Land Promotion decreased despite disposing of 2,000 plots, but at lower blended gross profit per plot sold due to increased level of promotion agreement sales. Property Investment and Development down as prior year benefited from TECA but also affected by Investment property revaluation deficit and delayed commencement of scheme's in Q2. Construction returns impacted by UK lockdown with pause on all sites/depots but now recovering productivity. Page 6 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration Financial Balance Sheet 2020 2019 Half Year Full Year (£m) (£m) Cash and cash equivalents 58.9 42.3 Borrowings (13.0) (10.7) Lease liabilities (3.4) (4.6) Net Cash/(Debt) Total 42.3 27.0 Completed investment property 59.2 61.8 Investment property under construction 11.0 8.2 Investment Properties Total 70.2 70.0 Developments in progress 29.5 31.7 House builder land and work in progress 36.2 36.3 Land held for development or sale 55.2 50.7 Options to purchase land 14.2 14.9 Planning promotion agreements 38.7 36.1 Inventories Total 173.8 169.7 2020 2019 Half Year Full Year (£m) (£m) Intangible assets 5.0 6.8 Property, Plant and Equipment 21.6 22.0 Right-of-use assets 4.8 6.1 Investment Properties 70.2 70.0 Investment in joint ventures 6.5 6.6 Trade and other receivables 19.2 17.3 Deferred tax assets 7.5 4.5 Fixed Assets 134.8 133.3 Inventories 173.8 169.7 Contract assets 10.9 19.1 Trade and other receivables 74.2 90.8 Cash and cash equivalents 58.9 42.3 Current Assets 317.8 321.9 Borrowings (13.0) (10.7) Lease liabilities (3.4) (4.6) Retirement benefit obligations (36.2) (23.0) Other liabilities (90.7) (103.0) Total Liabilities (143.3) (136.7) Shareholder equity 308.0 315.5 Minority interests 2.2 3.0 Total Equity 309.3 318.5 Gearing (net debt/equity) nil% nil% NAV per share 232p 239p Page 7 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration Financial Cash Generation & Movement in Net Debt Non-cash adjustment for depreciation of plant, amortisation of Road Link investment and goodwill impairment £4.8m. Inventories increased reflecting further investment in strategic land, and most notably, owned land. Receivables decreased following collection of land sale debtors from a number of disposals in prior years. Nil net interest expense reflects low interest rates and average net cash of £43.5m. Tax paid of £4.4m. Dividends £1.2m to minority interests, final ordinary dividend for 2019 delayed to July 2020 due to CV-19. Net Capital outflow £1.6m as we start to reinvest in assets under construction. Resulting in net cash inflow of £15.4m ending the period with £42.3m net cash. Operating Depreciation, Inventories Profit Amortisation & Impairment £5.3m £4.8m £4.1m Net Net Tax Payables/ Interest Receivables Expense £16.6m £nil £4.4m Net NetCash Inflow Dividends £1.2m£15.4m Page 8 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration Land Promotion Profit £11.4m (HY19: £15.3m), having opened the year in a strong position. 9 deals completed and 2,000 units sold (HY19: 2,148) at an average £7k per plot (HY19: £7k). Strategic land holdings increased to 15,456 acres (FY19: 14,898) with investment totalling circa £108m (FY19: £102m). 82% of company land interests in South or Midlands. Sites with planning permission for 12,939 units (FY19: 14,713). Planning consent won in the period for 226 units (HY19: 1,086). Planning submitted and in progress on 23 schemes, circa 10,511 units. Continuing to acquire new schemes to replenish land bank. Board approval granted for 10 new sites in the period, over 3,800 plots and 313 net acres. Page 9 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration Strategic Land Progress Pagham West Sussex 45.5 acres of agricultural land located 6 miles south of Chichester secured by HLM under a Planning Promotion Agreement in July 2015. The site was allocated for 300 new homes and an 80 bed Care Home in the Adopted Local Plan July 2018. The Sale Contract was conditionally exchanged with Bellway on 26 May 2020. Scalby 20.6 acres of garden and agricultural land located to the north-west of Scalby, in Scarborough District HLM secured a PPA on the land in May 2018 and then subsequently purchased the land in July 2020. Land continuing to be promoted for a residential allocation of c.200 units in the emerging Local Plan. Bridport 163 acres of agricultural land located to the south west of the town secured by HLM under a PPA in April 2009. The site was allocated for 760 new homes, 4 hectares of employment, a local centre, care home and a new primary school. Planning permission was granted in May 2019 and marketing of the site has since commenced, with sale of the residential anticipated in 2021. Page 10 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration Property Investment & Development Loss £0.8m (2019: profit £6.4m), impacted by £2.1m fall in valuation of investment properties. Investment portfolio fell by 3.0% compared to industry average of 6.9%. H1 80% rent collection expected by end of current quarter. Completed GDV of £42m (377,878 sq ft), all pre-sold/let. Committed schemes a total GDV of £296m, 95% pre-sold,pre-let or under offer. £1.4bn development pipeline made up of 74% industrial and the rest in urban residential or office development. Acquired income producing building in central Manchester for £10m with potential for 170,000 sq ft redevelopment in Q3. Stonebridge Homes completed on 24 sales, 11 secured in lockdown. Further 61 sales so on track to hit full year target of 112. c.£30m land identified subject to planning, growing land bank to 1,060 plots. Page 11 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration Project Delivery Property Development Analysis 2020 Completed Schemes HBD Share Commercial Residential Scheme GDV (£m) of GDV (£m) Size (sq ft) Size (Units) Status at 30 June Industrial Southend, IPECO 13 13 121,815 - Sold under forward funding contract Sunderland, Faltec 12 12 124,441 - Sold under forward funding contract Sunderland, CESAM 17 17 131,622 - Sold under forward funding contract 42 42 377,878 Total 42 42 377,878 - % sold or pre-let 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Committed Schemes Industrial A speculative 50/50 joint venture Enfield 16 8 55,530 - development, with Enfield Borough council Pool, MKM 4 4 15,000 - Pre-let Luton, Eden Foods 10 10 73,528 - Pre-let Markham Vale, Aver 23 23 297,018 - Conditional contract to forward fund Wakefield 7 4 65,000 - Conditional contract to forward fund 60 49 506,076 - Residential Manchester, Kampus 216 11 44,000 533 Sold under forward funding contract Skipton, Bellway 14 14 - 184 Sold under conditional contract 230 25 44,000 717 Retail Huyton, Aldi 6 3 18,750 - Pre-let Total for year 296 77 568,826 717 % sold or pre-let 94.59% 89.61% 90.24% Page 12 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration Industrial Land Capability Henry Boot have control over 900 acres of manufacturing, commercial and industrial land capable of delivering more than 20 million sq ft. JV with Local authorities with potential to provide 4 million sq ft of advanced manufacturing space. Infrastructure works commenced 2018 with Phase 1 and capable of 1.6 million sq ft. Delivered two units c.255,000 sq ft both forward funded. PC delivered Q2 20. International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP), Tyne & Wear Butterfield Business Park, Luton ABPS, Southend JV with landowners with potential to provide 650,000 sq ft of high quality light manufacturing and distribution. Recently completed 83,000 sq ft, and commenced with 73,000 sq ft design and build. Next phase of 80,000 sq ft is a 5 unit scheme waiting to start speculatively. JV with Local authority with potential to deliver 1 million sq ft JV with local developer Wakefield Hub to provide 2 million sq ft of logistics. Contracts exchanged and committed to 65,000 sq ft distribution space. Strong occupier interest for large units. of commercial and industrial space. First occupier, IPECO secured for 122,000 sq ft HQ and manufacturing unit. Delivered Q2 20. Majority of site infrastructure planned to be finished end 2020. Page 13 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration Urban Development Capability Kampus Manchester City Centre £216m forward sold 533 build to rent apartments, two new public squares and 40,000 sq ft of F & B. PC Q1 2021. Henry Boot to retain 5% equity stake and PM role. Cornwall House Birmingham City Centre Existing site and office building. Plan to develop 95 high quality build to sell apartments. Planning to be submitted Q3 2020. Potential GDV £31m. St Johns Manchester City Centre Acquired a £10m building in a key city centre location. Subject to planning, the site could have capacity to develop up to 170,000 sq ft The income producing building gives optionality for either refurbishment or redevelopment. Page 14 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration Construction CV-19 has had a material effect on Construction division: loss in the period of £0.7m (HY19: profit £5.4m). Recent Starfish acquisition has been materially impacted by CV-19. Productivity on construction sites is nearly 90% of pre- CV-19 planned activity levels. After reopening depots, Banner Plant sales are now at 82% of those achieved in the previous year. Following restructuring, the Group will withdraw from CJRS by end of August. Road Link (A69) performance has been marginally affected by reduced traffic, but cash will not be impacted until 2021. Focused on public sector work and secured a £40m BTR scheme in Sheffield commencing in spring 2021. 9% Turnover Return on Sales in 2020 -9% Construction 8% Plant 47% Road Link Page 15 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration Royce Discovery Centre Construction Completed Site Henry Boot Construction completed on the new £11m state-of-the-art materials science research laboratory, Royce Discovery Centre, for the University of Sheffield in July 2020. The new 3,000 sq m facility was built on Sheffield University's City Campus on Orange Street and will focus on early-stage research into engineering materials discovery and processing. The Discovery Centre is a four-storey research building, including a mezzanine area which contains a double- height workshop and plant room. The building also includes a lobby, showcase/exhibition area, workshops and meeting rooms, six laboratories, a laser room and offices. Page 16 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration Summary Priority remains the welfare of our stakeholders, liquidity and maintaining our strong financial position. Robust balance sheet, net cash of £42.3m, plus £7.2m profit in H1 is a creditable performance. Enabled us to make selective investments in our key markets. 15,456 acres of strategic land leaves us well positioned to convert plots through planning. Development pipeline of c£1.4bn with 74% in industrial and logistics. Stonebridge Homes has potential to grow into a multi-regional premium housebuilder. Recovering and reshaped Construction division with encouraging order book and public sector bias. Focused on sustainable markets: residential, industrial and logistics, and urban development. Page 17 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration Appendices Group Structure - Segment Composition Group Structure - Board of Directors Group Structure - Senior Management Investing for the Future Corporate Social Responsibility Land Promotion Inventory Shareholding as at 1 August 2020 Five-year Track Record of Strong Growth Henry Boot PLC Share Price vs Benchmark Indices The Henry Boot Way Page 18 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration Group Structure Henry Boot PLC, established over 130 years ago, is one of the UK's leading and long-standing property investment and development, land promotion and construction companies. Based in Sheffield, with regional offices throughout the UK, the Group comprises three segments. Land Promotion Hallam Land Management Limited is the strategic land and planning promotion arm of the Henry Boot Group. The company has been acquiring, promoting, developing and trading in land since 1990. Property Investment and Development Henry Boot Developments Limited (now trading as HBD) is a major establishedleading force in the UK with its considerable experience and reputation in allsectors of property development. Stonebridge Homes is a jointly owned companyengaged in residential development and serviced office space. Construction Henry Boot Construction Limited specialises in servicing both public and privateclients in all construction and civil engineering sectors with strong partnering relationships in education, healthcare and custodial services, delivering newbuild and refurbishment works. Banner Plant Limited offers a wide range ofconstruction equipment and services for sale and hire. Road Link (A69) Limited, a 30-year contract with Highways England to operate and maintain the A69 trunk road between Carlisle and Newcastle upon Tyne, with six years remaining. Page 19 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration Group Structure Board of Directors Back row, left to right Tim Roberts Chief Executive Officer Amy Stanbridge Company Secretary Gerald Jennings Non-executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee Peter Mawson Senior Independent Non-executive Director and Chairman of the Nomination Committee Front row, left to right Darren Littlewood Group Finance Director Joanne Lake Non-executive Director, Deputy Chairman and Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee Jamie Boot Chairman James Sykes Non-executive Director Page 20 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration Group Structure Senior Management Land Property Construction Promotion Investment & Development Nick Duckworth Edward Hutchinson Darren Stubbs Simon Carr Giles Boot Trevor Walker Hallam Land Henry Boot Stonebridge Henry Boot Banner Plant Road Link (A69) Management Limited Developments Homes Limited Construction Limited Limited Limited (now Limited trading as HBD) Page 21 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration Investing for the Future Strategic Land 3,485 plots 9,022 plots 12,572 plots 8,702 plots 6,433 plots HY 2019 2018 2017 2016 2020 New Site Board approvals £33m £130m £136m £80m £86m HY 2019 2018 2017 2016 2020 Appraised returns of approvals Property Construction £4m Industrial, 2% £42m Commercial/Retail, 18% £4m Civil Engineering, 2% 1,060plots 1,023plots 868plots 880plots 679plots £229m £7m Custodial, 3% 2020 workload tendered £36m Education, 16% £2m Health, 1% HY 2019 2018 2017 2016 2020 £134m Housing, 58% Stonebridge Homes Residential Land Portfolio Recent HBD Board approvals working towards planning St Johns, Manchester: acquisition of building for 170,000 sq ft office redevelopment. Butterfields Business Park, Luton: 82,000 sq ft Speculative Development. Montagu Industrial Estate, Enfield: 55,530 sq ft Speculative Development. Page 22 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration Corporate Social Responsibility People Our people are vital to the delivery of our strategic priorities. Engagement with our employees and employee satisfaction are crucial to continued improvement and success across all our businesses. We have established policies for recruitment, learning and the development of our employees. As our businesses continue to develop and grow, we understand that by retaining and inspiring effective and committed employees, we can continue to deliver excellence to all. Community We continue to contribute social and economic impacts to the communities in which we operate. We offer support to a wide range of charities and organisations of all sizes, by working to provide them with donations that are of most benefit to them. We support an annual Charity of the Year which is elected by our employees. In 2019 our Charity of the Year was Mind UK and a total of over £28,000 was donated. Health & Safety Henry Boot PLC continues to focus on health and safety as our primary business priority. We remain committed to providing a safe and healthy working environment for our employees, stakeholders and contractors. We operate all our business activities on the principle that good management of health and safety is fundamental in creating a safe and healthy working environment and contributes to improving our business performance. Our Accident Frequency Rate performance remains strong with an overall score (including subcontractors) of 0.09 per 100,000 hours. Environment We recognise that we have a responsibility and an obligation to reduce the direct impact of all our business operations on the natural environment, both now and in the future. Reducing our emissions is one way in which we hope to achieve this. Our aim is to create more sustainable ways of undertaking our business operations to conserve energy, save money and deliver efficiency. Page 23 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration Land Promotion Inventory Of Which Gross Profit per Plots Permissioned Plots Sold in Period Plot Sold £000s Profit Before Tax Jun20 23,450 Jun20 12,939 Jun20 2,000 Jun20 £6.5 Jun20 £11.4m Dec19 25,378 Dec19 14,713 Dec19 3,427 Dec19 £10.0 Dec19 £31.8m Dec18 28,418 Dec18 16,489 Dec18 3,573 Dec18 £9.4 Dec18 £28.5m Dec17 26,511 Dec17 18,529 Dec17 2,169 Dec17 £13.0 Dec17 £23.1m Dec16 26,869 Dec16 16,417 Dec16 1,609 Dec16 £14.7 Dec16 £17.7m Land Portfolio Owned Acres Agency/Optioned Acres Total Jun20 1,683 Jun20 13,773 15,456 Dec19 Dec19 1,718 13,180 14,898 Dec18 Dec18 14,325 1,562 12,763 Dec17 Dec17 1,608 11,665 13,273 Dec16 Dec16 11,888 1,749 10,139 Average cost per acre Owned £33k Agency/Optioned £4k Total £7k Gross profit of £133m from 12,778 plots over 4.5 years at an average of £10.4k per plot. Page 24 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration Land Promotion Inventory Average Returns June 2020 Half Year Company Land Company Land Interests (Acres) Control (Acres) South West 3,235 Agency 11,190 South East 1,839 Optioned 2,583 South Midlands 4,199 Purchased 1,683 North Midlands 3,438 15,456 North West 325 North East 902 Scotland 1,518 15,456 Average Gross Profit per Plot £000 30 23 16 19 19 16 15 13 12 15 11 8 9 10 7 7 8 6 6 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 HY2020 Plots Sold 3,573 3,427 3,000 2,792 2,500 2,169 2,010 2,000 2,000 1,731 1,609 1,144 1,417 1,500 1,186 1,025 781 1,000 423 269 500 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 HY2020 Option/Agency Owned Total Page 25 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration Shareholders 28% 24% 31.9m Other Shareholdings 47% 62.1m Henry Boot Founding Family (across 91 holdings) 133m shares in issue 37.3m Main Institutional Shareholders 7.2m Unicorn Asset Management 5.5m London & Amsterdam Trust Company 4.2m Polar Capital 3.4m Aberdeen Standard Investments 2.9m Schroder Investment Management 2.7m Artemis Investment Management 2.7m Dimensional Fund Advisors 2.6m Fidelity Management & Research 2.2m Hargreaves Lansdown 2.0m Legal & General 1.9m Ennismore Fund Management 1% 1.8m Employees/Directors Page 26 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration Strong Growth Five-yearTrack Record 2015-2019 Dividends per Net Asset Value Turnover Profit Before Tax Ordinary Share Net Assets per Share ROCE Net Cash (Debt) 2019 £379.7m 2019 £49.1m 2019 5.0p 2019 £318.5m 2019 239p 2019 13.9% 2019 £27.0m 2018 £397.1m 2018 £48.6m 2018 9.0p 2018 £302.3m 2018 227p 2018 14.9% 2018 (£18.4)m 2017 £408.5m 2017 £55.4m 2017 8.0p 2017 £270.0m 2017 203p 2017 18.6% 2017 (£29.0)m 2016 £306.8m 2016 £39.5m 2016 7.0p 2016 £233.6m 2016 177p 2016 14.4% 2016 (£32.9)m 2015 £176.2m 2015 £32.4m 2015 6.1p 2015 £221.5m 2015 168p 2015 12.2% 2015 (£38.9)m Page 27 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration Financial Pensions Triennial valuation at 1 January 2019 concluded showing a deficit of £19.8m. Recovery contributions agreed at £3.25m rising by £0.1m per annum. IAS 19 deficit £36.2m at 30/06/20, asset performance 1.6%, Discount rate 1.5% (31/12/19 2.0%). Scheme break-even remains at 3.3%. Long-term investment returns since 31/03/10 7.4%, well ahead of long-term scheme break-even return. Mismatch between use of UK bonds and gilts for discount rate when Scheme invested globally in return seeking assets. 120% 100% 80% return 60% Cumulative 40% 20% 0% -20% 2010 Dec 2011 Jun 2011 Dec 2012 Jun 2012 Dec 2013 Jun 2013 Dec 2014 Jun 2014 Dec 2015 Jun 2015 Dec 2016 Jun 2016 Dec 2017 Jun 2017 Dec 2018 Jun 2018 Dec 2019 Jun 2019 Dec 2020 Jun Scheme return Break-even return Page 28 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration Share Price Henry Boot PLC Share Price vs Benchmark Indices Henry Boot PLC FTSE 250 FTSE 100 FTSE All Shares FTSE All Share/Construction & Materials - SEC 370 320 270 220 170 120 Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug 2019 2020 Page 29 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration The Henry Boot Way Purpose, Vision and Values Henry Boot PLC has been in business for over 130 years and our financial results and performance have always been, and will continue to be, dependent on our people. We often use the phrase 'The Henry Boot Way' to explain how we work and to describe what's expected of us and others. Our Purpose Our Vision To empower and develop our Our people, partners and communities people to create long-term value continue to trust our reputation, and sustainable growth for our respect our expertise and value us stakeholders.* for our forward-thinking approach. Our Values Respect We treat everyone in the way they wish to be treated. We strive to always meet our commitments and obligations. Loyalty We are committed to giving back to our communities. We value the longevity of our relationships with our people and our partners. Adaptability We are open to opportunities to do things differently. We are resilient, have staying power. Integrity We operate with the utmost professionalism. We champion ethical working. Delivery We are relentless in delivering for our customer. We deliver our best quality work for everyone, no matter what. Collaboration We set clear mutual expectations and strive to achieve them. We work in partnership to make things happen. *Our stakeholders are our shareholders, employees, pensioners, customers and suppliers. More broadly, we recognise our duties to the environment and the communities in which we operate. Page 30 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Our Values | Respect | Integrity | Loyalty | Delivery | Adaptability | Collaboration This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Although the Group believes that the estimates and assumptions on which such statements are based are reasonable, they are inherently uncertain and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond the Group's control. The Group does not make any representation or warranty that the results anticipated by such forward-looking statements will be achieved, and this presentation should not be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Henry Boot PLC, Company No:160996. Registered in England and Wales. Registered Office - Banner Cross Hall, Ecclesall Road South, Sheffield S11 9PD Henry Boot PLC • 2020 Interim Results Presentation | August 2020 Attachments Original document

