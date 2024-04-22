We are now two years into delivering our Responsible Business Strategy. I am pleased to share this report which details the progress we made in 2023 against our objectives and targets.

2023 presented us with a year of challenges and opportunities. Ongoing pressures with the economy, rising inflation and interest rates, and the cost of living continued to cause pressure for our industry whilst the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza were evidence of the volatile times in which we operate. Whilst these circumstances have posed many challenges for businesses to navigate, they have also served as a reminder of the important role we play in providing support and stability for our people and partners.

I am really proud of how Henry Boot continues to evolve and adapt to meet these challenges. Our talented and dedicated colleagues have made huge efforts to continue to provide our market-leading services and bespoke approach for our customers whilst collaborating closely with, and supporting, our supply chain. Beyond this, we have continued to grow our support for our community and charity partners. Generating long-lasting social value, based on the needs of the communities with whom we work, is business as standard for our Group.

In a year where many in our society have felt more pressure than ever, we remain dedicated to investing in and supporting our people. In February 2023, we launched our new

Health and Wellbeing Strategy which saw us commit to a collaborative approach with all our people to protect their wellbeing and ensure they feel fulfilled in their roles. Delivering the Strategy has already seen us raise awareness of a series of key wellbeing issues and share sessions from experts, case studies from within the business, and a broad range