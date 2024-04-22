Responsible
Business Strategy
2023 Progress Report
Building a responsible future.
Responsible Business Strategy 2023 Progress Report
Building a responsible future
Foreword
We are now two years into delivering our Responsible Business Strategy. I am pleased to share this report which details the progress we made in 2023 against our objectives and targets.
2023 presented us with a year of challenges and opportunities. Ongoing pressures with the economy, rising inflation and interest rates, and the cost of living continued to cause pressure for our industry whilst the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza were evidence of the volatile times in which we operate. Whilst these circumstances have posed many challenges for businesses to navigate, they have also served as a reminder of the important role we play in providing support and stability for our people and partners.
I am really proud of how Henry Boot continues to evolve and adapt to meet these challenges. Our talented and dedicated colleagues have made huge efforts to continue to provide our market-leading services and bespoke approach for our customers whilst collaborating closely with, and supporting, our supply chain. Beyond this, we have continued to grow our support for our community and charity partners. Generating long-lasting social value, based on the needs of the communities with whom we work, is business as standard for our Group.
In a year where many in our society have felt more pressure than ever, we remain dedicated to investing in and supporting our people. In February 2023, we launched our new
Health and Wellbeing Strategy which saw us commit to a collaborative approach with all our people to protect their wellbeing and ensure they feel fulfilled in their roles. Delivering the Strategy has already seen us raise awareness of a series of key wellbeing issues and share sessions from experts, case studies from within the business, and a broad range
of benefits and resources. Strongly linked to wellbeing, is our ongoing commitment to ensuring Henry Boot is an accessible and inclusive place to work. I am delighted to see our gender diversity continue to improve and new employee networks be established.
Climate change is the challenge of our times, and we are acutely aware that we operate in an industry that is a key source of the UK's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. We, therefore, are firmly committed to our pledge of adapting to climate change and reducing our own environmental impact. Whilst this comes with challenges, it gives me great pleasure to see the Group continue to make reductions in our direct GHG emissions and energy usage. We also continue to collaborate with our partners to seize the opportunities to deliver forward thinking and innovative schemes, which are good for the planet and wellbeing of our communities.
I have worked for Henry Boot for nearly ten years and in the past decade I have seen our business evolve continuously. This evolution is testament to the brilliant talent we have and it gives me great confidence in our ability to move forward with purpose. We will continue to work hard to address the challenges our communities and environment face and I am excited to see the impact we will have.
Amy Stanbridge
General Counsel, Company Secretary and Executive Lead for Responsible Business
Responsible Business Strategy 2023 Progress Report
Building a responsible future
Our Key Responsible Business Achievements
We are proud to have achieved the following in 2023:
Over
£230,000
Launched our new Health and
Trained nearly 50 employees as
contributed to charitable and
Wellbeing Strategy
Mental Health First Aiders
community causes
Over
Over
£55,000
3,000
raised for our charity partner
volunteering hours contributed
Became a founding member of the
Place2Be
to good causes
Sheffield Pride of Place initiative
Further reduced our direct GHG
Reduced gas usage by 39% and
Collaborated with the UK Green Building
emissions - our 2023 GHG emissions
electricity usage by 23%
Council and Yorkshire Climate Action
were 14% lower than our 2019 baseline
(From our 2019 baseline)
Coalition on climate change adaptation
Responsible Business Strategy 2023 Progress Report
2023 Responsible Business Timeline
Building a responsible future
2023
2023
January
The Henry Boot Construction team partner with our supply chain to install a new playground at Bole Hill Nursery.
March
HBD sponsor and take on the Landaid Sleepout.
February
Launch of our new Health and Wellbeing Strategy.
May
Henry Boot launch new Mental Health Campaign.
April
Cocoa Works team volunteer for the Foss Fairy Trail.
Responsible Business Strategy 2023 Progress Report
Building a responsible future
2023 Responsible Business Timeline continued
2023
2024
June
Paces4Places walking challenge in aid of our charity partner Place2Be.
June
September
Charity Committee visit one of our long-term partners Roundabout.
November
Furniture from Banner Cross Hall donated to community partners.
December
Christmas Charity Campaign sees us volunteer and donate to support our communities.
Henry Boot Construction take on the Yorkshire
3 Peaks Charity Challenge.
Responsible Business Strategy 2023 Progress Report
Responsible Business Strategy Objectives
Our Responsible Business Strategy established three key objectives which continue to guide and challenge us to be ambitious, transparent, and focused in our approach to responsible business.
The objectives of our Strategy are:
1
To further embed ESG factors into our
commercial decision making, so that we adapt
our business ensuring long-term sustainability
and value creation for our stakeholders.
2
To empower and engage our people to
deliver long-term meaningful change
and impact for the communities and
environments we work in.
3
To authentically address those issues deemed
to be most significant and material to our
business and hold ourselves accountable
by reporting regularly on our progress.
Building a responsible future
Responsible Business Strategy 2023 Progress Report
Building a responsible future
Strategy Structure
In 2023, we evolved
our strategic framework
to integrate our commercial and responsible business objectives. Our ongoing performance as a Group now incorporates both commercial performance, and the support and investment we make
into our people, places, planet and partners.
Our New
Strategic
Pillars:
Safety and
environment
People
Growth
Delivery
Our existing Responsible Business Strategy:
Our New
Integrated
Strategy:
People
Performance
Partners
People
Partners
Places
Places
Planet
Planet
The UN Sustainable Development Goals pictured best align with our corporate purpose and are where we can most positively impact.
"We will only achieve our ambitions if all of our people and stakeholders come on this journey with us. I am confident that they will, having already seen the impressive levels of commitment, contribution and drive from across the Group."
Peter Mawson, Chair of Henry Boot PLC
Responsible Business Strategy 2023 Progress Report
Pillar 1 - Our People
Empowering all our people to be fulfilled, healthy and successful
This Pillar incorporates the strategic objectives of our Group People Strategy and EDI Strategy. It focuses on how we positively engage and empower our people to give them an exceptional working experience, to enable them to be the best versions of themselves, and to ensure the Group continues to recruit and retain talented people.
Building a responsible future
Responsible Business Strategy 2023 Progress Report
Building a responsible future
Our People - Introducing our Executive Sponsors
In 2023, members of our Responsible Business Committee and Executive Committee (ExCo) were invited to become sponsors of the Responsible Business Strategy pillars.
Joanne Lake (Non-Executive Director), Rachel White (HR Director) and Jon Fisher (Managing Director of Banner Plant) committed to being the sponsors of the 'Our People' pillar.
This role finds the sponsors take responsibility for demonstrating leadership on how the Group invests in and supports our most important asset - our people. The sponsors will champion issues including health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, agile working, and employee engagement at Board and Committee meetings. They will also work closely with the employee-led working groups to share knowledge and learning and collaborate to ensure our people feel heard, get the support they need and have an exceptional working experience at Henry Boot.
Joanne Lake
"I was delighted to have the opportunity to work with the team to develop Henry Boot's approach to diversity and inclusion and to ensure this is always in our thinking at Board level. Since my first involvement with the Group, I have felt that Henry Boot has a good culture based on family values and that has given us a fantastic foundation to build on as we aim to ensure that everyone working for the Group feels included and valued."
Rachel White
"Our success as a business can only be achieved because of our people and the relationships they create and manage. It's important to me that all our people at every level are given opportunities to develop and thrive. By authentically leading in this space, I hope that my contribution, that of my team, and those who we support is recognised in the achievements of the business throughout the years. This is why I am happy to show my support
to the 'Our People' part of our Strategy because without them we are nothing."
Jon Fisher
"I am honoured to serve as one of the Executive Sponsors for 'Our People' pillar. The decision stems from my profound belief that investing in our workforce not only fosters a thriving internal culture but also cultivates sustainable growth and innovation. I envision this role as a catalyst for nurturing talent, promoting diversity, and fostering a workplace where every individual can flourish, thereby propelling our organisation towards greater success."
Responsible Business Strategy 2023 Progress Report
Building a responsible future
Our People - Key Achievements
We are proud to have achieved the following in 2023:
20.98%
Launched our new Health
Increased our female
Reduced our gender pay
and Wellbeing Strategy
representation to 28%
gap to 20.98%
Trained nearly 50 of our people
Signed the Mental Health
Established 3 new
as Mental Health First Aiders
at Work Commitment
employee networks
