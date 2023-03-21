Henry Boot : Annual Results 2022

21 March 2023 HENRY BOOT PLC ('Henry Boot', the 'Company' or the 'Group') Ticker: BOOT.L: Main market premium listing: FTSE: Real Estate Investment and Services. Unaudited results for the year ended 31 December 2022 Strong operational performance and sales drive 10% dividend increase Henry Boot PLC, a Company engaged in land promotion, property investment and development, and construction, announces its unaudited results for the year ended 31 December 2022. Tim Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "During what ended up being a turbulent year in which rising interest rates led to a rerating of the UK property market, Henry Boot delivered our best ever underlying profit and grew our NAV, which has allowed us to carry on increasing the dividend by 10%. The main driver of this performance has been strong sales activity across our three key markets of Industrial & Logistics, Urban Development and, most notably, Residential where we successfully sold a record number of plots of land. Management actions, through nearly £30m of well timed and accretive investment property sales, have led to a material outperformance of the investment portfolio against the CBRE index. Total property sales of £279m, combined with selective acquisitions, means gearing remains firmly at the bottom of our target range. Whilst we remain cautious about the near term trading climate, expecting 2023 to be a tougher year, our rock solid balance sheet offers resilience to both weather any further economic uncertainty and to take advantage of any opportunities that arise from it. With early encouraging indicators already evident across certain markets we have the capacity to buy land, maintain and potentially expand our committed development programme as well as to continue to grow our JV housebuilder as soon as we feel economic recovery is on the way. We therefore have confidence in our ability to achieve our medium-term growth and return targets." Financial Highlights Record underlying profit 1 of £56.1m (2021: £29.3m) driven by residential land and property development sales

Profit before tax increased to £45.6m (2021: £35.1m) up 29.7%, after deducting £10.5m for revaluation movements on completed investment property as UK commercial property values fell

Increased ROCE 2 of 12.0% (2021: 9.6%), up 240 bps, within our medium-term strategic target of 10-15%

NAV 3 per share grew to 295p (December 2021: 267p), an increase of 10.5%, due to strong operational performance. Excluding the defined benefit pension scheme surplus, an underlying increase of 5.3% to 290p (December 2021: 276p)

year, gearing remains prudent at 12.3% (2021: 11.4%)

of £48.6m (2021: £40.5m) following strategic investments made during the year, gearing remains prudent at 12.3% (2021: 11.4%) Proposed final dividend of 4.00p (2021: 3.63p), an increase of 10.2%, reflecting the Group's strong operational performance and in line with our progressive dividend policy, bringing the total dividend for the year to 6.66p (2021: 6.05p)

Operational Highlights £279m of sales led by our land promotion, property development and housebuilding businesses making the most of strong markets in the first half of the year

Selective approach to acquisitions throughout the year, totalling £28.4m, including £27m of strategic investment to grow Hallam Land Management and Stonebridge Homes' land holdings

Continued investment in our £240m high-quality committed development programme where costs are 97% fixed

high-quality committed development programme where costs are 97% fixed Land Promotion A record of 3,869 plots sold (2021: 3,008), driven by a major disposal at Didcot of 2,170 plots 9,431 plots with planning permission (2021: 12,865), leaving HLM well positioned against a backdrop of an increasingly constrained planning system

Property Investment & Development

Significant committed development programme of £240m, with 63% pre-sold or pre-let

Over 1m sq ft of Industrial & Logistics development underway (HBD Share: £150m GDV) £1.5bn development pipeline (Henry Boot share £1.25bn), 64% of which is focused on supply-constrained Industrial & Logistics markets, where occupier demand remains robust Well timed sales within the investment portfolio of £29.6m, at an average 17% premium to the last reported book value, contributed to total return outperformance of -1.5% versus CBRE Index of -9.1% Stonebridge Homes completed 175 homes (124 private/51 social) (2021: 120), at an average selling price

for private homes of £503k (2021: £509k). Total owned and controlled land bank is now 1,094 plots

(2021: 1,157) with detailed or outline planning permission on 872 plots (2021: 912)

Construction

The construction business performed ahead of budget with turnover of £100.5m (52% from public sector) out of £128.6m segment total and has secured 68% of 2023 order book

Banner Plant has seen record levels of trading activity after experiencing strong demand from its customers and Road Link (A69) has performed well as a result of increasing traffic volumes

Responsible Business

Continuing to make good progress against our Responsible Business Strategy targets and objectives, launched in January 2022

NOTES: Underlying profit is an alternative performance measure (APM) and is defined as profit before tax excluding revaluation movements on completed investment properties. Revaluation movement on completed investment properties includes losses of £7.3m (2021: £4.6m gain) on wholly owned completed investment property and losses of £3.2m (2021: £1.2m gains) on completed investment property held in joint ventures. This APM has been introduced as it provides the users with a measure that excludes specific external factors beyond management's controls and reflects the Group's underlying results. This measure is used in the business in appraising senior management performance. Return on Capital Employed is an APM and is defined as operating profit/capital employed where capital employed is the average of total assets less current liabilities and pension asset/obligation at the opening and closing balance sheet dates. Net Asset Value (NAV) per share is an APM and is defined using the statutory measures net assets/ordinary share capital. Net (debt)/cash is an APM and is reconciled to statutory measures in note 7. Total Accounting Return is an APM and is defined as the growth in NAV per share plus dividends paid, expressed as a percentage of NAV per share at the beginning of the period.

About Henry Boot PLC Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L) was established over 135 years ago and is one of the UK's leading and long-standing property investment and development, land promotion and Construction companies. Based in Sheffield, the Group is comprised of the following three segments: Land Promotion: Hallam Land Management Limited Property Investment and Development: HBD(Henry Boot Developments Limited), Stonebridge Homes Limited Construction: Henry Boot Construction Limited, Banner Plant Limited, Road Link (A69) Limited The Group possesses a high-quality strategic land portfolio, an enviable reputation in the property development market backed by a substantial investment property portfolio and an expanding, jointly owned, housebuilding business. It has a construction specialism in both the public and private sectors, a long-standing plant hire business, and generates strong cash flows from its PFI contract through Road Link (A69) Limited. www.henryboot.co.uk Chair's Introduction Henry Boot has benefited from strong sales activity which helped drive a 30% increase in profit before tax (PBT) to £45.6m (December 2021: £35.1m). In 2022, we completed on £279m of sales within our property development, strategic

land and housebuilding businesses, which delivered the Group's best ever financial results of £56.1m on an underlying profit basis before revaluation movements on completed investment property. Whilst we are cautious with respect to the near-term trading climate as the economy adjusts to a higher interest rate environment, I am pleased to report that the Group continues to make progress against its strategic objectives, and we remain confident about achieving its medium- term growth and return targets. The Group's financial position remains robust, with TAR5 at 12.8%, reflecting the growth of NAV per share plus dividends paid. The business has remained purposefully selective on new projects investing £28.4m into new opportunities, with net debt increasing only marginally to £48.6m (2021: £40.5m) and gearing remaining low at 12.3% (2021: 11.4%), providing flexibility from a position of strength to react to any opportunities we see in the market. On the basis of the Group's strong commercial and financial performance, the Board proposes to pay a final dividend of 4.00p per share, which together with the 2.66p interim dividend, gives a total of 6.66p (2021: 6.05p), an increase of 10.1% for the year. This will be paid on 2 June 2023 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 5 May 2023. In 2022 we launched our Responsible Business Strategy, and I am pleased to report we are making good progress against our targets. Our commitment to addressing climate change and reducing our environmental impact remains a key focus. We are proud of the progress made to lower our total direct GHG emissions (Scopes 1 and 2), which in 2022 reduced by 12% from the 2019 baseline, and the efforts our people have made to support our targets through how they work and travel. Each year we conduct an independent Group Employee Engagement Survey, through the HIVE HR platform, to gain feedback from our people so we can continue to improve our employee experience and provide a positive culture and workplace environment. The 2022 survey continues to show very high levels of advocacy, pride and loyalty in Henry Boot, achieving an increased employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) of 39 (2021: 26), which is ranked at the top of the very good range. Finally, as the Group continues to grow and evolve as a diverse and progressive business, we have made the decision to relocate our Head Office from Banner Cross Hall to the Isaacs Building in Sheffield city centre this autumn. The Isaacs is a seven-storey development where we have taken 12,800 sq ft across the top three floors. The building offers greater collaboration space and excellent transportation links, as well as supporting our 2030 Net Zero Carbon (NZC) commitments. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank everyone at Henry Boot for their dedication and hard work. Their high levels of engagement have once again been instrumental to the business in producing such a strong set of results against a challenging backdrop. Peter Mawson Chair CEO's Review Henry Boot had a good 2022, delivering our best ever underlying profit of £56.1m. Even after allowing for downward valuation movements of £10.5m in our completed investment property portfolio as UK commercial property values declined, our statutory profit before tax still increased by 30% to £45.6m (2021: £35.1m). This is a highly satisfactory result amidst the macro economic headwinds faced in the second half. The year started off buoyantly with encouraging levels of demand across our three key markets, which offset cost pressures and supply constraints, but with energy prices fuelling inflation and rising interest rates, we saw a marked slowdown in Q4 22. However, as we enter 2023 there are encouraging signs that the economy is proving slightly more resilient than expected, and demand is recovering with a resumption of activity in our markets. The Group's results for the year were driven primarily by residential land sales at Hallam Land Management (HLM), a mix of land sales and development profits at HBD and house sales at Stonebridge Homes (SBH). We profitably sold £279m of land, buildings and houses during the year making the most of strong markets in H1 22 and took a very selective approach to acquisitions totalling £28.4m, which included growing HLM and SBH's land holdings. 4