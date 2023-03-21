Henry Boot : Annual Results 2022

Ticker: BOOT.L: Main market premium listing: FTSE: Real Estate Investment and Services.
Unaudited results for the year ended 31 December 2022
Strong operational performance and sales drive 10% dividend increase
Henry Boot PLC, a Company engaged in land promotion, property investment and development, and construction, announces its unaudited results for the year ended 31 December 2022.
Tim Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, commented:
"During what ended up being a turbulent year in which rising interest rates led to a rerating of the UK property market, Henry Boot delivered our best ever underlying profit and grew our NAV, which has allowed us to carry on increasing the dividend by 10%. The main driver of this performance has been strong sales activity across our three key markets of Industrial & Logistics, Urban Development and, most notably, Residential where we successfully sold a record number of plots of land. Management actions, through nearly £30m of well timed and accretive investment property sales, have led to a material outperformance of the investment portfolio against the CBRE index. Total property sales of £279m, combined with selective acquisitions, means gearing remains firmly at the bottom of our target range.
Whilst we remain cautious about the near term trading climate, expecting 2023 to be a tougher year, our rock solid balance sheet offers resilience to both weather any further economic uncertainty and to take advantage of any opportunities that arise from it. With early encouraging indicators already evident across certain markets we have the capacity to buy land, maintain and potentially expand our committed development programme as well as to continue to grow our JV housebuilder as soon as we feel economic recovery is on the way. We therefore have confidence in our ability to achieve our medium-term growth and return targets."
Financial Highlights
Record underlying profit1 of £56.1m (2021: £29.3m) driven by residential land and property development sales
Revenue of £341.4m (2021: £230.6m), up 48.0%, driven by delivery of committed development programme
Profit before tax increased to £45.6m (2021: £35.1m) up 29.7%, after deducting £10.5m for revaluation movements on completed investment property as UK commercial property values fell
Increased ROCE2 of 12.0% (2021: 9.6%), up 240 bps, within our medium-term strategic target of 10-15%
EPS grew to 25.0p (2021: 21.2p), up 17.9%
NAV3 per share grew to 295p (December 2021: 267p), an increase of 10.5%, due to strong operational performance. Excluding the defined benefit pension scheme surplus, an underlying increase of 5.3% to 290p (December 2021: 276p)
Robust balance sheet, with Net Debt4 of £48.6m (2021: £40.5m) following strategic investments made during the
year, gearing remains prudent at 12.3% (2021: 11.4%)
Proposed final dividend of 4.00p (2021: 3.63p), an increase of 10.2%, reflecting the Group's strong operational performance and in line with our progressive dividend policy, bringing the total dividend for the year to 6.66p (2021: 6.05p)
Performance reflects effective management of capital and risk in our three key markets: Industrial & Logistics, Residential and Urban Development
1
Operational Highlights
£279m of sales led by our land promotion, property development and housebuilding businesses making the most of strong markets in the first half of the year
Selective approach to acquisitions throughout the year, totalling £28.4m, including £27m of strategic investment to grow Hallam Land Management and Stonebridge Homes' land holdings
Continued investment in our £240m high-quality committed development programme where costs are 97% fixed
Land Promotion
A record of 3,869 plots sold (2021: 3,008), driven by a major disposal at Didcot of 2,170 plots
9,431 plots with planning permission (2021: 12,865), leaving HLM well positioned against a backdrop of an increasingly constrained planning system
Property Investment & Development
Significant committed development programme of £240m, with 63% pre-sold or pre-let
Over 1m sq ft of Industrial & Logistics development underway (HBD Share: £150m GDV)
£1.5bn development pipeline (Henry Boot share £1.25bn), 64% of which is focused on supply-constrained Industrial & Logistics markets, where occupier demand remains robust
Well timed sales within the investment portfolio of £29.6m, at an average 17% premium to the last reported book value, contributed to total return outperformance of -1.5% versus CBRE Index of -9.1%
Stonebridge Homes completed 175 homes (124 private/51 social) (2021: 120), at an average selling price
for private homes of £503k (2021: £509k). Total owned and controlled land bank is now 1,094 plots
(2021: 1,157) with detailed or outline planning permission on 872 plots (2021: 912)
Construction
The construction business performed ahead of budget with turnover of £100.5m (52% from public sector) out of £128.6m segment total and has secured 68% of 2023 order book
Banner Plant has seen record levels of trading activity after experiencing strong demand from its customers and Road Link (A69) has performed well as a result of increasing traffic volumes
Responsible Business
Continuing to make good progress against our Responsible Business Strategy targets and objectives, launched in January 2022
NOTES:
Underlying profit is an alternative performance measure (APM) and is defined as profit before tax excluding revaluation movements on completed investment properties. Revaluation movement on completed investment properties includes losses of £7.3m (2021: £4.6m gain) on wholly owned completed investment property and losses of £3.2m (2021: £1.2m gains) on completed investment property held in joint ventures. This APM has been introduced as it provides the users with a measure that excludes specific external factors beyond management's controls and reflects the Group's underlying results. This measure is used in the business in appraising senior management performance.
Return on Capital Employed is an APM and is defined as operating profit/capital employed where capital employed is the average of total assets less current liabilities and pension asset/obligation at the opening and closing balance sheet dates.
Net Asset Value (NAV) per share is an APM and is defined using the statutory measures net assets/ordinary share capital.
Net (debt)/cash is an APM and is reconciled to statutory measures in note 7.
Total Accounting Return is an APM and is defined as the growth in NAV per share plus dividends paid, expressed as a percentage of NAV per share at the beginning of the period.
For further information, please contact:
Enquiries:
Henry Boot PLC
2
Tim Roberts, Chief Executive Officer
Darren Littlewood, Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Boot, Group Communications Manager
Tel: 0114 255 5444
www.henryboot.co.uk
Numis Securities Limited
Joint Corporate Broker
Ben Stoop
Tel: 020 7260 1000
Peel Hunt LLP
Joint Corporate Broker
Harry Nicholas
Tel: 020 7418 8900
FTI Consulting
Financial PR
Giles Barrie/ Richard Sunderland 020 3727 1000 henryboot@fticonsulting.com
A webcast for analysts and investors will be held at 9.30am today and presentation slides will be available to download via www.henryboot.co.uk. Details for the live dial-in facility and webcast are as follows:
Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L) was established over 135 years ago and is one of the UK's leading and long-standing property investment and development, land promotion and Construction companies. Based in Sheffield, the Group is comprised of the following three segments:
The Group possesses a high-quality strategic land portfolio, an enviable reputation in the property development market backed by a substantial investment property portfolio and an expanding, jointly owned, housebuilding business. It has a construction specialism in both the public and private sectors, a long-standing plant hire business, and generates strong cash flows from its PFI contract through Road Link (A69) Limited.
Henry Boot has benefited from strong sales activity which helped drive a 30% increase in profit before tax (PBT) to £45.6m (December 2021: £35.1m). In 2022, we completed on £279m of sales within our property development, strategic
3
land and housebuilding businesses, which delivered the Group's best ever financial results of £56.1m on an underlying profit basis before revaluation movements on completed investment property. Whilst we are cautious with respect to the near-term trading climate as the economy adjusts to a higher interest rate environment, I am pleased to report that the Group continues to make progress against its strategic objectives, and we remain confident about achieving its medium- term growth and return targets.
The Group's financial position remains robust, with TAR5 at 12.8%, reflecting the growth of NAV per share plus dividends paid. The business has remained purposefully selective on new projects investing £28.4m into new opportunities, with net debt increasing only marginally to £48.6m (2021: £40.5m) and gearing remaining low at 12.3% (2021: 11.4%), providing flexibility from a position of strength to react to any opportunities we see in the market.
On the basis of the Group's strong commercial and financial performance, the Board proposes to pay a final dividend of 4.00p per share, which together with the 2.66p interim dividend, gives a total of 6.66p (2021: 6.05p), an increase of 10.1% for the year. This will be paid on 2 June 2023 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 5 May 2023.
In 2022 we launched our Responsible Business Strategy, and I am pleased to report we are making good progress against our targets. Our commitment to addressing climate change and reducing our environmental impact remains a key focus. We are proud of the progress made to lower our total direct GHG emissions (Scopes 1 and 2), which in 2022 reduced by 12% from the 2019 baseline, and the efforts our people have made to support our targets through how they work and travel.
Each year we conduct an independent Group Employee Engagement Survey, through the HIVE HR platform, to gain feedback from our people so we can continue to improve our employee experience and provide a positive culture and workplace environment. The 2022 survey continues to show very high levels of advocacy, pride and loyalty in Henry Boot, achieving an increased employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) of 39 (2021: 26), which is ranked at the top of the very good range.
Finally, as the Group continues to grow and evolve as a diverse and progressive business, we have made the decision to relocate our Head Office from Banner Cross Hall to the Isaacs Building in Sheffield city centre this autumn. The Isaacs is a seven-storey development where we have taken 12,800 sq ft across the top three floors. The building offers greater collaboration space and excellent transportation links, as well as supporting our 2030 Net Zero Carbon (NZC) commitments.
On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank everyone at Henry Boot for their dedication and hard work. Their high levels of engagement have once again been instrumental to the business in producing such a strong set of results against a challenging backdrop.
Peter Mawson
Chair
CEO's Review
Henry Boot had a good 2022, delivering our best ever underlying profit of £56.1m. Even after allowing for downward valuation movements of £10.5m in our completed investment property portfolio as UK commercial property values declined, our statutory profit before tax still increased by 30% to £45.6m (2021: £35.1m). This is a highly satisfactory result amidst the macro economic headwinds faced in the second half.
The year started off buoyantly with encouraging levels of demand across our three key markets, which offset cost pressures and supply constraints, but with energy prices fuelling inflation and rising interest rates, we saw a marked slowdown in Q4 22. However, as we enter 2023 there are encouraging signs that the economy is proving slightly more resilient than expected, and demand is recovering with a resumption of activity in our markets.
The Group's results for the year were driven primarily by residential land sales at Hallam Land Management (HLM), a mix of land sales and development profits at HBD and house sales at Stonebridge Homes (SBH). We profitably sold £279m of land, buildings and houses during the year making the most of strong markets in H1 22 and took a very selective approach to acquisitions totalling £28.4m, which included growing HLM and SBH's land holdings.
4
On a statutory basis NAV increased by 11% to £395m, where we benefited from an increased pension scheme surplus, or on an underlying basis, NAV was up by 5% to £388m. Capital employed increased by 6.2% over the year to £399m, consistent with our medium-term target of £500m. Profitable sales also helped us to effectively manage our gearing, which at 12.3%, remains at the bottom of our 10-20% target range. The strength of our balance sheet, plus recently refreshed banking facilities of £105m, which are secured to 2025, means we are well positioned for a period of continued uncertainty ahead. As was the case when we came out of COVID, we have the capacity to buy land, maintain and potentially expand the committed development programme, and continue to grow our JV housebuilder, which puts us in a competitive position to act opportunistically.
With the disposal of 3,869 plots, HLM had its best ever year in terms of volume, making the most of a buoyant land market in H1 22, primarily due to a major disposal of 2,170 plots at Didcot. This project is a great example of HLM's depth of expertise in dealing with increasingly complex planning matters, and not only will it deliver much needed housing supply, but it also includes 80 acres of open space alongside extensive green infrastructure and cycle networks.
HLM grew its land bank to c.96,000 plots (2021: c.93,000) during the period, of which 9,431 plots have planning permission. I am increasingly convinced that the UK planning system is in need of urgent reform. The delays and complexities can no longer be blamed on COVID. Whilst we would derive greatest satisfaction from a more efficient system on account of the benefits this would bring local communities, the challenges of the current situation mean that the land we successfully promote and the expertise we bring in navigating the planning system remain increasingly in demand.
Towards the end of 2022, our major land customers, the national housebuilders, saw a well reported slowdown in house sales and consequently became more selective on land acquisitions. Early signs are that confidence is returning and, together with 992 plots (2021: 1,880 plots) unconditionally exchanged at year-end, we anticipate a reasonable year ahead in terms of land sales.
HBD continues to grow completed development activities with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of £117m (HBD share: £83m) (2021: £303m GDV, HBD share: £68m) of which 92% has been let or sold. The committed programme now totals £395m (HBD share: £240m GDV), 63% of which is currently pre-let or pre-sold. Whilst there are signs that construction cost inflation is slowing, we continue to actively manage risk with 97% of the development costs fixed.
Although investment markets have adjusted rapidly, our underlying occupational markets remain in fundamentally good shape. Structural demand persists for Industrial & Logistics (I&L) space, with national take up in 2022 a very healthy 65.8m sq ft (according to Gerald Eve), which, whilst down on the record high in 2021, was still the second most active year on record with rents increasing by 10.3% during the year. The build to rent (BtR) occupational market remains very buoyant with residential rents growing by 12.1% according to Zoopla in 2022. On offices there is a clear trend of people returning to our major cities and the workplace, with particularly strong demand for buildings that offer strong environmental credentials that assist occupiers in achieving their own NZC goals.
The part of the committed programme not pre-let or pre-sold is primarily in three high-quality schemes where we remain confident of demand:
In Rainham, we have recently committed along with our JV partner, Barings, (HBD share: £24m GDV) to a 380,000 sq ft speculative I&L scheme. Whilst marketing has not yet begun, this NZC urban logistics development serving Greater London is already experiencing strong occupier interest.
In the centre of Birmingham, we are part way through construction of 101 premium apartments (HBD share: £32m GDV) which we expect to launch successfully for sale in the summer of this year.
Finally, in Manchester city centre in partnership with the Greater Manchester Pension Fund, we are building 91,000 sq ft of prime, NZC offices (HBD share: £33m). With the scheme responding to several identified office requirements, we expect good occupier interest.
As we make progress on letting or pre-selling these schemes, we have a number of high-quality I&L and BtR projects within our £1.25bn development pipeline that we can bring forward at the appropriate time.