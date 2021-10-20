Log in
    BHY   GB0001110096

HENRY BOOT PLC

(BHY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10/20 11:29:55 am
283.5 GBX   +1.25%
11:11aHENRY BOOT : Group charity events raise over £12k
PU
10/08HENRY BOOT : New healthcare facility at The Chocolate Works given the go-ahead
PU
09/27HENRY BOOT : Secures Planning on Island Development
PU
Henry Boot : Group charity events raise over £12k

10/20/2021 | 11:11am EDT
Over the past two months the Group has managed to raise £12,331 for the Group's charity of the year, The Children's' Hospital Charity.

In September, the Group's annual charity golf day returned with a bang, after not being to host the annual event in 2020 due to the pandemic. In total there were 26 teams of four taking to the fairways in glorious sunshine at Abbeydale Golf Club in Sheffield. After a great day of golf, Irwin Mitchell emerged victorious, with teams from HBD and Banner Plant completing the top three.

The grand total raised hit a whopping £9,271., smashing amounts from previous years. We would like to say a huge thank you to all of the teams that took part in the day.

Finally, in October, 10 daredevils from the Group travelled to Hibaldstow to take the plunge from 15,000 feet. For most of them, this was their first skydiving experience, and one that they won't forget in a hurry! Once they were safely back on solid ground and adrenaline levels had returned to normal, the team had raised an amazing £3,060.

The Group will now turn its efforts to continue fundraising as much as possible for The Children's Hospital Charity and looks forward to updating everyone on the final amount raised at the end of the year.

Disclaimer

Henry Boot plc published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 15:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 249 M 343 M 343 M
Net income 2021 26,0 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
Net Debt 2021 16,9 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 372 M 513 M 512 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 504
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart HENRY BOOT PLC
Duration : Period :
Henry Boot PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENRY BOOT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 280,00 GBX
Average target price 339,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Andrew Roberts Chief Executive Officer
Darren Louis Littlewood Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Edward James Boot Non-Executive Chairman
Joanne Carolyn Lake Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Peter Mawson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENRY BOOT PLC10.31%513
VINCI11.47%60 603
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED43.40%34 543
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.23%30 955
FERROVIAL, S.A.17.61%22 718
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED4.36%19 657