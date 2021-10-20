Henry Boot : Group charity events raise over £12k

Over the past two months the Group has managed to raise £12,331 for the Group's charity of the year, The Children's' Hospital Charity.

In September, the Group's annual charity golf day returned with a bang, after not being to host the annual event in 2020 due to the pandemic. In total there were 26 teams of four taking to the fairways in glorious sunshine at Abbeydale Golf Club in Sheffield. After a great day of golf, Irwin Mitchell emerged victorious, with teams from HBD and Banner Plant completing the top three.

The grand total raised hit a whopping £9,271., smashing amounts from previous years. We would like to say a huge thank you to all of the teams that took part in the day.

Finally, in October, 10 daredevils from the Group travelled to Hibaldstow to take the plunge from 15,000 feet. For most of them, this was their first skydiving experience, and one that they won't forget in a hurry! Once they were safely back on solid ground and adrenaline levels had returned to normal, the team had raised an amazing £3,060.

The Group will now turn its efforts to continue fundraising as much as possible for The Children's Hospital Charity and looks forward to updating everyone on the final amount raised at the end of the year.