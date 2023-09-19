Interim Results
September 2023
Tim Roberts
Darren Littlewood
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Investment case
A long track record of generating attractive returns through cycles
Net Asset Value per share
300p
250p
Focus on three key markets driven by positive long-term structural trends with clear approach to
ESG
Significant
embedded value
with approximately 97,000 strategic land plots and a £1.26bn development pipeline held at cost
Low gearing, and
track record of
effectively managing
balance sheet
9.1% pa total
shareholder return over 20 years (FTSE All Share: 7.0%)
200p
150p
100p
50p
0
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Jun
2023
Dividend per share
12p
10p
8p
6p
4p
HY
2p
0
FY
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Jun
2023
Resilient performance
LAND
PROMOTION
PROPERTY
INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT
CONSTRUCTION
GROUP
- Sold 1,900 plots at an increased average gross profit of £11.4k per plot, offsetting the volume reduction
- Land bank increased to c.97,000 plots. c.60% SE/Midlands
- with c.8,300 plots permitted, HLM is well placed with high levels of stock both with planning and awaiting determination
- Completed £70m (HBD share) of developments, 100% pre-sold
- £341m of committed development (HBD share: £186m) , half of which is in Industrial & Logistics
- Investment portfolio value increased to £112m, primarily due to retained Industrial & Logistics developments
- Stonebridge maintained a strong average selling price for private homes of £499k
- 2023 order book 72% secured - 94% of costs are fixed
- Banner Plant trading slightly below expectations, and Road Link performing in line with expectations
- ROCE of 6.3% (H1 22: 10.1%)
- Central operating costs of £4.2m (H1 22: £4.0m)
- Post period end, Banner Cross Hall Head Office sold at a premium to book valuation
OPERATING PROFIT
£17.0m
H1 22: £17.2m
OPERATING PROFIT
£8.5m
H1 22: £19.6m
OPERATING PROFIT
£4.4m
H1 22: £6.3m
OPERATING PROFIT
£25.7m
H1 22: £39.1m
