Interim Results

September 2023

Investment case

A long track record of generating attractive returns through cycles

Net Asset Value per share

300p

250p

Focus on three key markets driven by positive long-term structural trends with clear approach to

ESG

Significant

embedded value

with approximately 97,000 strategic land plots and a £1.26bn development pipeline held at cost

Low gearing, and

track record of

effectively managing

balance sheet

9.1% pa total

shareholder return over 20 years (FTSE All Share: 7.0%)

200p

150p

100p

50p

0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Jun

2023

Dividend per share

12p

10p

8p

6p

4p

HY

2p

0

FY

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Jun

2023

Resilient performance

LAND

PROMOTION

PROPERTY

INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT

CONSTRUCTION

GROUP

  • Sold 1,900 plots at an increased average gross profit of £11.4k per plot, offsetting the volume reduction
  • Land bank increased to c.97,000 plots. c.60% SE/Midlands
  • with c.8,300 plots permitted, HLM is well placed with high levels of stock both with planning and awaiting determination
  • Completed £70m (HBD share) of developments, 100% pre-sold
  • £341m of committed development (HBD share: £186m) , half of which is in Industrial & Logistics
  • Investment portfolio value increased to £112m, primarily due to retained Industrial & Logistics developments
  • Stonebridge maintained a strong average selling price for private homes of £499k
  • 2023 order book 72% secured - 94% of costs are fixed
  • Banner Plant trading slightly below expectations, and Road Link performing in line with expectations
  • ROCE of 6.3% (H1 22: 10.1%)
  • Central operating costs of £4.2m (H1 22: £4.0m)
  • Post period end, Banner Cross Hall Head Office sold at a premium to book valuation

OPERATING PROFIT

£17.0m

H1 22: £17.2m

OPERATING PROFIT

£8.5m

H1 22: £19.6m

OPERATING PROFIT

£4.4m

H1 22: £6.3m

OPERATING PROFIT

£25.7m

H1 22: £39.1m

